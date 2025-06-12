Countdown: Just 3 days until FIFA Club World Cup kicks off in United States 

With only three days remaining until the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on June 15, excitement is reaching a fever pitch across the globe. Thirty-two of the world’s top football clubs are converging on the United States, where the expanded tournament will be held for the first time.

Teams have been arriving steadily over the past ten days, dispersing to cities across the country to set up their training camps and make final preparations for the historic event. The arrivals, coordinated through various U.S. airports, highlight the global scope of the tournament.

Club Arrivals So Far and Late Arrivals:

June 4: Al Ain (UAE) arrived in Dulles, Virginia.

June 5: Al Ahly (Egypt) landed in Miami; Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) touched down in Portland, Oregon.

June 6: Ulsan HD (South Korea) reached Charlotte, North Carolina.

June 7: Fluminense FC (Brazil) arrived in Columbia, South Carolina.

June 9: SL Benfica (Portugal) landed in Tampa, Florida; Boca Juniors (Argentina) in Miami; Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) in Bradenton/Sarasota, Florida; Botafogo (Brazil) in Los Angeles; Palmeiras (Brazil) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

June 10: Auckland City FC (New Zealand) arrived in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Atlético de Madrid (Spain) and Paris Saint-Germain (France) both in Los Angeles; FC Bayern München (Germany) in Orlando, Florida; FC Porto (Portugal) in Newark, New Jersey; Wydad AC (Morocco) in Dulles, Virginia.

June 11: Inter Milan (Italy) arrived in Los Angeles; Espérance de Tunis (Tunisia) in Detroit.

June 12: CR Flamengo (Brazil) landed in Atlantic City, New Jersey; River Plate (Argentina) in Seattle/Tacoma, Washington; Manchester City (England) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

June 13: Borussia Dortmund (Germany) joined Manchester City in Fort Lauderdale; CF Pachuca (Mexico) in Charlotte; Chelsea FC (England) in Philadelphia; Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) in Dulles; FC Salzburg (Austria) in Newark; Los Angeles FC (U.S., MLS) in Macon, Georgia; CF Monterrey (Mexico) in Los Angeles.

June 14: Juventus FC (Italy) is expected to arrive in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Real Madrid CF (Spain) in West Palm Beach, Florida.

With this full slate of international arrivals, the tournament is poised to be a festival of world-class football played across major American cities including Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Atlanta, and Seattle.

FIFA has billed the expanded Club World Cup as a major milestone in its efforts to globalize club football. Featuring champions from every confederation and multiple high-profile European clubs, the event will serve as a dress rehearsal for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, also to be hosted in the U.S.

Fan Zone

In Afghanistan, fans won’t miss a moment of the action. Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) will broadcast every match of the FIFA Club World Cup live and exclusively, delivering the tournament to people across the country and continuing ATN’s commitment to bringing major global events to Afghan viewers.

This year’s Club World Cup is the first to feature 32 teams, mirroring the format of the FIFA World Cup. Matches will be played across several U.S. cities, including New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, offering fans across the country a chance to witness world-class football.

FIFA has described the tournament as a landmark event, showcasing the best of club football on a global stage while serving as a major test event ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.