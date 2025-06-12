Uzbekistan, Afghanistan discuss boosting economic ties at Tashkent Forum

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has met with Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Industry and Trade, Nooruddin Azizi, during the International Investment Forum in Tashkent to discuss expanding bilateral economic cooperation across key sectors.

The two sides engaged in comprehensive discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in trade, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, and the exploration and extraction of minerals.

Both parties acknowledged the steady growth in business relations in recent years.

Trade volumes between the two countries have increased, joint ventures are multiplying, and regular business missions and trade fairs are helping to deepen commercial engagement.

Uzbekistan’s International Trade Center in Termez remains a vital hub for cross-border activity, while the opening of new Uzbek trade houses in Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif in May 2025 has further strengthened the country’s economic footprint in Afghanistan.

Mirziyoyev meanwhile stressed the need to expand the legal and institutional framework guiding bilateral economic relations, particularly in trade and investment.

A focal point of the discussion was the swift launch of the Hairatan Industrial Center, envisioned as a manufacturing base for pharmaceuticals, textiles, furniture, construction materials, and agricultural products.

The two officials also reiterated their joint commitment to key regional infrastructure projects, including the construction of the Trans-Afghan Railway and the Surkhan–Pul-e-Khumri power transmission line—initiatives seen as crucial for boosting connectivity and economic integration in Central and South Asia.

Separately, on the sidelines of the Tashkent International Investment Conference, Azizi met with Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov. The two signed two important documents aimed at deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

In his keynote address at the conference, President Mirziyoyev reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s support for a peaceful and sustainable future for Afghanistan. He called for Afghanistan’s development to remain a global priority and emphasized the importance of maintaining open dialogue with the Islamic Emirate, urging the international community to avoid isolating the country.