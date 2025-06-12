Tehran says Helmand River water transfer underway, pushes for continued flow

Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced this week that a portion of Iran’s allocated water from the Helmand River is currently being received, as diplomatic efforts continue to ensure the sustained flow.

Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Mohajerani emphasized that the issue of Iran’s water rights from the Helmand is longstanding and remains a priority for the government. “Fortunately, part of the water is currently being transferred, and negotiations for maintaining this flow are still underway,” she said.

Mohajerani also highlighted the environmental dimensions of the dispute, expressing hope that ongoing dialogue and cooperation would lead to a resolution that addresses ecological concerns in the affected regions.

The dispute stems from a decades-old agreement between Iran and Afghanistan, signed in the 1970s, which outlines Iran’s right to water from the Helmand River—a key water source along the shared border.

Since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in Afghanistan nearly four years ago, Iranian officials have repeatedly urged Kabul to honor the treaty.

Iran continues to push for a diplomatic resolution to the issue, stressing the need for regional cooperation to prevent further environmental degradation and water insecurity.

In response to Tehran’s complaints, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials have maintained that water flow to Iran depends on the natural availability of water and weather conditions.

They have denied intentionally restricting the flow and argue that prolonged drought and lower reservoir levels have made it impossible to fulfill the full allocation as stipulated in the treaty.

IEA representatives have also accused Iran of politicizing the issue and claim they remain committed to the treaty “in principle,” provided that water resources are available.

In previous statements, IEA officials have invited Iranian experts to inspect the Kajaki Dam and other water infrastructure to verify the situation on the ground—a proposal Tehran has yet to publicly respond to in detail.