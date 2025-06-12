Latest News
US defense chief Hegseth downplays NATO allies’ role in Afghanistan war
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday appeared to minimize the contributions of America’s NATO allies during the war in Afghanistan. His comments echoed a recurring message from the White House and President Donald Trump: that NATO member nations must bolster their defense spending to meet alliance commitments.
Speaking before the US Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Hegseth recalled a remark often made by U.S. troops during his own service in Afghanistan. Referring to the ISAF (International Security Assistance Force) patch worn by coalition soldiers, he said it was jokingly interpreted by many U.S. soldiers as “I saw Americans fighting.”
“Ultimately it was a lotta flags. Lotta flags. [But it] was not a lot of on-the-ground capability,” Hegseth continued in disparaging the NATO troops. “You’re not a real coalition, you’re not a real alliance, unless you have real defense capability, and real armies that can bring those to bear.”
His comments sparked immediate criticism from Senator Chris Coons, who pointed to the significant sacrifices made by NATO allies after 9/11, when the alliance invoked Article 5 for the first time. Coons emphasized that countries like Denmark, despite their small populations, endured high per-capita casualties — second only to the U.S.
“Let’s just make clear for the record that our military partners in Afghanistan included many who served and died,” Coons said.
Hegseth pushed back, saying his remarks weren’t meant to disregard those sacrifices.
“Don’t try and make it look like I don’t care about the investments of our partners,” said the secretary. “Of course I do. I recognize that there were lives lost from other countries. But the bulk of the effort was Americans.”
Over the two-decade war in Afghanistan, 31 other countries joined the U.S.-led effort. The U.S. suffered 2,461 military deaths, with the UK next highest at 457. Other NATO allies also lost personnel in combat and non-combat incidents.
Latest News
Tehran says Helmand River water transfer underway, pushes for continued flow
IEA representatives have also accused Iran of politicizing the issue and claim they remain committed to the treaty "in principle," provided that water resources are available.
Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced this week that a portion of Iran’s allocated water from the Helmand River is currently being received, as diplomatic efforts continue to ensure the sustained flow.
Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Mohajerani emphasized that the issue of Iran’s water rights from the Helmand is longstanding and remains a priority for the government. “Fortunately, part of the water is currently being transferred, and negotiations for maintaining this flow are still underway,” she said.
Mohajerani also highlighted the environmental dimensions of the dispute, expressing hope that ongoing dialogue and cooperation would lead to a resolution that addresses ecological concerns in the affected regions.
The dispute stems from a decades-old agreement between Iran and Afghanistan, signed in the 1970s, which outlines Iran’s right to water from the Helmand River—a key water source along the shared border.
Since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in Afghanistan nearly four years ago, Iranian officials have repeatedly urged Kabul to honor the treaty.
Iran continues to push for a diplomatic resolution to the issue, stressing the need for regional cooperation to prevent further environmental degradation and water insecurity.
In response to Tehran’s complaints, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials have maintained that water flow to Iran depends on the natural availability of water and weather conditions.
They have denied intentionally restricting the flow and argue that prolonged drought and lower reservoir levels have made it impossible to fulfill the full allocation as stipulated in the treaty.
IEA representatives have also accused Iran of politicizing the issue and claim they remain committed to the treaty “in principle,” provided that water resources are available.
In previous statements, IEA officials have invited Iranian experts to inspect the Kajaki Dam and other water infrastructure to verify the situation on the ground—a proposal Tehran has yet to publicly respond to in detail.
Latest News
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan discuss boosting economic ties at Tashkent Forum
The two sides engaged in comprehensive discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in trade, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, and the exploration and extraction of minerals.
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has met with Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Industry and Trade, Nooruddin Azizi, during the International Investment Forum in Tashkent to discuss expanding bilateral economic cooperation across key sectors.
The two sides engaged in comprehensive discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in trade, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, and the exploration and extraction of minerals.
Both parties acknowledged the steady growth in business relations in recent years.
Trade volumes between the two countries have increased, joint ventures are multiplying, and regular business missions and trade fairs are helping to deepen commercial engagement.
Uzbekistan’s International Trade Center in Termez remains a vital hub for cross-border activity, while the opening of new Uzbek trade houses in Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif in May 2025 has further strengthened the country’s economic footprint in Afghanistan.
Mirziyoyev meanwhile stressed the need to expand the legal and institutional framework guiding bilateral economic relations, particularly in trade and investment.
A focal point of the discussion was the swift launch of the Hairatan Industrial Center, envisioned as a manufacturing base for pharmaceuticals, textiles, furniture, construction materials, and agricultural products.
The two officials also reiterated their joint commitment to key regional infrastructure projects, including the construction of the Trans-Afghan Railway and the Surkhan–Pul-e-Khumri power transmission line—initiatives seen as crucial for boosting connectivity and economic integration in Central and South Asia.
Separately, on the sidelines of the Tashkent International Investment Conference, Azizi met with Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov. The two signed two important documents aimed at deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.
In his keynote address at the conference, President Mirziyoyev reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s support for a peaceful and sustainable future for Afghanistan. He called for Afghanistan’s development to remain a global priority and emphasized the importance of maintaining open dialogue with the Islamic Emirate, urging the international community to avoid isolating the country.
Latest News
Countdown: Just 3 days until FIFA Club World Cup kicks off in United States
Teams have been arriving steadily over the past ten days, dispersing to cities across the country to set up their training camps and make final preparations for the historic event.
With only three days remaining until the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on June 15, excitement is reaching a fever pitch across the globe. Thirty-two of the world’s top football clubs are converging on the United States, where the expanded tournament will be held for the first time.
Teams have been arriving steadily over the past ten days, dispersing to cities across the country to set up their training camps and make final preparations for the historic event. The arrivals, coordinated through various U.S. airports, highlight the global scope of the tournament.
Club Arrivals So Far and Late Arrivals:
June 4: Al Ain (UAE) arrived in Dulles, Virginia.
June 5: Al Ahly (Egypt) landed in Miami; Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) touched down in Portland, Oregon.
June 6: Ulsan HD (South Korea) reached Charlotte, North Carolina.
June 7: Fluminense FC (Brazil) arrived in Columbia, South Carolina.
June 9: SL Benfica (Portugal) landed in Tampa, Florida; Boca Juniors (Argentina) in Miami; Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) in Bradenton/Sarasota, Florida; Botafogo (Brazil) in Los Angeles; Palmeiras (Brazil) in Charlotte, North Carolina.
June 10: Auckland City FC (New Zealand) arrived in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Atlético de Madrid (Spain) and Paris Saint-Germain (France) both in Los Angeles; FC Bayern München (Germany) in Orlando, Florida; FC Porto (Portugal) in Newark, New Jersey; Wydad AC (Morocco) in Dulles, Virginia.
June 11: Inter Milan (Italy) arrived in Los Angeles; Espérance de Tunis (Tunisia) in Detroit.
June 12: CR Flamengo (Brazil) landed in Atlantic City, New Jersey; River Plate (Argentina) in Seattle/Tacoma, Washington; Manchester City (England) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
June 13: Borussia Dortmund (Germany) joined Manchester City in Fort Lauderdale; CF Pachuca (Mexico) in Charlotte; Chelsea FC (England) in Philadelphia; Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) in Dulles; FC Salzburg (Austria) in Newark; Los Angeles FC (U.S., MLS) in Macon, Georgia; CF Monterrey (Mexico) in Los Angeles.
June 14: Juventus FC (Italy) is expected to arrive in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Real Madrid CF (Spain) in West Palm Beach, Florida.
With this full slate of international arrivals, the tournament is poised to be a festival of world-class football played across major American cities including Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Atlanta, and Seattle.
FIFA has billed the expanded Club World Cup as a major milestone in its efforts to globalize club football. Featuring champions from every confederation and multiple high-profile European clubs, the event will serve as a dress rehearsal for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, also to be hosted in the U.S.
Fan Zone
In Afghanistan, fans won’t miss a moment of the action. Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) will broadcast every match of the FIFA Club World Cup live and exclusively, delivering the tournament to people across the country and continuing ATN’s commitment to bringing major global events to Afghan viewers.
This year’s Club World Cup is the first to feature 32 teams, mirroring the format of the FIFA World Cup. Matches will be played across several U.S. cities, including New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, offering fans across the country a chance to witness world-class football.
FIFA has described the tournament as a landmark event, showcasing the best of club football on a global stage while serving as a major test event ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
