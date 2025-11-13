Latest News
Afghanistan believes in resolving differences with Pakistan through dialogue: Muttaqi
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has reaffirmed that the Islamic Emirate believes in resolving differences with Pakistan through dialogue.
Muttaqi made the remarks during a meeting with Tariq Ali Bakheet Salah, Special Envoy of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Afghanistan.
During the discussions, both sides exchanged views on Afghanistan’s political and security situation, the condition of returning refugees, counter-narcotics efforts, regional developments, and cooperation between the Islamic Emirate and the OIC.
The Foreign Minister thanked the OIC for its assistance to returning refugees and victims of recent earthquakes, describing the organization’s support as valuable for the people of Afghanistan.
The OIC envoy praised the achievements of the Islamic Emirate and emphasized the organization’s commitment to maintaining constructive engagement and expanding cooperation with Afghanistan. He also pledged to consult OIC member states on providing further humanitarian support for returning refugees.
Bakheet welcomed the recent ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan and stressed that dialogue remains the best path to resolving disputes.
Latest News
Afghanistan suspends customs clearance for Pakistani medicine imports
The Afghan Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday that customs clearance for medicines imported from Pakistan will be suspended for the next three months. The decision was made under the directive of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.
In an official statement, the ministry urged all traders importing medicines from Pakistan to settle their existing transactions and seek alternative supply routes.
The Islamic Emirate explained that the suspension is intended to prevent the influx of low-quality medicines into Afghanistan.
The Durand Line crossings remain closed for trade since October 11 following ground fighting and Pakistani airstrikes.
Latest News
CIA ran secret program to undermine Afghanistan’s opium industry, report reveals
The Afghan Ministry of Interior recently announced that narcotics-related cultivation, trade, and trafficking have been “effectively reduced to zero” inside the country.
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) secretly carried out a covert operation between 2004 and 2015 aimed at weakening Afghanistan’s opium industry by dispersing genetically modified poppy seeds, according to an investigative report by The Washington Post.
The decade-long program allegedly sought to reduce the narcotic potency of Afghan poppies, thereby disrupting the billion-dollar opium trade.
Aerial Distribution and Presidential Authorization
Citing 14 sources familiar with the classified operation, The Washington Post reported that the CIA airdropped specially engineered poppy seeds across Afghanistan’s key opium-producing provinces, including Helmand and Nangarhar. The seeds were designed to yield plants with minimal levels of alkaloids — the chemical compounds used in heroin production.
The operation was reportedly authorized by President George W. Bush and later continued under the Obama administration, managed through the CIA’s Crime and Narcotics Center. British C-130 aircraft were used in the early phases to disperse the modified seeds over vast tracts of farmland.
Former U.S. officials described the initiative as “tremendously expensive,” acknowledging that despite years of effort, the program produced mixed results and failed to significantly reduce Afghanistan’s role as the world’s top opium supplier.
Limited Success and Lingering Impact
While the CIA has not publicly commented on the report, sources said the program’s overall impact was limited, as Afghan farmers continued cultivating traditional, high-yield poppy varieties. By the time the operation was phased out in 2015, Afghanistan’s opium production remained central to both the national economy and insurgent funding networks.
The revelation underscores the breadth of U.S. intelligence operations aimed at disrupting narcotics financing in conflict zones during the two-decade war in Afghanistan.
Post-2022 Context: Opium cultivation declines under IEA ban
Since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) imposed a nationwide ban on opium cultivation in 2022, production within Afghanistan has fallen sharply. However, analysts warn the narcotics trade is now shifting to neighboring countries, including Pakistan and Iran.
According to Nikkei Asia, Afghanistan’s opium cultivation dropped to about 10,200 hectares in 2025 — a 20% decline from the previous year. The UK-based geospatial firm Alcis offered a slightly higher estimate of 12,800 hectares, but confirmed that cultivation levels remain dramatically below the 200,000 hectares recorded before the IEA ban.
The Afghan Ministry of Interior recently announced that narcotics-related cultivation, trade, and trafficking have been “effectively reduced to zero” inside the country. Authorities said nearly 200,000 kilograms of natural and synthetic drugs were seized and destroyed over the past year.
The CIA’s now-exposed program, combined with Afghanistan’s recent anti-narcotics drive, highlights the long-standing geopolitical and economic complexity surrounding opium production in the region.
While the IEA’s ban has sharply reduced cultivation inside Afghanistan, experts caution that the regional narcotics economy is merely evolving — not disappearing.
Latest News
Parandeh power plant officially inaugurated in Panjshir
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, on Thursday officially inaugurated the “Parandeh” power plant, which has a production capacity of 4 megawatts, in Panjshir province.
During the ceremony, he emphasized that electricity is crucial for industrial development and highlighted Afghanistan’s abundant potential for energy production from rivers, wind, and solar power across the country. He noted that achieving energy self-sufficiency is a top priority for the Islamic Emirate, enabling the nation to reduce imports, export high-quality goods, and attract investment.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is firmly committed to making the country self-reliant in industry, agriculture, transport, trade, and all other sectors. This is not just a slogan—it is a practical plan,” Mullah Baradar said.
He also called on traders and investors to invest in domestic industry and electricity production, assuring them that the government will provide all necessary support and facilities.
The Parandeh power plant is expected to supply a significant portion of Panjshir residents’ electricity needs, marking an important step toward the province’s energy development.
