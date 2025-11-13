Afghanistan believes in resolving differences with Pakistan through dialogue: Muttaqi

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has reaffirmed that the Islamic Emirate believes in resolving differences with Pakistan through dialogue.

Muttaqi made the remarks during a meeting with Tariq Ali Bakheet Salah, Special Envoy of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Afghanistan.

During the discussions, both sides exchanged views on Afghanistan’s political and security situation, the condition of returning refugees, counter-narcotics efforts, regional developments, and cooperation between the Islamic Emirate and the OIC.

The Foreign Minister thanked the OIC for its assistance to returning refugees and victims of recent earthquakes, describing the organization’s support as valuable for the people of Afghanistan.

The OIC envoy praised the achievements of the Islamic Emirate and emphasized the organization’s commitment to maintaining constructive engagement and expanding cooperation with Afghanistan. He also pledged to consult OIC member states on providing further humanitarian support for returning refugees.

Bakheet welcomed the recent ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan and stressed that dialogue remains the best path to resolving disputes.