Sport

Afghanistan cricket team beats Zimbabwe in opening T20I

Published

6 minutes ago

on

The Afghanistan national cricket team defeated Zimbabwe by 53 runs in their opening match of the 20-over international series (T20Is).

In this match, the Afghanistan national cricket team scored 180 runs against Zimbabwe, losing six wickets.

In response, the opposing team failed to reach the target and lost to Afghanistan by 53 runs.

The game was held in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.

Ibrahim Zadran scored the highest number of runs for Afghanistan, making 52 off 33 balls.

Sport

Afghanistan U-17 futsal team qualifies for final of 2025 Asian Youth Games after crushing Thailand 9–1

Afghanistan is set to face regional powerhouse Iran in the highly anticipated final match on Thursday, where the two sides will battle for the Asian Youth Games title.

Published

11 hours ago

on

October 29, 2025

By

Afghanistan’s U-17 national futsal team has secured a spot in the final of the 2025 Asian Youth Games following an emphatic 9–1 victory over Thailand on Wednesday night.

The young Afghan squad delivered a dominant performance, showcasing exceptional skill, teamwork, and determination throughout the match. With this win, Afghanistan has advanced to the championship final.

Afghanistan is set to face regional powerhouse Iran in the highly anticipated final match on Thursday, where the two sides will battle for the Asian Youth Games title.

Sports analysts have praised the Afghan youth team for their tactical discipline and attacking flair, describing their advancement as a major milestone for the development of futsal in Afghanistan.

This historic victory has ignited celebrations among fans across the country, with many expressing pride and optimism about the future of Afghan futsal.

Sport

Bangladesh U19 scrape win by 5 runs on DLS method

Published

1 day ago

on

October 28, 2025

By

Bangladesh U19 scraped a win today against Afghanistan by five runs on the DLS method. Low light interrupted play at the point where Bangladesh U19 had scored 231 runs for 4 wickets after 46 overs.

The umpires decided that the match could not continue due to poor lighting at the venue. Consequently, the home U19 team emerged victorious by 5 runs according to the DLS method.

The second match of the series is scheduled to take place on October 31 at the same venue.

Sport

Afghanistan volleyball team secures second place in Central Asia Championship

Published

1 day ago

on

October 28, 2025

By

Afghanistan’s national men’s volleyball team lost 3–2 to Turkmenistan in the final match of the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Cup Men’s 2025 on Tuesday, securing second place in the tournament.

In the group stage, Afghan volleyball players had defeated the teams of Nepal, the Maldives, and Bangladesh.

The competition began on October 22 in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, with the participation of six teams.

