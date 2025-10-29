Afghanistan cricket team beats Zimbabwe in opening T20I

The Afghanistan national cricket team defeated Zimbabwe by 53 runs in their opening match of the 20-over international series (T20Is).

In this match, the Afghanistan national cricket team scored 180 runs against Zimbabwe, losing six wickets.

In response, the opposing team failed to reach the target and lost to Afghanistan by 53 runs.

The game was held in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.

Ibrahim Zadran scored the highest number of runs for Afghanistan, making 52 off 33 balls.