Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games

Afghanistan’s Under-17 boys’ futsal team made history by clinching the gold medal at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, defeating Iran 2–1 in a thrilling final on Thursday.

Goals from Abbas Heydari and Ali Ahmadi secured the victory for Afghanistan, sealing an unbeaten run throughout the tournament.

The team had earlier faced Uzbekistan, China, Bahrain and Thailand winning all four matches on their way to the final. This triumph marks a remarkable achievement for Afghan youth sports and a proud moment for the nation.