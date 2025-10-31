Connect with us

Sport

Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games

Published

6 hours ago

on

Afghanistan’s Under-17 boys’ futsal team made history by clinching the gold medal at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, defeating Iran 2–1 in a thrilling final on Thursday.

Goals from Abbas Heydari and Ali Ahmadi secured the victory for Afghanistan, sealing an unbeaten run throughout the tournament.

The team had earlier faced Uzbekistan, China, Bahrain and Thailand winning all four matches on their way to the final. This triumph marks a remarkable achievement for Afghan youth sports and a proud moment for the nation.

Sport

Afghanistan cricket team beats Zimbabwe in opening T20I

Published

2 days ago

on

October 29, 2025

By

The Afghanistan national cricket team defeated Zimbabwe by 53 runs in their opening match of the 20-over international series (T20Is).

In this match, the Afghanistan national cricket team scored 180 runs against Zimbabwe, losing six wickets.

In response, the opposing team failed to reach the target and lost to Afghanistan by 53 runs.

The game was held in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.

Ibrahim Zadran scored the highest number of runs for Afghanistan, making 52 off 33 balls.

Sport

Afghanistan U-17 futsal team qualifies for final of 2025 Asian Youth Games after crushing Thailand 9–1

Afghanistan is set to face regional powerhouse Iran in the highly anticipated final match on Thursday, where the two sides will battle for the Asian Youth Games title.

Published

2 days ago

on

October 29, 2025

By

Afghanistan’s U-17 national futsal team has secured a spot in the final of the 2025 Asian Youth Games following an emphatic 9–1 victory over Thailand on Wednesday night.

The young Afghan squad delivered a dominant performance, showcasing exceptional skill, teamwork, and determination throughout the match. With this win, Afghanistan has advanced to the championship final.

Afghanistan is set to face regional powerhouse Iran in the highly anticipated final match on Thursday, where the two sides will battle for the Asian Youth Games title.

Sports analysts have praised the Afghan youth team for their tactical discipline and attacking flair, describing their advancement as a major milestone for the development of futsal in Afghanistan.

This historic victory has ignited celebrations among fans across the country, with many expressing pride and optimism about the future of Afghan futsal.

Sport

Bangladesh U19 scrape win by 5 runs on DLS method

Published

3 days ago

on

October 28, 2025

By

Bangladesh U19 scraped a win today against Afghanistan by five runs on the DLS method. Low light interrupted play at the point where Bangladesh U19 had scored 231 runs for 4 wickets after 46 overs.

The umpires decided that the match could not continue due to poor lighting at the venue. Consequently, the home U19 team emerged victorious by 5 runs according to the DLS method.

The second match of the series is scheduled to take place on October 31 at the same venue.

