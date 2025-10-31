Afghanistan clinches second T20 victory over Zimbabwe by 7 wickets

Afghanistan’s national cricket team secured a 7-wicket win against Zimbabwe in the second match of the T20 series on Friday in Harare.

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first, but were bowled out for 126 runs in 19.3 overs, setting a target of 127 for Afghanistan.

The Afghan side comfortably chased down the target in 18 overs, losing just 3 wickets. Standout performances included Ibrahim Zadran’s 57, Azmatullah Omarzai’s 25, Darwish Rasooli’s 17, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 16 runs.

Afghanistan had also claimed the first match of the series, defeating Zimbabwe by 53 runs. The three-match T20 series is being hosted in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.