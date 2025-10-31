Connect with us

Sport

Afghanistan clinches second T20 victory over Zimbabwe by 7 wickets

Published

1 minute ago

on

Afghanistan’s national cricket team secured a 7-wicket win against Zimbabwe in the second match of the T20 series on Friday in Harare.

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first, but were bowled out for 126 runs in 19.3 overs, setting a target of 127 for Afghanistan.

The Afghan side comfortably chased down the target in 18 overs, losing just 3 wickets. Standout performances included Ibrahim Zadran’s 57, Azmatullah Omarzai’s 25, Darwish Rasooli’s 17, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 16 runs.

Afghanistan had also claimed the first match of the series, defeating Zimbabwe by 53 runs. The three-match T20 series is being hosted in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.

Sport

Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games

Published

11 hours ago

on

October 31, 2025

By

Afghanistan’s Under-17 boys’ futsal team made history by clinching the gold medal at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, defeating Iran 2–1 in a thrilling final on Thursday.

Goals from Abbas Heydari and Ali Ahmadi secured the victory for Afghanistan, sealing an unbeaten run throughout the tournament.

The team had earlier faced Uzbekistan, China, Bahrain and Thailand winning all four matches on their way to the final. This triumph marks a remarkable achievement for Afghan youth sports and a proud moment for the nation.

Sport

Afghanistan cricket team beats Zimbabwe in opening T20I

Published

2 days ago

on

October 29, 2025

By

The Afghanistan national cricket team defeated Zimbabwe by 53 runs in their opening match of the 20-over international series (T20Is).

In this match, the Afghanistan national cricket team scored 180 runs against Zimbabwe, losing six wickets.

In response, the opposing team failed to reach the target and lost to Afghanistan by 53 runs.

The game was held in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.

Ibrahim Zadran scored the highest number of runs for Afghanistan, making 52 off 33 balls.

Sport

Afghanistan U-17 futsal team qualifies for final of 2025 Asian Youth Games after crushing Thailand 9–1

Afghanistan is set to face regional powerhouse Iran in the highly anticipated final match on Thursday, where the two sides will battle for the Asian Youth Games title.

Published

2 days ago

on

October 29, 2025

By

Afghanistan’s U-17 national futsal team has secured a spot in the final of the 2025 Asian Youth Games following an emphatic 9–1 victory over Thailand on Wednesday night.

The young Afghan squad delivered a dominant performance, showcasing exceptional skill, teamwork, and determination throughout the match. With this win, Afghanistan has advanced to the championship final.

Afghanistan is set to face regional powerhouse Iran in the highly anticipated final match on Thursday, where the two sides will battle for the Asian Youth Games title.

Sports analysts have praised the Afghan youth team for their tactical discipline and attacking flair, describing their advancement as a major milestone for the development of futsal in Afghanistan.

This historic victory has ignited celebrations among fans across the country, with many expressing pride and optimism about the future of Afghan futsal.

