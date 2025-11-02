Massive welcome for Afghanistan’s U-17 futsal champions in west Kabul

Following Afghanistan’s historic victory over Iran in the Asian Youth Games futsal finals, citizens across the country — and Afghans around the world — have hailed the triumph of the national under-17 futsal team as a landmark moment in the nation’s sporting history.

As the young champions returned home on Sunday, scenes of overwhelming celebration unfolded in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of western Kabul.

Videos circulating on social media show thousands of residents flooding the streets, waving national flags, chanting, and cheering passionately as the team made its way through the neighborhood.

The spirited public reception has become a powerful symbol of unity, pride, and love for sport, drawing widespread praise and admiration across media platforms and online communities.

Observers say the team’s victory and the emotional homecoming have offered a rare moment of national joy and togetherness, highlighting the growing promise of Afghanistan’s youth in international sports.