Haqqani celebrates Afghanistan U-17 futsal team’s Asian Youth Games triumph

Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani, Minister of Interior Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, met with the national under-17 futsal team to congratulate them on winning gold at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain.

Minister Khalifa Haqqani praised the young players, saying, “You represent every Afghan; the entire nation celebrates your victory with full national unity and joy. You have brought honor to Afghanistan. Continue with the same confidence, truly represent the whole of Afghanistan, and preserve the accepted Islamic and Afghan values in this proud representation.”

He assured the team, their coaches, and Olympic Committee representatives of his full support. The players and delegation expressed their happiness and gratitude for the minister’s encouragement, describing it as a significant reassurance for the future.

The Afghan national under-17 futsal team performed brilliantly at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, defeating Uzbekistan, China, Bahrain, Thailand, and Iran to win the gold medal.