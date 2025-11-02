Sport
Haqqani celebrates Afghanistan U-17 futsal team’s Asian Youth Games triumph
Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani, Minister of Interior Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, met with the national under-17 futsal team to congratulate them on winning gold at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain.
Minister Khalifa Haqqani praised the young players, saying, “You represent every Afghan; the entire nation celebrates your victory with full national unity and joy. You have brought honor to Afghanistan. Continue with the same confidence, truly represent the whole of Afghanistan, and preserve the accepted Islamic and Afghan values in this proud representation.”
He assured the team, their coaches, and Olympic Committee representatives of his full support. The players and delegation expressed their happiness and gratitude for the minister’s encouragement, describing it as a significant reassurance for the future.
The Afghan national under-17 futsal team performed brilliantly at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, defeating Uzbekistan, China, Bahrain, Thailand, and Iran to win the gold medal.
Massive welcome for Afghanistan’s U-17 futsal champions in west Kabul
As the young champions returned home on Sunday, scenes of overwhelming celebration unfolded in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of western Kabul.
Following Afghanistan’s historic victory over Iran in the Asian Youth Games futsal finals, citizens across the country — and Afghans around the world — have hailed the triumph of the national under-17 futsal team as a landmark moment in the nation’s sporting history.
Videos circulating on social media show thousands of residents flooding the streets, waving national flags, chanting, and cheering passionately as the team made its way through the neighborhood.
The spirited public reception has become a powerful symbol of unity, pride, and love for sport, drawing widespread praise and admiration across media platforms and online communities.
Observers say the team’s victory and the emotional homecoming have offered a rare moment of national joy and togetherness, highlighting the growing promise of Afghanistan’s youth in international sports.
Afghanistan clinches second T20 victory over Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
Afghanistan’s national cricket team secured a 7-wicket win against Zimbabwe in the second match of the T20 series on Friday in Harare.
Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first, but were bowled out for 126 runs in 19.3 overs, setting a target of 127 for Afghanistan.
The Afghan side comfortably chased down the target in 18 overs, losing just 3 wickets. Standout performances included Ibrahim Zadran’s 57, Azmatullah Omarzai’s 25, Darwish Rasooli’s 17, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 16 runs.
Afghanistan had also claimed the first match of the series, defeating Zimbabwe by 53 runs. The three-match T20 series is being hosted in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
Afghanistan’s Under-17 boys’ futsal team made history by clinching the gold medal at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, defeating Iran 2–1 in a thrilling final on Thursday.
Goals from Abbas Heydari and Ali Ahmadi secured the victory for Afghanistan, sealing an unbeaten run throughout the tournament.
The team had earlier faced Uzbekistan, China, Bahrain and Thailand winning all four matches on their way to the final. This triumph marks a remarkable achievement for Afghan youth sports and a proud moment for the nation.
