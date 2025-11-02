Gurbaz and Ibrahim power Afghanistan to T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran starred as Afghanistan completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep against Zimbabwe. On a flat pitch in Harare, the duo’s 159-run opening stand propelled Afghanistan to 210 for 3, setting the tone for a dominant performance.

Gurbaz was the standout, scoring 92 off 48 balls, including eight fours and five sixes. Ibrahim contributed a measured 60, while Sediqullah Atal finished unbeaten on 35 off 15 balls to secure a nine-run victory despite a spirited Zimbabwean chase led by Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, and Ryan Burl.

Afghanistan’s powerplay was explosive, with Gurbaz targeting Wellington Masakadza and other bowlers with fearless strokes, while Ibrahim added four consecutive boundaries in the fourth over. By the 15th over, Afghanistan were 155 for 0, effectively putting the game beyond Zimbabwe’s reach.

The win came without Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai, who were rested, and capped a remarkable turnaround after Afghanistan’s heavy Test defeat last month. The series victory further extends Afghanistan’s dominance, having now won 19 of 21 T20Is against Zimbabwe.