Gurbaz and Ibrahim power Afghanistan to T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran starred as Afghanistan completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep against Zimbabwe. On a flat pitch in Harare, the duo’s 159-run opening stand propelled Afghanistan to 210 for 3, setting the tone for a dominant performance.
Gurbaz was the standout, scoring 92 off 48 balls, including eight fours and five sixes. Ibrahim contributed a measured 60, while Sediqullah Atal finished unbeaten on 35 off 15 balls to secure a nine-run victory despite a spirited Zimbabwean chase led by Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, and Ryan Burl.
Afghanistan’s powerplay was explosive, with Gurbaz targeting Wellington Masakadza and other bowlers with fearless strokes, while Ibrahim added four consecutive boundaries in the fourth over. By the 15th over, Afghanistan were 155 for 0, effectively putting the game beyond Zimbabwe’s reach.
The win came without Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai, who were rested, and capped a remarkable turnaround after Afghanistan’s heavy Test defeat last month. The series victory further extends Afghanistan’s dominance, having now won 19 of 21 T20Is against Zimbabwe.
Haqqani celebrates Afghanistan U-17 futsal team’s Asian Youth Games triumph
Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani, Minister of Interior Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, met with the national under-17 futsal team to congratulate them on winning gold at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain.
Minister Khalifa Haqqani praised the young players, saying, “You represent every Afghan; the entire nation celebrates your victory with full national unity and joy. You have brought honor to Afghanistan. Continue with the same confidence, truly represent the whole of Afghanistan, and preserve the accepted Islamic and Afghan values in this proud representation.”
He assured the team, their coaches, and Olympic Committee representatives of his full support. The players and delegation expressed their happiness and gratitude for the minister’s encouragement, describing it as a significant reassurance for the future.
The Afghan national under-17 futsal team performed brilliantly at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, defeating Uzbekistan, China, Bahrain, Thailand, and Iran to win the gold medal.
Massive welcome for Afghanistan’s U-17 futsal champions in west Kabul
As the young champions returned home on Sunday, scenes of overwhelming celebration unfolded in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of western Kabul.
Following Afghanistan’s historic victory over Iran in the Asian Youth Games futsal finals, citizens across the country — and Afghans around the world — have hailed the triumph of the national under-17 futsal team as a landmark moment in the nation’s sporting history.
Videos circulating on social media show thousands of residents flooding the streets, waving national flags, chanting, and cheering passionately as the team made its way through the neighborhood.
The spirited public reception has become a powerful symbol of unity, pride, and love for sport, drawing widespread praise and admiration across media platforms and online communities.
Observers say the team’s victory and the emotional homecoming have offered a rare moment of national joy and togetherness, highlighting the growing promise of Afghanistan’s youth in international sports.
Afghanistan clinches second T20 victory over Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
Afghanistan’s national cricket team secured a 7-wicket win against Zimbabwe in the second match of the T20 series on Friday in Harare.
Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first, but were bowled out for 126 runs in 19.3 overs, setting a target of 127 for Afghanistan.
The Afghan side comfortably chased down the target in 18 overs, losing just 3 wickets. Standout performances included Ibrahim Zadran’s 57, Azmatullah Omarzai’s 25, Darwish Rasooli’s 17, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 16 runs.
Afghanistan had also claimed the first match of the series, defeating Zimbabwe by 53 runs. The three-match T20 series is being hosted in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.
