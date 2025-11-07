Afghanistan crush Nepal, South Africa in Hong Kong Sixes

Afghanistan’s national cricket team continued their dominant form in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament on Friday, recording back-to-back victories over Nepal and South Africa.

Against South Africa, Afghanistan posted 148 runs in six overs. Captain Gulbadin Naib starred with 50 runs off just 12 balls, while Karim Janat added 46 from 11 deliveries. South Africa could muster only 99 runs in response, giving Afghanistan a commanding 49-run win.

Earlier on Friday, Afghanistan had defeated Nepal by 17 runs, marking a perfect start to the tournament.

The Hong Kong Sixes features twelve teams, each with six players, competing in a fast-paced, six-over format.