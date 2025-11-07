Sport
Afghanistan to host West Indies for three-match T20I series in January 2026
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed on Friday that it will host West Indies for a three-match T20I series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 19 to 22.
The series will begin on January 19, with the second and third T20Is scheduled for January 21 and 22. It is expected to provide both teams with valuable match practice and will play a key role in their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled less than a month after the series.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said: “Competing against West Indies on the brink of a global event presents an excellent opportunity for our team to finalize their lineup and enhance preparations for the upcoming tournament in India and Sri Lanka. We have been closely monitoring the team’s preparation process, and facing a quality West Indies side offers an ideal platform for their buildup.”
CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe added: “This series provides an ideal platform for our preparations. Facing strong opposition in subcontinental conditions will help us sharpen our combinations and approach, while also giving our players a chance to build confidence on surfaces similar to those we’ll encounter in India and Sri Lanka.”
Series Schedule:
Sport
Afghanistan crush Nepal, South Africa in Hong Kong Sixes
Afghanistan’s national cricket team continued their dominant form in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament on Friday, recording back-to-back victories over Nepal and South Africa.
Against South Africa, Afghanistan posted 148 runs in six overs. Captain Gulbadin Naib starred with 50 runs off just 12 balls, while Karim Janat added 46 from 11 deliveries. South Africa could muster only 99 runs in response, giving Afghanistan a commanding 49-run win.
Earlier on Friday, Afghanistan had defeated Nepal by 17 runs, marking a perfect start to the tournament.
The Hong Kong Sixes features twelve teams, each with six players, competing in a fast-paced, six-over format.
Sport
Afghanistan and Iran futsal teams draw 2–2 at Islamic Solidarity Games
The Afghanistan national futsal team played to a 2–2 draw with Iran in their second match of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh on Thursday.
Sayed Mujtaba Hosseini and Mahdi Nowruzi were on target for Afghanistan.
Having defeated Tajikistan in their opening game of the tournament, Afghanistan will face Morocco in their final group-stage match next Saturday.
Sport
Afghanistan to face Iran in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal clash
Afghanistan’s national futsal team will take on Iran in its second group-stage match at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh on Thursday, following a strong start to the tournament with a 9–5 victory over Tajikistan earlier this week.
In their opening game, Afghanistan delivered an energetic performance, taking a commanding lead in the first half before conceding five goals in a tense second period. The win marked the team’s first in the competition and is expected to boost morale ahead of Thursday’s high-profile clash with regional powerhouse Iran.
Afghanistan shares its group with Iran, Morocco, and Tajikistan, as part of a tournament featuring more than 3,000 athletes from 57 Islamic countries competing across 19 sporting disciplines.
The Islamic Solidarity Games aim to foster unity and cooperation among Islamic nations through sport while encouraging cultural and athletic exchange.
The match against Iran is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. (Kabul time) at The Green Halls within the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex in Riyadh.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Riyadh 2025 Games, marking a significant step forward for Afghan sports media. The network will air live coverage of Afghanistan’s matches, giving fans nationwide the opportunity to follow the team’s progress.
