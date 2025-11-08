Sport
Morocco defeats Afghanistan 4–0 in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal tournament
The Morocco national futsal team defeated Afghanistan 4–0 in the ongoing Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.
This was Afghanistan’s third match in the tournament. Earlier, the Afghan team defeated Tajikistan and held Iran to a draw, showing strong form before facing Morocco.
Despite the loss, Afghanistan remains a competitive side in the regional futsal championship, demonstrating growing potential in the sport.
The Islamic Solidarity Games features more than 3,000 athletes from 57 Islamic countries competing across 19 sporting disciplines.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) holds the exclusive broadcasting rights in Afghanistan for the Riyadh 2025 Games.
Sport
Afghanistan to host West Indies for three-match T20I series in January 2026
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed on Friday that it will host West Indies for a three-match T20I series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 19 to 22.
The series will begin on January 19, with the second and third T20Is scheduled for January 21 and 22. It is expected to provide both teams with valuable match practice and will play a key role in their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled less than a month after the series.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said: “Competing against West Indies on the brink of a global event presents an excellent opportunity for our team to finalize their lineup and enhance preparations for the upcoming tournament in India and Sri Lanka. We have been closely monitoring the team’s preparation process, and facing a quality West Indies side offers an ideal platform for their buildup.”
CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe added: “This series provides an ideal platform for our preparations. Facing strong opposition in subcontinental conditions will help us sharpen our combinations and approach, while also giving our players a chance to build confidence on surfaces similar to those we’ll encounter in India and Sri Lanka.”
Series Schedule:
Sport
Afghanistan crush Nepal, South Africa in Hong Kong Sixes
Afghanistan’s national cricket team continued their dominant form in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament on Friday, recording back-to-back victories over Nepal and South Africa.
Against South Africa, Afghanistan posted 148 runs in six overs. Captain Gulbadin Naib starred with 50 runs off just 12 balls, while Karim Janat added 46 from 11 deliveries. South Africa could muster only 99 runs in response, giving Afghanistan a commanding 49-run win.
Earlier on Friday, Afghanistan had defeated Nepal by 17 runs, marking a perfect start to the tournament.
The Hong Kong Sixes features twelve teams, each with six players, competing in a fast-paced, six-over format.
Sport
Afghanistan and Iran futsal teams draw 2–2 at Islamic Solidarity Games
The Afghanistan national futsal team played to a 2–2 draw with Iran in their second match of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh on Thursday.
Sayed Mujtaba Hosseini and Mahdi Nowruzi were on target for Afghanistan.
Having defeated Tajikistan in their opening game of the tournament, Afghanistan will face Morocco in their final group-stage match next Saturday.
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Morocco defeats Afghanistan 4–0 in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal tournament
Afghan borders minister calls Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif a ‘mentally ill’ person
Afghanistan-Pakistan issues should be resolved bilaterally, India has no role: Rajnath Singh
Afghanistan’s wheat production drops by 6% amid drought and pests
Gazans trek to ruined homes as Israeli forces pull back under ceasefire
Seven Israeli hostages freed in ceasefire deal after more than two years
Season 3 of Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League kicks off with opening ceremony in Kabul
Trump arrives in Israel as hostage release begins
Islamic Emirate warns Pakistan over border incursions; Cancels Kabul visit
Tawsia: Afghanistan’s self-sufficiency and transit problems discussed
Tahawol: Third round of Kabul-Islamabad talks in Turkey discussed
Saar: Russia’s positive remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Afghan delegation’s trip to Turkey for Pakistan talks discussed
Saar: Reason for UN activities suspension in Herat discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
-
Sport3 days ago
Rasooli to lead Afghanistan in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Defense
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan futsal team thrashes Tajikistan 9–5 in ISG opener
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan to face Iran in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal clash
-
Sport5 days ago
Trott and Afghanistan to part ways after 2026 T20 World Cup
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan foreign ministry rejects Pakistan’s claim of multiple calls from Muttaqi
-
Business3 days ago
Ariana Airlines slashes cargo fees to boost Afghanistan’s trade
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran’s supreme leader issues ultimatum to Trump amid rising tensions