Sport
Afghanistan exit Asia Cup after six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka
Afghanistan bowed out of the Asia Cup on Thursday after suffering a six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. Chasing 170, Sri Lanka sealed victory with eight balls to spare, finishing the group stage unbeaten.
Fast bowler Nuwan Thushara was instrumental in dismantling Afghanistan’s top order, claiming four wickets for 18 runs. Later, wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis anchored the chase with a superb unbeaten 74 off 52 balls, including 10 boundaries. His explosive fifth-wicket stand of 52 runs in just 23 balls with Kamindu Mendis ensured Sri Lanka’s dominance.
Afghanistan, batting first, struggled early but veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi provided late fireworks. He smashed 60 off just 22 deliveries, including six sixes, hammering 32 runs in the final over to lift his side to 169 for eight. Nabi’s fifty equalled the record for the fastest by an Afghan batter.
Despite Nabi’s heroics, Sri Lanka kept control throughout and progressed to the second round alongside Bangladesh. Afghanistan, meanwhile, exited the tournament with one win in three games.
Sport
Bangladesh edge Afghanistan in Asia Cup thriller
Afghanistan came agonizingly close to pulling off a crucial win in the Asia Cup on Tuesday night but fell just short against Bangladesh, losing by 8 runs in a tense Group B match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Chasing 155, Afghanistan showed promise at various stages but couldn’t string together a complete innings.
After early setbacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz steadied the innings with 35, and Azmatullah Omarzai sparked hope with a brisk 30 off 16.
Rashid Khan added a late push with 20 off 11, but the chase fell apart in the final over, ending at 146 all out.
Earlier, Afghanistan’s bowlers had put in a disciplined performance to restrict Bangladesh to 154/5, with Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan impressing.
However, a few missed chances in the field allowed Bangladesh — led by Tanzid Hasan’s quick 52 — to post a competitive total.
With two points from three matches, Afghanistan now face a must-win situation in their final group game against Sri Lanka.
Qualification for the Super Four will depend not only on that result but also on net run rate.
Despite the loss, Afghanistan remain in the hunt — but will need a sharper all-round display to keep their tournament hopes alive.
Sport
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan face Bangladesh in crucial Group B clash in Abu Dhabi
Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh on Tuesday evening in a high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 Group B match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The encounter could prove decisive in shaping the group standings, with both teams vying for a place in the Super Four stage.
Afghanistan come into the contest with renewed confidence after their emphatic 94-run victory over Hong Kong, where opener Sediqullah Atal’s unbeaten 73 and Azmatullah Omarzai’s power-hitting cameo lit up the scoreboard. Their bowlers, led by Fazalhaq Farooqi and Noor Ahmad, also found rhythm, raising hopes that Afghanistan’s pace-spin balance can challenge Bangladesh’s batting lineup.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, began their campaign strongly with a win against Hong Kong but faltered against Sri Lanka in their second outing. That defeat has left them under pressure to bounce back against a spirited Afghan side. Much will depend on their top order, particularly Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan Tamim, while all-rounders such as Mahedi Hasan could prove decisive with both bat and ball.
Conditions in Abu Dhabi have so far offered a fair contest between bat and ball, with teams that settle quickly at the crease reaping rewards. The toss is expected to play a key role, with chasing under lights potentially advantageous if dew becomes a factor.
For Afghanistan, the match is also about momentum and national pride. With Naveen-ul-Haq sidelined due to injury, the bowling attack has leaned on youth and fresh energy, symbolizing the country’s new generation of cricketers.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be determined to assert their experience and avoid slipping further behind in the group race.
With a place in the Super Four on the line, both teams are expected to come out firing in what promises to be a tightly contested battle in Abu Dhabi.
Sport
Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury
Afghanistan’s campaign in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 has suffered a setback with the confirmed absence of veteran fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, who remains sidelined due to a lingering shoulder injury.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced that Naveen has not been cleared by the medical team to take part in the remaining matches and will instead continue with intensive treatment and rehabilitation until he regains full fitness.
Naveen, a regular feature in Afghanistan’s T20 lineup and a key strike bowler in global franchise leagues, had been expected to lead the pace attack. His absence is considered a major blow, especially as Afghanistan aims to consolidate its growing reputation as one of Asia’s most competitive sides.
In his place, Abdullah Ahmadzai, a promising young fast bowler who recently made his international debut, has been promoted from the reserves to the main squad.
Ahmadzai represents the new generation of Afghan pacers emerging alongside established stars like Fazalhaq Farooqi, highlighting the depth Afghanistan is building in its fast-bowling department—a department once considered its weakest link compared to spin.
The ACB expressed its support for both players, wishing Naveen a speedy recovery while backing Ahmadzai to step up on the continental stage.
