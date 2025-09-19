Afghanistan exit Asia Cup after six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka

Afghanistan bowed out of the Asia Cup on Thursday after suffering a six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. Chasing 170, Sri Lanka sealed victory with eight balls to spare, finishing the group stage unbeaten.

Fast bowler Nuwan Thushara was instrumental in dismantling Afghanistan’s top order, claiming four wickets for 18 runs. Later, wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis anchored the chase with a superb unbeaten 74 off 52 balls, including 10 boundaries. His explosive fifth-wicket stand of 52 runs in just 23 balls with Kamindu Mendis ensured Sri Lanka’s dominance.

Afghanistan, batting first, struggled early but veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi provided late fireworks. He smashed 60 off just 22 deliveries, including six sixes, hammering 32 runs in the final over to lift his side to 169 for eight. Nabi’s fifty equalled the record for the fastest by an Afghan batter.

Despite Nabi’s heroics, Sri Lanka kept control throughout and progressed to the second round alongside Bangladesh. Afghanistan, meanwhile, exited the tournament with one win in three games.