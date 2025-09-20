Sport
KPL Season 3 draft finalizes team squads
The highly anticipated draft for the third season of the Kabul Premier League (KPL) took place in Kabul on Friday, unveiling squads packed with national stars and rising talents. The tournament, which has quickly established itself as a major event in Afghanistan’s domestic cricket calendar, will feature six franchises competing for the title.
Abaseen Defenders
Samiullah Shinwari, Bahir Shah, Shawkat Zaman, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Yama Arab, Jalat Musazai, Batin Shah Abderhahimzi, Abid Mohammadi, Tariq Stanikzai, Bahar Ali, and Barakzai Nasiri.
Kabul Zalmi
Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Masood Gurbaz, Khalil Gurbaz, Khalil Ahmad, Sediq Pacha, Noor Rahman, Wasim Akram, Noorullah Ayobi, Lal Baaz, Baheer Ahmad, and Waleed Miakhil.
Band-e-Ameer Stars
Hazrat Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Nijat Masood, Waqar Salamkhil, Farman Safi, Jafar Sahak, Yousaf Shah, Irfan Safi, Iqdam Mohammadi, Naweed Obaid, Asif Shah, Bakhtullah, and Waris Khan.
Kabul Knight Riders (KKR)
Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Afsar Zazai, Abdul Malik, Ibrahim, Aftab Alam, Imran Mir, Sohail Zurmatai, Mohammad Riaz, Shaiq Asad, Nazif Asad, and Khalid Taniwal
Speenghar Warriors
Darwish Rasooli, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Zubaid Akbari, Allah Noor Nasiri, Bilal Sami, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Asif Musazai, Noman Shah, Arab Gul Momand, Naseer Khan, Faredon Dawodzai, and Yaseen Nasiri.
Pamir Stars
Zia Sharifi, Noor Ahmad, Usman Adil, Asghar Atal, Sabir Gurbaz, Said Khan, Subhanallah, Amir Khan Zazai, Haseebullah, Atta Zarmal, Emal Shaheen, Sediq Shah, and Rafi Sediq.
Tournament Outlook
The KPL has quickly grown into one of Afghanistan’s key cricketing events. Organizers say Season 3 will give young players a vital stage to prove themselves alongside senior national stars.
On Sunday, Ariana Television Network (ATN) signed an agreement with the Ayoubi Sports Complex to produce and broadcast the matches across the country.
The third season of the league is scheduled to begin next month in Kabul.
Sport
Afghanistan thrashes Maldives 10–1 in Futsal Asian Cup
Afghanistan national futsal team delivered a dominant performance on Saturday, defeating Maldives 10–1 in a thrilling match at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers in Yangon, Myanmar.
Afghanistan is placed in Group H alongside Myanmar and the Maldives.
In the match, Akbar Kazemi and Mohammad Moradi each scored twice, while Farzad Mahmoodi, Reza Hosseinpour, Hamidreza Hosseini, Mousavi, Ali Amiri, and Abbas Haydari added one goal each for Afghanistan.
The team will face host nation Myanmar in their next group match on Wednesday.
Sport
Afghanistan exit Asia Cup after six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka
Afghanistan bowed out of the Asia Cup on Thursday after suffering a six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. Chasing 170, Sri Lanka sealed victory with eight balls to spare, finishing the group stage unbeaten.
Fast bowler Nuwan Thushara was instrumental in dismantling Afghanistan’s top order, claiming four wickets for 18 runs. Later, wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis anchored the chase with a superb unbeaten 74 off 52 balls, including 10 boundaries. His explosive fifth-wicket stand of 52 runs in just 23 balls with Kamindu Mendis ensured Sri Lanka’s dominance.
Afghanistan, batting first, struggled early but veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi provided late fireworks. He smashed 60 off just 22 deliveries, including six sixes, hammering 32 runs in the final over to lift his side to 169 for eight. Nabi’s fifty equalled the record for the fastest by an Afghan batter.
Despite Nabi’s heroics, Sri Lanka kept control throughout and progressed to the second round alongside Bangladesh. Afghanistan, meanwhile, exited the tournament with one win in three games.
Sport
Bangladesh edge Afghanistan in Asia Cup thriller
With two points from three matches, Afghanistan now face a must-win situation in their final group game against Sri Lanka.
Afghanistan came agonizingly close to pulling off a crucial win in the Asia Cup on Tuesday night but fell just short against Bangladesh, losing by 8 runs in a tense Group B match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Chasing 155, Afghanistan showed promise at various stages but couldn’t string together a complete innings.
After early setbacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz steadied the innings with 35, and Azmatullah Omarzai sparked hope with a brisk 30 off 16.
Rashid Khan added a late push with 20 off 11, but the chase fell apart in the final over, ending at 146 all out.
Earlier, Afghanistan’s bowlers had put in a disciplined performance to restrict Bangladesh to 154/5, with Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan impressing.
However, a few missed chances in the field allowed Bangladesh — led by Tanzid Hasan’s quick 52 — to post a competitive total.
Qualification for the Super Four will depend not only on that result but also on net run rate.
Despite the loss, Afghanistan remain in the hunt — but will need a sharper all-round display to keep their tournament hopes alive.
