KPL Season 3 draft finalizes team squads

The highly anticipated draft for the third season of the Kabul Premier League (KPL) took place in Kabul on Friday, unveiling squads packed with national stars and rising talents. The tournament, which has quickly established itself as a major event in Afghanistan’s domestic cricket calendar, will feature six franchises competing for the title.

Abaseen Defenders

Samiullah Shinwari, Bahir Shah, Shawkat Zaman, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Yama Arab, Jalat Musazai, Batin Shah Abderhahimzi, Abid Mohammadi, Tariq Stanikzai, Bahar Ali, and Barakzai Nasiri.

Kabul Zalmi

Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Masood Gurbaz, Khalil Gurbaz, Khalil Ahmad, Sediq Pacha, Noor Rahman, Wasim Akram, Noorullah Ayobi, Lal Baaz, Baheer Ahmad, and Waleed Miakhil.

Band-e-Ameer Stars

Hazrat Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Nijat Masood, Waqar Salamkhil, Farman Safi, Jafar Sahak, Yousaf Shah, Irfan Safi, Iqdam Mohammadi, Naweed Obaid, Asif Shah, Bakhtullah, and Waris Khan.

Kabul Knight Riders (KKR)

Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Afsar Zazai, Abdul Malik, Ibrahim, Aftab Alam, Imran Mir, Sohail Zurmatai, Mohammad Riaz, Shaiq Asad, Nazif Asad, and Khalid Taniwal

Speenghar Warriors

Darwish Rasooli, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Zubaid Akbari, Allah Noor Nasiri, Bilal Sami, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Asif Musazai, Noman Shah, Arab Gul Momand, Naseer Khan, Faredon Dawodzai, and Yaseen Nasiri.

Pamir Stars

Zia Sharifi, Noor Ahmad, Usman Adil, Asghar Atal, Sabir Gurbaz, Said Khan, Subhanallah, Amir Khan Zazai, Haseebullah, Atta Zarmal, Emal Shaheen, Sediq Shah, and Rafi Sediq.

Tournament Outlook

The KPL has quickly grown into one of Afghanistan’s key cricketing events. Organizers say Season 3 will give young players a vital stage to prove themselves alongside senior national stars.

On Sunday, Ariana Television Network (ATN) signed an agreement with the Ayoubi Sports Complex to produce and broadcast the matches across the country.

The third season of the league is scheduled to begin next month in Kabul.