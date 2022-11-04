Sport
Afghanistan fall short by 4 runs in World Cup thriller against Australia
Rashid Khan’s blistering 48 helped Afghanistan in getting close to the target in their final match of T20 World Cup against hosts Australia but they still fell short by four runs.
Sent to bat first by Afghans who won the toss, Australia didn’t get off to the kind of start they would have liked as they lost both of their openers Cameron Green and David Warner with just 48 runs on the board. Green opened the innings in absence of regular captain Aaron Finch, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Steve Smith, who replaced Tim David in this match, also departed soon, leaving Australia reeling at 52/3.
Mitchell Marsh took over the reigns after that with an excellent knock of 45 from 30 deliveries. Marcus Stoinis also added valuable 25 runs from 21 deliveries. But the real difference was made by Glenn Maxwell, who smashed an unbeaten 54 from 32 deliveries. Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Maxwell stuck around and lifted them to a competitive total of 168/8.
Naveen-ul-Haq’s three wickets were pivotal in putting a lid on an Australian side needing as big a total as possible to help their troubled title ambitions. Fazalhaq Farooqi took two wickets, while Rashid Khan adnd Mujeeb-ur-Rahman each picked up one.
Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz showed his talent and potential once again as he took on the Australian pacers to play a breathtaking cameo of 30 from 17 deliveries at the top of the order. Gurbaz smashed two fours and as many sixes during his knock, and he was finally dismissed while attempting a big shot off Kane Richardson.
Gulbadin Naib shared a 59-run stand with Ibrahim Zadran for the third wicket but with a flurry of four wickets in nine balls – two to Adam in his last over – Australia wrested back control of the match
Rashid Khan also showed his batting talent once again as he smashed 48 from just 23 deliveries to take Afghanistan close to the target. His knock consisted of three fours and four huge sixes, and gave the Afghan fans something to cheer for.
Australia needed to win by a big margin in order to stay in a safe position in the semi-final race. This win has given them valuable two points but it hasn’t improved their NRR much.
If England win their next match against Sri Lanka, Australia will get eliminated from this World cup.
Sport
Rashid cleared to play in ‘home fixture’ against Australia
Australia’s chances of posting a massive total against Afghanistan in Friday’s T20 World Cup match have suffered a late blow after star leg-spinner Rashid Khan was cleared to play.
Rashid, the world’s No.1 T20 bowler, got the green light to play on Thursday after twisting his knee in Wednesday’s match against Sri Lanka.
Friday’s match at the Adelaide Oval is also almost a “home fixture” for Rashid who has been a committed Adelaide Strikers member in the BBL since 2017.
Afghanistan’s assistant coach, Rais Ahmadzai, said on Thursday that: “He‘s fine now. He is very good and he’s participating in the net session so he’s OK.”
“Everyone is okay and we want to finish the tournament with some positive things.
“It‘s not going to be an easy game for us to play against Australia in these conditions but they will be under pressure because they want to win,” he said.
Rashid, nor the Afghan team, has ever played a T20 international against Australia. But for the star bowler, he is no stranger to Australia’s players and according to Australian cricket commentators he has been at the center of every discussion about what the team needs to do to win.
“I reckon everyone would have played him a number of times over the years in either BBL or IPL, things like that,” Australian skipper Aaron Finch said.
“Each guy will have their own individual plans but I certainly wasn’t expecting him to miss. I’d be surprised if he did.”
A star performer for the Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League, Rashid will be right at home on the spin friendly wicket, where he once claimed a hat-trick.
The 24-year-old has over the past six seasons of BBL become so beloved by fans in the South Australia capital that he was reported to have joked that Friday’s match in Adelaide might effectively be a “home” fixture for his team.
“Whenever I have played at the ground, I have got so much love and support from the fans,” Rashid told reporters prior to the start of the World Cup last month.
“Definitely there will be support for Afghanistan and we won’t feel that we are playing in Australia, we will have that feeling that it’s a kind of Afghanistan home game.
“Some other players in our team were discussing that, (saying) ‘Rash, … will the Strikers fans be supporting you, or Australia?’.
“That’s the kind of questions that were going on in the team,” Australia’s cricket.com.au quoted him as saying.
Adelaide Strikers coach Jason Gillespie, who has forged a strong bond with Rashid has observed first-hand the reasons why the irrepressible leg spinner and entrepreneurial lower-order hitter has become such a local favorite.
“The reason he’s been embraced is obviously his skills and what he does on the field, but it’s also the way he goes about things, how open he is and how engaging he is with our fans and the wider community,” Gillespie told cricket.com.au.
“He’s always got time for people, and his genuine enthusiasm for playing for the Adelaide Strikers has really endeared him to everyone in South Australia.
“I’m very confident that when Afghanistan play they’ll get some really strong support, not only through the Afghan community in South Australia but across the wider cricket community because Rashid’s played such a big role for the Adelaide Strikers,” he said.
Sport
Rashid Khan expected to be fit after twisting his knee in Sri Lanka match
Afghanistan’s spin bowling sensation Rashid Khan twisted his left knee while fielding on the boundary during Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup Game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Afghanistan Cricket Board said.
“The team’s Doctor reports that he has considerably improved from the time he was rushed into the ground. Rashid is currently under the supervision of the ACB’s medical team and is expected to be fully fit soon,” ACB said.
Rashid took 2 wickets and gave away 31 runs in his 4-over spell until he twisted his knee while fielding against Sri Lanka at the Gabba on Tuesday – ending his day on a painful note.
The spinner is an integral part of the team and Afghanistan is hoping Rashid will indeed be fit enough to play in their final match against Australia on Friday.
Sport
Sri Lanka live to fight another day after defeating Afghanistan by 6 wickets
Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets on Tuesday at the Gabba in Brisbane in what was a critical T20 World Cup match for both teams.
Having won the toss, Mohammed Nabi opted to bat first. After a good start in the powerplay for Afghanistan (42/0), Sri Lanka came back in the contest. Lahiru Kumara (2/30) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/13) were the pick of the bowlers as Afghanistan finished at 144/8 in 20 overs.
Sri Lanka then went on to breathe some life back into their T20 World Cup campaign when Dhananjaya de Silva (66 not out off 42 balls) guided his side home with nine balls to spare.
Sri Lanka’s win moves them to four points in Group 1 but they need to beat England (3 points) in their last Super 12 match while also hoping New Zealand (5) or Australia (5) slip up in their final matches.
However, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan appeared to injure his hamstrings in the final minutes of the match. Early reports indicate he wasl being assessed by doctors.
Afghanistan’s loss has meanwhile spelt the end for them to secure a spot in the semi-finals.
Afghanistan fall short by 4 runs in World Cup thriller against Australia
Afghanistan to export coal to Iran in near future: MoIC
WFP receives almost $28.8 million from UK govt to help 650,000 Afghans this winter
Moderna misses on 3Q, shaves 2022 vaccine expectations
ICRC: 700,000 people have lost their jobs in Afghanistan in the past year
Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.1 strikes Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
Pakistan imports up to 400 trucks of onion and tomato daily from Afghanistan
EU leaders struggle to bridge gas price cap divide
Tahawol: US emphasis on efficient engagement with Kabul discussed
Trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan increases by 66% in past year
Saar: Afghanistan hopes to join CPEC project discussed
Saar: Qatar’s aid to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: ICC’s Afghanistan war crimes probe discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Turkey relations discussed
Tahawol: US call for intra-Afghan talks discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan sends 12 tons of pine nuts to Europe
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan set to face Sri Landa in 4th World Cup match
-
World4 days ago
Death toll from India bridge collapse rises to 132
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Importance of Kabul-Moscow relations discussed
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Twitter: Users to pay monthly subscription or lose blue verification badge
-
Sport4 days ago
ICC approves Naib as replacement for injured Zazai in Afghanistan squad
-
Latest News3 days ago
ICC calls for probe into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan to resume
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
China launches 3rd and final space station component