Sport
Mohammad Nabi quits as Afghanistan T20 captain
Mohammad Nabi has stepped down as Afghanistan captain citing his disappointment at the team’s preparation for the T20 World Cup and disagreements with the selectors and management.
Afghanistan finished their campaign with three defeats from their five matches while they were unlucky that two of their games were rained out. Nabi announced his resignation after Afghanistan’s narrow defeat to Australia in their last game of the tournament on Friday.
Nabi, 37, took over as captain before the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE after Rashid Khan’s own resignation. Nabi had previously also been named captain in 2010, replacing batter Nawroz Mangal.
Rashid announced he had quit the role shortly after the selectors had named their squad for that 2021 event, saying he had not been consulted.
Nabi’s latest tenure lasted 23 completed games, with 10 wins and 13 defeats. Afghanistan won their initial group at the Asia Cup immediately before the T20 World Cup, but then lost all three games at the Super Four stage and have now lost their last six completed matches.
“Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with a result that not us nor our supporters were expecting,” Nabi wrote in a statement posted on his Twitter account. “We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of matches.
“From the last one year, our team preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament. Moreover, in some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance.
“Therefore, with due respect, effectively immediately I announce to STEP DOWN as a CAPTAIN & will continue to play for my country when the management & team need me.
“I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart who came to the grounds despite matches being affected by the rain and those who supporters us worldwide, your love truly means a lot to us. Long live Afghanistan.”
Nabi is part of the golden generation of Afghanistan players that helped the team rise through the ranks and finally claim Test status in 2017. He led his country in 28 ODIs and 35 T20Is, making a combined 1023 runs and picking up 47 wickets.
Sport
Afghanistan fall short by 4 runs in World Cup thriller against Australia
Rashid Khan’s blistering 48 helped Afghanistan in getting close to the target in their final match of T20 World Cup against hosts Australia but they still fell short by four runs.
Sent to bat first by Afghans who won the toss, Australia didn’t get off to the kind of start they would have liked as they lost both of their openers Cameron Green and David Warner with just 48 runs on the board. Green opened the innings in absence of regular captain Aaron Finch, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Steve Smith, who replaced Tim David in this match, also departed soon, leaving Australia reeling at 52/3.
Mitchell Marsh took over the reigns after that with an excellent knock of 45 from 30 deliveries. Marcus Stoinis also added valuable 25 runs from 21 deliveries. But the real difference was made by Glenn Maxwell, who smashed an unbeaten 54 from 32 deliveries. Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Maxwell stuck around and lifted them to a competitive total of 168/8.
Naveen-ul-Haq’s three wickets were pivotal in putting a lid on an Australian side needing as big a total as possible to help their troubled title ambitions. Fazalhaq Farooqi took two wickets, while Rashid Khan adnd Mujeeb-ur-Rahman each picked up one.
Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz showed his talent and potential once again as he took on the Australian pacers to play a breathtaking cameo of 30 from 17 deliveries at the top of the order. Gurbaz smashed two fours and as many sixes during his knock, and he was finally dismissed while attempting a big shot off Kane Richardson.
Gulbadin Naib shared a 59-run stand with Ibrahim Zadran for the third wicket but with a flurry of four wickets in nine balls – two to Adam in his last over – Australia wrested back control of the match
Rashid Khan also showed his batting talent once again as he smashed 48 from just 23 deliveries to take Afghanistan close to the target. His knock consisted of three fours and four huge sixes, and gave the Afghan fans something to cheer for.
Australia needed to win by a big margin in order to stay in a safe position in the semi-final race. This win has given them valuable two points but it hasn’t improved their NRR much.
If England win their next match against Sri Lanka, Australia will get eliminated from this World cup.
Sport
Rashid cleared to play in ‘home fixture’ against Australia
Australia’s chances of posting a massive total against Afghanistan in Friday’s T20 World Cup match have suffered a late blow after star leg-spinner Rashid Khan was cleared to play.
Rashid, the world’s No.1 T20 bowler, got the green light to play on Thursday after twisting his knee in Wednesday’s match against Sri Lanka.
Friday’s match at the Adelaide Oval is also almost a “home fixture” for Rashid who has been a committed Adelaide Strikers member in the BBL since 2017.
Afghanistan’s assistant coach, Rais Ahmadzai, said on Thursday that: “He‘s fine now. He is very good and he’s participating in the net session so he’s OK.”
“Everyone is okay and we want to finish the tournament with some positive things.
“It‘s not going to be an easy game for us to play against Australia in these conditions but they will be under pressure because they want to win,” he said.
Rashid, nor the Afghan team, has ever played a T20 international against Australia. But for the star bowler, he is no stranger to Australia’s players and according to Australian cricket commentators he has been at the center of every discussion about what the team needs to do to win.
“I reckon everyone would have played him a number of times over the years in either BBL or IPL, things like that,” Australian skipper Aaron Finch said.
“Each guy will have their own individual plans but I certainly wasn’t expecting him to miss. I’d be surprised if he did.”
A star performer for the Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League, Rashid will be right at home on the spin friendly wicket, where he once claimed a hat-trick.
The 24-year-old has over the past six seasons of BBL become so beloved by fans in the South Australia capital that he was reported to have joked that Friday’s match in Adelaide might effectively be a “home” fixture for his team.
“Whenever I have played at the ground, I have got so much love and support from the fans,” Rashid told reporters prior to the start of the World Cup last month.
“Definitely there will be support for Afghanistan and we won’t feel that we are playing in Australia, we will have that feeling that it’s a kind of Afghanistan home game.
“Some other players in our team were discussing that, (saying) ‘Rash, … will the Strikers fans be supporting you, or Australia?’.
“That’s the kind of questions that were going on in the team,” Australia’s cricket.com.au quoted him as saying.
Adelaide Strikers coach Jason Gillespie, who has forged a strong bond with Rashid has observed first-hand the reasons why the irrepressible leg spinner and entrepreneurial lower-order hitter has become such a local favorite.
“The reason he’s been embraced is obviously his skills and what he does on the field, but it’s also the way he goes about things, how open he is and how engaging he is with our fans and the wider community,” Gillespie told cricket.com.au.
“He’s always got time for people, and his genuine enthusiasm for playing for the Adelaide Strikers has really endeared him to everyone in South Australia.
“I’m very confident that when Afghanistan play they’ll get some really strong support, not only through the Afghan community in South Australia but across the wider cricket community because Rashid’s played such a big role for the Adelaide Strikers,” he said.
Sport
Rashid Khan expected to be fit after twisting his knee in Sri Lanka match
Afghanistan’s spin bowling sensation Rashid Khan twisted his left knee while fielding on the boundary during Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup Game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Afghanistan Cricket Board said.
“The team’s Doctor reports that he has considerably improved from the time he was rushed into the ground. Rashid is currently under the supervision of the ACB’s medical team and is expected to be fully fit soon,” ACB said.
Rashid took 2 wickets and gave away 31 runs in his 4-over spell until he twisted his knee while fielding against Sri Lanka at the Gabba on Tuesday – ending his day on a painful note.
The spinner is an integral part of the team and Afghanistan is hoping Rashid will indeed be fit enough to play in their final match against Australia on Friday.
