Afghanistan fined for slow over-rate against Zimbabwe
Afghanistan’s national cricket team has been fined for a slow over-rate in the one-off Test in Harare.
The team was penalised 25% of their match fee after being five overs short of the target, with allowances taken into account.
The sanction was imposed by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson, under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which fines players 5% of their match fee for each over not bowled in the allotted time.
Umpires Adrian Holdstock, Nitin Menon, Forster Mutizwa, and Percival Sizara laid the charge.
Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi pled guilty and accepted the sanction, so no formal hearing was needed.
In the match, Zimbabwe achieved their first-ever Test win at home since 2013, defeating Afghanistan by an innings and 73 runs.
Afghanistan volleyball team narrowly loses to Sri Lanka in Central Asian Championship
Afghanistan’s national men’s volleyball team faced a narrow 3–2 defeat against Sri Lanka on Wednesday in the opening match of the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Cup Men’s 2025.
The match was held at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
The Afghan team is scheduled to play its second match on Thursday against the Maldives.
The tournament, which began on October 22, features six participating nations: Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan. It will run through to October 28.
The CAVA Cup Men’s 2025 serves as a regional competition for Central and South Asian countries, providing an opportunity for teams to compete at a high level and strengthen their volleyball programs.
The tournament is organized by the Central Asian Volleyball Association, which aims to promote and develop volleyball across the region.
The Afghan team’s performance in this match demonstrates their resilience and determination on the international stage. As the tournament progresses, they will look to build on this experience and aim for better results in their upcoming matches.
Afghanistan unveils national futsal squad for Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
Afghanistan’s national futsal committee has officially unveiled its squad for the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG), to be held from November 7 to 21, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The announcement comes as anticipation builds across the country, with Ariana Television Network (ATN) set to broadcast the Games live and exclusively across Afghanistan.
The Riyadh 2025 Games — organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) — will bring together athletes from 57 member nations competing in more than 21 sports, including athletics, wrestling, football, weightlifting, martial arts, and emerging events such as camel racing and e-sports.
Afghanistan’s futsal team, a symbol of national pride and resilience, will represent the country alongside athletes from across the Islamic world. The team is scheduled to hold its final training camp in Mashhad, Iran, from October 25, before departing for Riyadh to begin the competition.
According to tournament organizers, eight teams will compete in the futsal event: Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Morocco, Libya, and Azerbaijan. The official draw for the tournament will take place on Thursday at 4 pm Saudi time, with representatives from all participating teams in attendance.
In line with the format, Saudi Arabia and Iran will automatically head Groups A and B, respectively, based on global rankings and host privileges. The remaining six teams will be divided into three groups:
Group A: Morocco and Uzbekistan
Group B: Afghanistan and Libya
Group C: Tajikistan and Azerbaijan
An official from the Afghan Football Federation said the futsal squad reflects a “balanced mix of experience and youthful energy,” adding that “our players understand they are carrying the hopes of a nation eager to see its flag shine at an international event of this magnitude.”
ATN’s exclusive coverage of Riyadh 2025 marks a major milestone for Afghan sports broadcasting. The network will air live matches, daily highlights, and athlete features, ensuring fans nationwide can follow every moment of the Games.
The Afghan team is as follows:
Mohammad Jawad Safari
Ali Ahmad Mohseni
Mahdi Nawrozi
Reza Hussainpour
Abbas Haidari
Jawad Haidari
Hamid Reza Hussaini
Khodadad Ibrahimi
Sayed Murtaza Hussani
Farzad Mahmoodi
Mohammad Moradi
Bahman Gargich
Sayed Hussain Mosavi
Akbar Kazemi
Omid Qanbari
Sayed Mujtaba Hussaini
“This is a proud moment for Afghanistan,” an ATN spokesperson said. “The Islamic Solidarity Games symbolize unity, friendship, and healthy competition — values that resonate deeply with Afghan audiences. We’re thrilled to bring this historic event to every home.”
For Afghanistan, participation in the Games is both a symbolic and practical achievement — reaffirming the country’s presence in international sport after years of limited engagement. Afghan athletes are expected to compete in several disciplines, including wrestling, taekwondo, weightlifting, and athletics, alongside futsal.
The Islamic Solidarity Games, first held in 2005, are designed to strengthen ties among Muslim-majority nations through sport and cultural exchange. This year’s Riyadh edition — the first hosted by Saudi Arabia since the inaugural event — will emphasize youth participation, inclusivity, and innovation in sports presentation.
With ATN’s nationwide broadcast, millions of Afghans will be able to share in the excitement as their athletes take the international stage — turning Riyadh 2025 into a moment of national pride, unity, and renewed hope for the country’s sporting community.
Kabul Knight Riders and Kabul Zalmi to clash in AHKPL Season 3 final
The stage is set for an electrifying finale as the third season of the Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League (AHKPL) wraps up on Tuesday, October 21, at the Ayoubi Sports Complex in Kabul.
Defending champions Kabul Knight Riders will take on Kabul Zalmi in what promises to be a high-intensity battle for supremacy in one of Afghanistan’s most popular domestic cricket tournaments.
Both sides have shown exceptional form throughout the competition. The Knight Riders, led by their dynamic captain, have dominated the league stage with a balanced mix of experienced players and emerging local talent. Their batting lineup, anchored by consistent top-order performances, has been one of the strongest in the tournament.
Kabul Zalmi, on the other hand, have impressed with their aggressive style of play and sharp bowling attack. Their road to the final included a thrilling semifinal victory that showcased their depth and determination to lift their maiden AHKPL title.
The AHKPL continues to grow in stature as a platform for young Afghan cricketers to showcase their skills.
Over the past three seasons, it has become a vital talent pipeline, drawing fans from across the country and contributing to the development of Afghanistan’s domestic cricket structure.
With both teams evenly matched and fan excitement reaching fever pitch, Tuesday’s final promises fireworks on the field — and a fitting close to a successful Season 3 of the Kabul Premier League.
The first ball is set to be bowled at 2:00 pm local time, with large crowds expected at the Ayoubi Sports Complex. Fans across Afghanistan can once again tune in to Ariana Television to watch the exciting match and closing ceremony.
