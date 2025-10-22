Afghanistan volleyball team narrowly loses to Sri Lanka in Central Asian Championship

Afghanistan’s national futsal committee has officially unveiled its squad for the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG), to be held from November 7 to 21, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The announcement comes as anticipation builds across the country, with Ariana Television Network (ATN) set to broadcast the Games live and exclusively across Afghanistan.

The Riyadh 2025 Games — organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA) — will bring together athletes from 57 member nations competing in more than 21 sports, including athletics, wrestling, football, weightlifting, martial arts, and emerging events such as camel racing and e-sports.

Afghanistan’s futsal team, a symbol of national pride and resilience, will represent the country alongside athletes from across the Islamic world. The team is scheduled to hold its final training camp in Mashhad, Iran, from October 25, before departing for Riyadh to begin the competition.

According to tournament organizers, eight teams will compete in the futsal event: Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Morocco, Libya, and Azerbaijan. The official draw for the tournament will take place on Thursday at 4 pm Saudi time, with representatives from all participating teams in attendance.

In line with the format, Saudi Arabia and Iran will automatically head Groups A and B, respectively, based on global rankings and host privileges. The remaining six teams will be divided into three groups:

Group A: Morocco and Uzbekistan

Group B: Afghanistan and Libya

Group C: Tajikistan and Azerbaijan

An official from the Afghan Football Federation said the futsal squad reflects a “balanced mix of experience and youthful energy,” adding that “our players understand they are carrying the hopes of a nation eager to see its flag shine at an international event of this magnitude.”

ATN’s exclusive coverage of Riyadh 2025 marks a major milestone for Afghan sports broadcasting. The network will air live matches, daily highlights, and athlete features, ensuring fans nationwide can follow every moment of the Games.

The Afghan team is as follows:

Mohammad Jawad Safari

Ali Ahmad Mohseni

Mahdi Nawrozi

Reza Hussainpour

Abbas Haidari

Jawad Haidari

Hamid Reza Hussaini

Khodadad Ibrahimi

Sayed Murtaza Hussani

Farzad Mahmoodi

Mohammad Moradi

Bahman Gargich

Sayed Hussain Mosavi

Akbar Kazemi

Omid Qanbari

Sayed Mujtaba Hussaini

“This is a proud moment for Afghanistan,” an ATN spokesperson said. “The Islamic Solidarity Games symbolize unity, friendship, and healthy competition — values that resonate deeply with Afghan audiences. We’re thrilled to bring this historic event to every home.”

For Afghanistan, participation in the Games is both a symbolic and practical achievement — reaffirming the country’s presence in international sport after years of limited engagement. Afghan athletes are expected to compete in several disciplines, including wrestling, taekwondo, weightlifting, and athletics, alongside futsal.

The Islamic Solidarity Games, first held in 2005, are designed to strengthen ties among Muslim-majority nations through sport and cultural exchange. This year’s Riyadh edition — the first hosted by Saudi Arabia since the inaugural event — will emphasize youth participation, inclusivity, and innovation in sports presentation.

With ATN’s nationwide broadcast, millions of Afghans will be able to share in the excitement as their athletes take the international stage — turning Riyadh 2025 into a moment of national pride, unity, and renewed hope for the country’s sporting community.