Zamir Kabulov, the Russian Presidential Special Representative for Afghanistan, told RIA Novosti that the United States is unlikely to launch an attack on Afghanistan, warning that the consequences for Washington would be “disastrous.”

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump threatened Afghanistan with “bad things” if it refused to hand over Bagram Air Base to US control.

Responding to a question on whether the US might decide to invade, Kabulov said: “I don’t think so. This is very reminiscent of the hype surrounding Greenland and Canada. The consequences would be disastrous for the US, and Afghans are no strangers to war.”

In reaction to Trump’s threats, the Islamic Emirate stressed that in all bilateral negotiations with the United States, the IEA has made clear that Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are of the highest importance.

The Islamic Emirate further urged the United States to avoid repeating its “failed past experiences” and instead adopt a policy based on realism and rationality.