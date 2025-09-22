Latest News
Afghanistan urges Japan to resume Kabul New City water project
The Ministry of Economy has called on Japan to resume the long-stalled Kabul New City drinking water supply project, which has been suspended for the past four years.
According to the Ministry, the project was launched in 2020 with $24 million in funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and was being implemented through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS). However, work was suspended shortly after its initiation and has not resumed since.
In a meeting with the Japanese Deputy Ambassador in Kabul, Mai Kyo Izawa, the Minister of Economy, Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, expressed gratitude for Tokyo’s humanitarian aid, particularly its assistance to earthquake-affected families in eastern Afghanistan, and urged the resumption of the water supply project. The Deputy Ambassador assured that he would raise the issue with relevant authorities in Japan.
Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stressed the urgent need to secure JICA’s approval for the project’s restart, highlighting the severe water shortages currently faced by Kabul residents.
Mai meanwhile reiterated his country’s solidarity with Afghan families affected by the recent earthquake and announced an additional $1.33 million in humanitarian aid, on top of a previously pledged $1 million package. He emphasized that Japan would continue to provide assistance to the Afghan people.
Global agencies have repeatedly warned that Kabul may face a complete depletion of its water resources within a few years.
Experts stress that urgent short- and long-term measures are required, including the transfer of water from other provinces, to prevent a looming water crisis in the Afghan capital.
Afghanistan invasion would be disastrous for US: Russian envoy
Zamir Kabulov, the Russian Presidential Special Representative for Afghanistan, told RIA Novosti that the United States is unlikely to launch an attack on Afghanistan, warning that the consequences for Washington would be “disastrous.”
His remarks came after US President Donald Trump threatened Afghanistan with “bad things” if it refused to hand over Bagram Air Base to US control.
Responding to a question on whether the US might decide to invade, Kabulov said: “I don’t think so. This is very reminiscent of the hype surrounding Greenland and Canada. The consequences would be disastrous for the US, and Afghans are no strangers to war.”
In reaction to Trump’s threats, the Islamic Emirate stressed that in all bilateral negotiations with the United States, the IEA has made clear that Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are of the highest importance.
The Islamic Emirate further urged the United States to avoid repeating its “failed past experiences” and instead adopt a policy based on realism and rationality.
Qatari ambassador bids farewell in meeting with Afghanistan’s foreign minister
Saeed bin Mubarak Al Khayarin, Qatar’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, has held a farewell meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in Kabul.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Muttaqi described ties between Afghanistan and Qatar as “historic and brotherly.” He expressed appreciation for Doha’s continued humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and praised Ambassador Al Khayarin’s diplomatic service, wishing him success in his future assignments.
Al Khayarin, for his part, emphasized the friendly relations between the two nations and voiced hope that bilateral cooperation would further expand across multiple fields.
Qatar has played a significant role in Afghanistan in recent years, both as a facilitator of dialogue and as a major provider of humanitarian support. Afghan officials have repeatedly acknowledged Doha’s contributions, highlighting its assistance in areas such as health, education, and emergency relief.
Chronic illness and mental health challenges threaten millions across Afghanistan
Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health conditions are emerging as a hidden epidemic in Afghanistan, putting severe pressure on the country’s fragile health system.
According to a new report issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and chronic lung conditions already account for 43% of deaths nationwide – a figure expected to rise above 60% by 2030, with women disproportionately affected.
Cardiovascular disease alone claims more than 40,000 lives each year, ranking Afghanistan among countries with the highest age-adjusted death rates globally.
Cancer, particularly breast and cervical cancer, also heavily impacts Afghan women, with many patients seeking care only at advanced stages when treatment options are limited.
Mental health meanwhile is increasingly recognized as a critical yet under-addressed concern, WHO reported.
Years of conflict, displacement, and natural disasters – including recent earthquakes – have left deep psychological scars, especially among families returning from Pakistan and Iran.
One in five Afghans is estimated to live with a mental health condition, with over half of returnee families affected by anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress last year.
Thousands of families face long waiting lists for treatment, particularly in rural areas.
Hospitals and primary health care facilities frequently lack dedicated mental health services, leaving vulnerable populations without care.
For families like that of Rahimi in eastern Afghanistan, the impact is deeply personal. A recent earthquake destroyed his home, disrupted his wife’s diabetes treatment, and left his teenage daughters struggling with anxiety.
“We survive the disasters, but the illness and worry never leave,” he said.
In response, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health approved a national health policy in March 2025 prioritizing NCD prevention, cancer care, and mental health.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is working with authorities to expand access to care, strengthen community awareness, and provide targeted support for women and children.
“Millions across Afghanistan live with chronic illness and mental health challenges, placing enormous pressure on an already fragile system,” said Dr Edwin Ceniza Salvador, WHO Representative to Afghanistan.
“Beyond physical disease, trauma and psychological suffering continue to affect families and communities. Expanding access to care for both NCDs and mental health is a shared responsibility for WHO, health authorities, and donors.”
