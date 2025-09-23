Latest News
Tehran governor says 1.4 million Afghans deported in six months
Many returnees arrive with very few belongings; some are exhausted, traumatized, or in need of urgent assistance.
Tehran’s governor, Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian, has announced that around 1.4 million undocumented Afghan nationals have been deported from Iran in the past six months, since the start of the Persian year.
Motamedian said the large-scale removals have freed up more than 3,000 classrooms and contributed to a 30–35 percent drop in rental prices, easing pressure on Tehran’s already strained housing and education sectors. He added that a second phase of deportations would begin this week, aimed at what he described as a “comprehensive resolution” of the issue of illegal foreigners.
Iran has hosted millions of Afghans since the early 1980s, when the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan triggered one of the region’s largest refugee movements.
Over the decades, successive waves of conflict—including civil war, Taliban rule, the U.S.-led intervention, and now ongoing instability under the Islamic Emirate—have kept Afghans crossing into Iran in search of safety and work.
According to the UN, Iran currently hosts over three million Afghans, many of them without legal status. While Iranian authorities have repeatedly emphasized the burden on public services, international organizations have expressed concern over the humanitarian impact of mass deportations, particularly as Afghanistan struggles with widespread poverty, food insecurity, and limited capacity to absorb returnees.
The vast number of returning refugees has however impacted Afghanistan’s local systems, which have come under severe strain. Services, such as housing, healthcare, and food) in border provinces are now overstretched.
Many returnees arrive with very few belongings; some are exhausted, traumatized, or in need of urgent assistance.
There is meanwhile growing concern among organizations that unless funding increases the humanitarian situation could worsen further – especially as winter looms.
IOM reports that over 1.5 million Afghans have returned to Afghanistan from Iran alone since the start of 2025.
Last month, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that over four million Afghans have returned from Pakistan and Iran since September 2023. So far this year the total is over 2.3 million combined from the two countries.
Some sources put the number for both countries combined even higher. For example, one IOM update last week states the total in two years has been 2.7 million returns from Iran and Pakistan.
IEA officials highlight importance of journalism in Afghan society
Also addressing the event was Lotfullah Khairkhah, Head of Supervision at the Central Bank of Afghanistan. He underlined the foundational role of journalism in public education and awareness.
Senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have stressed the essential role of journalism in promoting public awareness, unity, and moral development in the country.
Speaking on Monday at a Ministry of Information and Culture conference titled “Real Journalism, Informed Citizens, and a Healthy Society,” Noorulhaq Anwar, Head of the Administration Affairs Office, said the IEA strongly supports what it calls “real journalism” and is committed to protecting the status and value of journalists.
“The enemy uses every possible means to spread false rumors and misleading propaganda,” Anwar said. “However, the Islamic Emirate ensures full protection of journalists’ status, and all interactions are conducted on the basis of principles.”
He argued that unlike previous governments, which he claimed neglected journalists’ rights, the IEA values principled journalism and sees it as vital in preventing injustice, fostering unity, and strengthening compassion in society. Anwar also emphasized that adherence to professional ethics—whether in journalism, medicine, engineering, or other fields—brings broad benefits to the community.
Also addressing the event was Lotfullah Khairkhah, Head of Supervision at the Central Bank of Afghanistan. He underlined the foundational role of journalism in public education and awareness. He linked its importance to Islamic principles, saying journalism contributes significantly to both knowledge and moral development.
“The land is our property and our right, and we will not relinquish the perspectives of the people living on it to anyone,” Khairkhah said, adding that journalism plays a critical role in shaping and educating society.
The conference brought together government officials and media representatives to discuss the value of principled reporting and its place in Afghan society at a time of ongoing challenges for press freedom.
Afghanistan urges Japan to resume Kabul New City water project
The Ministry of Economy has called on Japan to resume the long-stalled Kabul New City drinking water supply project, which has been suspended for the past four years.
According to the Ministry, the project was launched in 2020 with $24 million in funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and was being implemented through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS). However, work was suspended shortly after its initiation and has not resumed since.
In a meeting with the Japanese Deputy Ambassador in Kabul, Mai Kyo Izawa, the Minister of Economy, Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, expressed gratitude for Tokyo’s humanitarian aid, particularly its assistance to earthquake-affected families in eastern Afghanistan, and urged the resumption of the water supply project. The Deputy Ambassador assured that he would raise the issue with relevant authorities in Japan.
Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stressed the urgent need to secure JICA’s approval for the project’s restart, highlighting the severe water shortages currently faced by Kabul residents.
Mai meanwhile reiterated his country’s solidarity with Afghan families affected by the recent earthquake and announced an additional $1.33 million in humanitarian aid, on top of a previously pledged $1 million package. He emphasized that Japan would continue to provide assistance to the Afghan people.
Global agencies have repeatedly warned that Kabul may face a complete depletion of its water resources within a few years.
Experts stress that urgent short- and long-term measures are required, including the transfer of water from other provinces, to prevent a looming water crisis in the Afghan capital.
Afghanistan invasion would be disastrous for US: Russian envoy
Zamir Kabulov, the Russian Presidential Special Representative for Afghanistan, told RIA Novosti that the United States is unlikely to launch an attack on Afghanistan, warning that the consequences for Washington would be “disastrous.”
His remarks came after US President Donald Trump threatened Afghanistan with “bad things” if it refused to hand over Bagram Air Base to US control.
Responding to a question on whether the US might decide to invade, Kabulov said: “I don’t think so. This is very reminiscent of the hype surrounding Greenland and Canada. The consequences would be disastrous for the US, and Afghans are no strangers to war.”
In reaction to Trump’s threats, the Islamic Emirate stressed that in all bilateral negotiations with the United States, the IEA has made clear that Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are of the highest importance.
The Islamic Emirate further urged the United States to avoid repeating its “failed past experiences” and instead adopt a policy based on realism and rationality.
