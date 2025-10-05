Business
Afghanistan-Iran trade and investment exhibition set for October in Birjand
Officials say the exhibition aims to strengthen cross-border partnerships and attract investors to projects that can boost trade and regional development.
Afghanistan and Iran are preparing to hold a major joint trade and investment exhibition in the eastern Iranian city of Birjand from October 18 to 21, marking another step toward expanding economic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.
Organized in South Khorasan Province, which borders Afghanistan, the event will highlight opportunities across a wide range of industries — including agriculture and food processing, mining, construction, oil and petrochemicals, renewable energy, information technology, packaging, detergents, and medical tourism.
The location of Birjand, close to Afghanistan’s western provinces, is expected to make it an important hub for Afghan traders and business delegations attending the fair.
The event follows a September visit by Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, Seyed Mohammad Atabak, who led a high-level delegation to Kabul to discuss trade, transit, and investment cooperation.
During the visit, both sides agreed to remove barriers to commerce, enhance transport links, and pursue joint ventures in infrastructure, mining, and energy.
Atabak, who also met Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, said Iran and Afghanistan share deep historical and cultural bonds and that the Iranian government is prioritizing closer relations with its neighbors.
The two sides also discussed improving banking cooperation, expanding the Khaf–Herat railway, and increasing the use of Iran’s Chabahar port for Afghan exports.
Iranian officials said the upcoming seventh session of the Iran–Afghanistan Joint Economic Committee will further advance cooperation in rail, road, and trade projects.
Trade between the two countries has grown sharply in recent years. According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported $510 million in non-oil goods to Afghanistan in the first quarter of the current solar year (March 21 to June 21).
In 2024, total bilateral trade rose by 84 percent compared with the previous year, reaching $3.197 billion. Iran remains one of Afghanistan’s top trading partners, providing nearly one-quarter of its imports, including fuel, construction materials, steel, and agricultural goods.
Iranian and Afghan officials alike have said stronger economic cooperation will not only boost both economies but also promote regional stability and self-sufficiency.
Business
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade resumes at Angor Ada Crossing after two-year closure
Trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan has officially resumed through the Angor Ada crossing point in South Waziristan, following the opening of a newly built border terminal.
This comes after the crossing was closed to trade for almost two years.
According to Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation (NLC), the terminal was established in line with Islamabad’s policy to upgrade border infrastructure at key crossings and in response to long-standing demands of local residents.
The move comes after bilateral discussions earlier this year.
In July, Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mawlawee Ahmadullah Zahid, led a delegation to Islamabad, where both sides agreed to reopen the crossing once the border terminal became operational.
The NLC reported that the project was completed in just 30 days despite major logistical hurdles, including the lack of basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and communication systems in the area.
The new facility now includes customs and immigration offices, accommodation for government staff, weighbridges, container yards, banking services, fiber-optic connectivity, and backup power.
Pakistan Customs’ WeBOC and FIA’s IBMS systems have also been connected to ensure real-time digital coordination of cross-border trade. Installation of a cargo scanner is planned in the next phase.
The formal opening of the Angor Ada Border Terminal is expected to provide significant economic benefits to local residents, who will now be able to export produce more efficiently via a shorter and secure route.
Business
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional trade corridors through Iran, Afghanistan, and China
Pakistan is committed to completing regional trade corridors linking the country with Iran, Afghanistan, and China, Islamabad’s Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said on Tuesday, underscoring the government’s focus on strengthening connectivity and boosting economic integration.
He made the remarks during a meeting with the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Regional Head, who reaffirmed the Bank’s plans to expand investments in Pakistan, particularly in the transport and communications sectors.
Pakistan remains a “priority country” under ADB’s current programs, the delegation noted, while also inviting the minister to attend the upcoming Bishkek Conference in November.
Aleem welcomed ADB’s continued support, describing road infrastructure as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic growth. He highlighted opportunities for investment in communications, railways, and infrastructure, noting that regional initiatives such as the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program provide an important platform for attracting international investment.
“Pakistan is determined to complete trade corridors through Iran, Afghanistan, and China,” Aleem said. “These projects will not only strengthen trade but also promote tourism across the region.”
Analysts note that Afghanistan, situated at the crossroads of South and Central Asia, has a critical stake in the development of regional corridors. Landlocked and heavily dependent on imports, the country relies on transit routes through Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asia for access to global markets.
Trade links through initiatives like CAREC are seen as vital to revitalizing Afghanistan’s struggling economy, creating jobs, and offering alternatives to illicit trade. Improved road and rail infrastructure could significantly reduce the cost of doing business and open up opportunities for Afghan exports, particularly agricultural goods and minerals.
Regional experts argue that Afghanistan’s integration into cross-border trade projects could also enhance political stability, as stronger economic ties often help reduce tensions and foster cooperation.
Without access to efficient trade routes, Afghanistan risks deeper isolation at a time when humanitarian and economic challenges are already acute.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has meanwhile repeatedly underscored the importance of regional connectivity as a cornerstone of its economic policy.
Kabul has promoted projects such as the Trans-Afghan Railway, linking Uzbekistan with Pakistan via Afghanistan, and has supported expanded road and energy corridors with neighbors, including Iran, China, and Central Asia.
IEA officials have emphasized that Afghanistan seeks to serve as a land bridge between South and Central Asia, offering shorter transit routes and new opportunities for regional trade.
While international recognition of the caretaker government remains unresolved, the IEA has continued to engage in talks with regional partners to attract investment in infrastructure and transit projects.
Business
Afghanistan’ economic commission approves new policy for mineral processing, exports
Afghanistan’s Economic Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has approved a new policy governing the processing and export of the country’s mineral resources.
According to an official statement, the policy is designed to establish a standardized framework for mineral processing in line with national and international benchmarks.
It also seeks to attract domestic and foreign investment, improve coordination among government institutions, expand traders’ access to regional and global markets, and create jobs across the country.
The commission also endorsed a report from a committee tasked with evaluating plans for laboratory complexes at key border points.
Officials said the approved measures have been submitted to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan for final approval.
Afghanistan has been stepping up efforts to boost exports and generate revenue from its vast natural resources.
The country is believed to hold significant reserves of copper, iron ore, rare earths, lithium, and precious stones, resources that could be crucial for regional and global supply chains.
The authorities have emphasized developing domestic processing capacity to add value locally rather than relying on raw material exports.
In recent months, the Islamic Emirate has signed agreements with domestic and foreign companies to explore and develop mining projects, while also promoting cross-border trade through new infrastructure and customs facilities.
