Afghanistan-Iran trade and investment exhibition set for October in Birjand

Afghanistan and Iran are preparing to hold a major joint trade and investment exhibition in the eastern Iranian city of Birjand from October 18 to 21, marking another step toward expanding economic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Organized in South Khorasan Province, which borders Afghanistan, the event will highlight opportunities across a wide range of industries — including agriculture and food processing, mining, construction, oil and petrochemicals, renewable energy, information technology, packaging, detergents, and medical tourism.

Officials say the exhibition aims to strengthen cross-border partnerships and attract investors to projects that can boost trade and regional development.

The location of Birjand, close to Afghanistan’s western provinces, is expected to make it an important hub for Afghan traders and business delegations attending the fair.

The event follows a September visit by Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, Seyed Mohammad Atabak, who led a high-level delegation to Kabul to discuss trade, transit, and investment cooperation.

During the visit, both sides agreed to remove barriers to commerce, enhance transport links, and pursue joint ventures in infrastructure, mining, and energy.

Atabak, who also met Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, said Iran and Afghanistan share deep historical and cultural bonds and that the Iranian government is prioritizing closer relations with its neighbors.

The two sides also discussed improving banking cooperation, expanding the Khaf–Herat railway, and increasing the use of Iran’s Chabahar port for Afghan exports.

Iranian officials said the upcoming seventh session of the Iran–Afghanistan Joint Economic Committee will further advance cooperation in rail, road, and trade projects.

Trade between the two countries has grown sharply in recent years. According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported $510 million in non-oil goods to Afghanistan in the first quarter of the current solar year (March 21 to June 21).

In 2024, total bilateral trade rose by 84 percent compared with the previous year, reaching $3.197 billion. Iran remains one of Afghanistan’s top trading partners, providing nearly one-quarter of its imports, including fuel, construction materials, steel, and agricultural goods.

Iranian and Afghan officials alike have said stronger economic cooperation will not only boost both economies but also promote regional stability and self-sufficiency.