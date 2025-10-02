Business
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade resumes at Angor Ada Crossing after two-year closure
The new terminal building was completed in just 30 days despite major logistical hurdles, including the lack of basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and communication systems in the area.
Trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan has officially resumed through the Angor Ada crossing point in South Waziristan, following the opening of a newly built border terminal.
This comes after the crossing was closed to trade for almost two years.
According to Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation (NLC), the terminal was established in line with Islamabad’s policy to upgrade border infrastructure at key crossings and in response to long-standing demands of local residents.
The move comes after bilateral discussions earlier this year.
In July, Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mawlawee Ahmadullah Zahid, led a delegation to Islamabad, where both sides agreed to reopen the crossing once the border terminal became operational.
The NLC reported that the project was completed in just 30 days despite major logistical hurdles, including the lack of basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and communication systems in the area.
The new facility now includes customs and immigration offices, accommodation for government staff, weighbridges, container yards, banking services, fiber-optic connectivity, and backup power.
Pakistan Customs’ WeBOC and FIA’s IBMS systems have also been connected to ensure real-time digital coordination of cross-border trade. Installation of a cargo scanner is planned in the next phase.
The formal opening of the Angor Ada Border Terminal is expected to provide significant economic benefits to local residents, who will now be able to export produce more efficiently via a shorter and secure route.
Business
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional trade corridors through Iran, Afghanistan, and China
Regional experts argue that Afghanistan’s integration into cross-border trade projects could also enhance political stability, as stronger economic ties often help reduce tensions and foster cooperation.
Pakistan is committed to completing regional trade corridors linking the country with Iran, Afghanistan, and China, Islamabad’s Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said on Tuesday, underscoring the government’s focus on strengthening connectivity and boosting economic integration.
He made the remarks during a meeting with the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Regional Head, who reaffirmed the Bank’s plans to expand investments in Pakistan, particularly in the transport and communications sectors.
Pakistan remains a “priority country” under ADB’s current programs, the delegation noted, while also inviting the minister to attend the upcoming Bishkek Conference in November.
Aleem welcomed ADB’s continued support, describing road infrastructure as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic growth. He highlighted opportunities for investment in communications, railways, and infrastructure, noting that regional initiatives such as the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program provide an important platform for attracting international investment.
“Pakistan is determined to complete trade corridors through Iran, Afghanistan, and China,” Aleem said. “These projects will not only strengthen trade but also promote tourism across the region.”
Analysts note that Afghanistan, situated at the crossroads of South and Central Asia, has a critical stake in the development of regional corridors. Landlocked and heavily dependent on imports, the country relies on transit routes through Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asia for access to global markets.
Trade links through initiatives like CAREC are seen as vital to revitalizing Afghanistan’s struggling economy, creating jobs, and offering alternatives to illicit trade. Improved road and rail infrastructure could significantly reduce the cost of doing business and open up opportunities for Afghan exports, particularly agricultural goods and minerals.
Regional experts argue that Afghanistan’s integration into cross-border trade projects could also enhance political stability, as stronger economic ties often help reduce tensions and foster cooperation.
Without access to efficient trade routes, Afghanistan risks deeper isolation at a time when humanitarian and economic challenges are already acute.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has meanwhile repeatedly underscored the importance of regional connectivity as a cornerstone of its economic policy.
Kabul has promoted projects such as the Trans-Afghan Railway, linking Uzbekistan with Pakistan via Afghanistan, and has supported expanded road and energy corridors with neighbors, including Iran, China, and Central Asia.
IEA officials have emphasized that Afghanistan seeks to serve as a land bridge between South and Central Asia, offering shorter transit routes and new opportunities for regional trade.
While international recognition of the caretaker government remains unresolved, the IEA has continued to engage in talks with regional partners to attract investment in infrastructure and transit projects.
Business
Afghanistan’ economic commission approves new policy for mineral processing, exports
Officials said the approved measures have been submitted to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan for final approval.
Afghanistan’s Economic Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has approved a new policy governing the processing and export of the country’s mineral resources.
According to an official statement, the policy is designed to establish a standardized framework for mineral processing in line with national and international benchmarks.
It also seeks to attract domestic and foreign investment, improve coordination among government institutions, expand traders’ access to regional and global markets, and create jobs across the country.
The commission also endorsed a report from a committee tasked with evaluating plans for laboratory complexes at key border points.
Officials said the approved measures have been submitted to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan for final approval.
Afghanistan has been stepping up efforts to boost exports and generate revenue from its vast natural resources.
The country is believed to hold significant reserves of copper, iron ore, rare earths, lithium, and precious stones, resources that could be crucial for regional and global supply chains.
The authorities have emphasized developing domestic processing capacity to add value locally rather than relying on raw material exports.
In recent months, the Islamic Emirate has signed agreements with domestic and foreign companies to explore and develop mining projects, while also promoting cross-border trade through new infrastructure and customs facilities.
Business
US revokes sanctions waiver on Iran’s Chabahar Port
The United States has decided to revoke the sanctions waiver for Iran’s Chabahar Port, effective September 29, exposing individuals involved in its operations to penalties under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA), the State Department announced.
The waiver, granted in 2018, had allowed India to develop the port despite U.S. sanctions on Tehran. India considers Chabahar a key project for regional trade and connectivity, and in May signed a 10-year agreement with Iran, offering $250 million in credit for infrastructure development.
The U.S. move aligns with its “maximum pressure” policy against Iran and could complicate India’s expansion plans, which include boosting port capacity and building a 700-km rail link to Zahedan.
The port also emerged as a vital gateway for India’s regional outreach and humanitarian efforts in the past. In 2023, it was used to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat aid to Afghanistan.
Afghan FM Muttaqi to meet Russia’s Lavrov on sidelines of Moscow Format talks
UN alarmed over spike in executions of Afghan nationals in Iran
WFP delivers food aid to 58,000 people in earthquake-hit eastern Afghanistan
Iran rejects US return to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, citing regional security concerns
US to give Ukraine intelligence on long-range energy targets in Russia
Rashid Khan leads spin-powered Afghanistan into Asia Cup
Messi questions 2026 World Cup role amid injury concerns
Afghanistan triumphs over Pakistan in Sharjah clash
Google services temporarily down in Turkey and parts of Europe
Wildfires are fuelling air pollution, UN weather body says
Tahawol: Restoration of internet and telecom services in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Impact of Afghanistan’s two-day internet and telecom blackout
Tahawol: Ukrainian president’s criticism of IEA discussed
Saar: Reason behind Afghanistan’s absence from UNGA discussed
Tahawol: Some countries call for support of Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport23 hours ago
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
-
International Sports3 days ago
India refuse Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan’s interior minister in final ceremony standoff
-
Latest News3 days ago
US welcomes home American freed from detention in Afghanistan
-
Latest News21 hours ago
UAE steps up earthquake relief efforts in Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
UN sanctions reimposed on Iran a decade after nuclear deal
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany plans direct talks with Islamic Emirate in Kabul on deportations
-
Latest News20 hours ago
Telecoms and Internet Services restored after nearly two-day outage in Afghanistan
-
Latest News21 hours ago
Pakistan and Iran stress need for joint strategy against terrorism threats