Afghanistan-Pakistan trade resumes at Angor Ada Crossing after two-year closure

Trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan has officially resumed through the Angor Ada crossing point in South Waziristan, following the opening of a newly built border terminal.

This comes after the crossing was closed to trade for almost two years.

According to Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation (NLC), the terminal was established in line with Islamabad’s policy to upgrade border infrastructure at key crossings and in response to long-standing demands of local residents.

The move comes after bilateral discussions earlier this year.

In July, Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mawlawee Ahmadullah Zahid, led a delegation to Islamabad, where both sides agreed to reopen the crossing once the border terminal became operational.

The NLC reported that the project was completed in just 30 days despite major logistical hurdles, including the lack of basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and communication systems in the area.

The new facility now includes customs and immigration offices, accommodation for government staff, weighbridges, container yards, banking services, fiber-optic connectivity, and backup power.

Pakistan Customs’ WeBOC and FIA’s IBMS systems have also been connected to ensure real-time digital coordination of cross-border trade. Installation of a cargo scanner is planned in the next phase.

The formal opening of the Angor Ada Border Terminal is expected to provide significant economic benefits to local residents, who will now be able to export produce more efficiently via a shorter and secure route.