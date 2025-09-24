Business
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional trade corridors through Iran, Afghanistan, and China
Pakistan is committed to completing regional trade corridors linking the country with Iran, Afghanistan, and China, Islamabad’s Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said on Tuesday, underscoring the government’s focus on strengthening connectivity and boosting economic integration.
He made the remarks during a meeting with the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Regional Head, who reaffirmed the Bank’s plans to expand investments in Pakistan, particularly in the transport and communications sectors.
Pakistan remains a “priority country” under ADB’s current programs, the delegation noted, while also inviting the minister to attend the upcoming Bishkek Conference in November.
Aleem welcomed ADB’s continued support, describing road infrastructure as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic growth. He highlighted opportunities for investment in communications, railways, and infrastructure, noting that regional initiatives such as the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program provide an important platform for attracting international investment.
“Pakistan is determined to complete trade corridors through Iran, Afghanistan, and China,” Aleem said. “These projects will not only strengthen trade but also promote tourism across the region.”
Analysts note that Afghanistan, situated at the crossroads of South and Central Asia, has a critical stake in the development of regional corridors. Landlocked and heavily dependent on imports, the country relies on transit routes through Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asia for access to global markets.
Trade links through initiatives like CAREC are seen as vital to revitalizing Afghanistan’s struggling economy, creating jobs, and offering alternatives to illicit trade. Improved road and rail infrastructure could significantly reduce the cost of doing business and open up opportunities for Afghan exports, particularly agricultural goods and minerals.
Regional experts argue that Afghanistan’s integration into cross-border trade projects could also enhance political stability, as stronger economic ties often help reduce tensions and foster cooperation.
Without access to efficient trade routes, Afghanistan risks deeper isolation at a time when humanitarian and economic challenges are already acute.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has meanwhile repeatedly underscored the importance of regional connectivity as a cornerstone of its economic policy.
Kabul has promoted projects such as the Trans-Afghan Railway, linking Uzbekistan with Pakistan via Afghanistan, and has supported expanded road and energy corridors with neighbors, including Iran, China, and Central Asia.
IEA officials have emphasized that Afghanistan seeks to serve as a land bridge between South and Central Asia, offering shorter transit routes and new opportunities for regional trade.
While international recognition of the caretaker government remains unresolved, the IEA has continued to engage in talks with regional partners to attract investment in infrastructure and transit projects.
Business
Afghanistan’ economic commission approves new policy for mineral processing, exports
Officials said the approved measures have been submitted to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan for final approval.
Afghanistan’s Economic Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has approved a new policy governing the processing and export of the country’s mineral resources.
According to an official statement, the policy is designed to establish a standardized framework for mineral processing in line with national and international benchmarks.
It also seeks to attract domestic and foreign investment, improve coordination among government institutions, expand traders’ access to regional and global markets, and create jobs across the country.
The commission also endorsed a report from a committee tasked with evaluating plans for laboratory complexes at key border points.
Officials said the approved measures have been submitted to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan for final approval.
Afghanistan has been stepping up efforts to boost exports and generate revenue from its vast natural resources.
The country is believed to hold significant reserves of copper, iron ore, rare earths, lithium, and precious stones, resources that could be crucial for regional and global supply chains.
The authorities have emphasized developing domestic processing capacity to add value locally rather than relying on raw material exports.
In recent months, the Islamic Emirate has signed agreements with domestic and foreign companies to explore and develop mining projects, while also promoting cross-border trade through new infrastructure and customs facilities.
Business
US revokes sanctions waiver on Iran’s Chabahar Port
The United States has decided to revoke the sanctions waiver for Iran’s Chabahar Port, effective September 29, exposing individuals involved in its operations to penalties under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA), the State Department announced.
The waiver, granted in 2018, had allowed India to develop the port despite U.S. sanctions on Tehran. India considers Chabahar a key project for regional trade and connectivity, and in May signed a 10-year agreement with Iran, offering $250 million in credit for infrastructure development.
The U.S. move aligns with its “maximum pressure” policy against Iran and could complicate India’s expansion plans, which include boosting port capacity and building a 700-km rail link to Zahedan.
The port also emerged as a vital gateway for India’s regional outreach and humanitarian efforts in the past. In 2023, it was used to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat aid to Afghanistan.
Business
Afghanistan grants five-year tax exemption to boost cold storage investment
Officials believe this initiative will play a critical role in improving farmers’ livelihoods, reducing dependency on foreign markets, and boosting Afghanistan’s overall agricultural economy.
Investors who build cold storage facilities in Afghanistan will be exempt from paying taxes for five years, a move aimed at reducing agricultural losses and supporting farmers across the country.
The decision was approved during a meeting of the Economic Commission, chaired by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.
According to the commission, the lack of modern cold storage facilities, seasonal tariffs imposed by neighboring countries, and restrictions on trade routes have led to significant financial losses for Afghan farmers and agricultural producers.
The tax exemption is designed to encourage private sector investment in building modern storage facilities, which will help prevent post-harvest losses and allow farmers to sell their products at better market prices rather than being forced to sell quickly at low rates or face spoilage.
This announcement comes at a time when many Afghan farmers have repeatedly voiced concerns about the absence of proper storage infrastructure, calling on the government to support and attract investors to strengthen the agricultural sector.
In addition, the commission approved a separate plan to construct a cold storage facility and a factory on land owned by the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock in the center of Ghazni province, signaling the government’s commitment to developing Afghanistan’s agriculture and agribusiness industries.
Officials believe this initiative will play a critical role in improving farmers’ livelihoods, reducing dependency on foreign markets, and boosting Afghanistan’s overall agricultural economy.
