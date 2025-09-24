Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional trade corridors through Iran, Afghanistan, and China

Pakistan is committed to completing regional trade corridors linking the country with Iran, Afghanistan, and China, Islamabad’s Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said on Tuesday, underscoring the government’s focus on strengthening connectivity and boosting economic integration.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Regional Head, who reaffirmed the Bank’s plans to expand investments in Pakistan, particularly in the transport and communications sectors.

Pakistan remains a “priority country” under ADB’s current programs, the delegation noted, while also inviting the minister to attend the upcoming Bishkek Conference in November.

Aleem welcomed ADB’s continued support, describing road infrastructure as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic growth. He highlighted opportunities for investment in communications, railways, and infrastructure, noting that regional initiatives such as the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program provide an important platform for attracting international investment.

“Pakistan is determined to complete trade corridors through Iran, Afghanistan, and China,” Aleem said. “These projects will not only strengthen trade but also promote tourism across the region.”

Analysts note that Afghanistan, situated at the crossroads of South and Central Asia, has a critical stake in the development of regional corridors. Landlocked and heavily dependent on imports, the country relies on transit routes through Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asia for access to global markets.

Trade links through initiatives like CAREC are seen as vital to revitalizing Afghanistan’s struggling economy, creating jobs, and offering alternatives to illicit trade. Improved road and rail infrastructure could significantly reduce the cost of doing business and open up opportunities for Afghan exports, particularly agricultural goods and minerals.

Regional experts argue that Afghanistan’s integration into cross-border trade projects could also enhance political stability, as stronger economic ties often help reduce tensions and foster cooperation.

Without access to efficient trade routes, Afghanistan risks deeper isolation at a time when humanitarian and economic challenges are already acute.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has meanwhile repeatedly underscored the importance of regional connectivity as a cornerstone of its economic policy.

Kabul has promoted projects such as the Trans-Afghan Railway, linking Uzbekistan with Pakistan via Afghanistan, and has supported expanded road and energy corridors with neighbors, including Iran, China, and Central Asia.

IEA officials have emphasized that Afghanistan seeks to serve as a land bridge between South and Central Asia, offering shorter transit routes and new opportunities for regional trade.

While international recognition of the caretaker government remains unresolved, the IEA has continued to engage in talks with regional partners to attract investment in infrastructure and transit projects.