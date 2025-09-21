Business
Afghanistan’ economic commission approves new policy for mineral processing, exports
Officials said the approved measures have been submitted to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan for final approval.
Afghanistan’s Economic Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has approved a new policy governing the processing and export of the country’s mineral resources.
According to an official statement, the policy is designed to establish a standardized framework for mineral processing in line with national and international benchmarks.
It also seeks to attract domestic and foreign investment, improve coordination among government institutions, expand traders’ access to regional and global markets, and create jobs across the country.
The commission also endorsed a report from a committee tasked with evaluating plans for laboratory complexes at key border points.
Afghanistan has been stepping up efforts to boost exports and generate revenue from its vast natural resources.
The country is believed to hold significant reserves of copper, iron ore, rare earths, lithium, and precious stones, resources that could be crucial for regional and global supply chains.
The authorities have emphasized developing domestic processing capacity to add value locally rather than relying on raw material exports.
In recent months, the Islamic Emirate has signed agreements with domestic and foreign companies to explore and develop mining projects, while also promoting cross-border trade through new infrastructure and customs facilities.
US revokes sanctions waiver on Iran’s Chabahar Port
The United States has decided to revoke the sanctions waiver for Iran’s Chabahar Port, effective September 29, exposing individuals involved in its operations to penalties under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA), the State Department announced.
The waiver, granted in 2018, had allowed India to develop the port despite U.S. sanctions on Tehran. India considers Chabahar a key project for regional trade and connectivity, and in May signed a 10-year agreement with Iran, offering $250 million in credit for infrastructure development.
The U.S. move aligns with its “maximum pressure” policy against Iran and could complicate India’s expansion plans, which include boosting port capacity and building a 700-km rail link to Zahedan.
The port also emerged as a vital gateway for India’s regional outreach and humanitarian efforts in the past. In 2023, it was used to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat aid to Afghanistan.
Afghanistan grants five-year tax exemption to boost cold storage investment
Officials believe this initiative will play a critical role in improving farmers’ livelihoods, reducing dependency on foreign markets, and boosting Afghanistan’s overall agricultural economy.
Investors who build cold storage facilities in Afghanistan will be exempt from paying taxes for five years, a move aimed at reducing agricultural losses and supporting farmers across the country.
The decision was approved during a meeting of the Economic Commission, chaired by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.
According to the commission, the lack of modern cold storage facilities, seasonal tariffs imposed by neighboring countries, and restrictions on trade routes have led to significant financial losses for Afghan farmers and agricultural producers.
The tax exemption is designed to encourage private sector investment in building modern storage facilities, which will help prevent post-harvest losses and allow farmers to sell their products at better market prices rather than being forced to sell quickly at low rates or face spoilage.
This announcement comes at a time when many Afghan farmers have repeatedly voiced concerns about the absence of proper storage infrastructure, calling on the government to support and attract investors to strengthen the agricultural sector.
In addition, the commission approved a separate plan to construct a cold storage facility and a factory on land owned by the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock in the center of Ghazni province, signaling the government’s commitment to developing Afghanistan’s agriculture and agribusiness industries.
Officials believe this initiative will play a critical role in improving farmers’ livelihoods, reducing dependency on foreign markets, and boosting Afghanistan’s overall agricultural economy.
Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign $133 million trade agreements to boost food imports
Afghanistan and Kazakhstan have signed trade agreements worth more than $133 million aimed at strengthening economic ties and ensuring a steady supply of food commodities to Afghanistan, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced Wednesday.
The deals, reached during a trade meeting in Kabul between Kazakhstan’s National Food Contract Corporation and Afghan private sector representatives, will see nearly 600,000 metric tons of basic goods—including flour, wheat, and oilseeds such as flaxseed and soybeans—imported from Kazakhstan.
Speaking at the event, Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi highlighted the importance of the agreements, stressing that both countries have “significant and complementary economic potential.”
He said the ministry is working to raise the volume of bilateral trade to $3 billion while ensuring greater support for traders and investors.
The ministry described the signing as a practical step toward expanding cooperation, boosting trade flows, and opening opportunities for joint investment.
Officials noted that the agreements mark a new chapter in Afghanistan–Kazakhstan relations and could help improve livelihoods while contributing to long-term growth.
The push to expand trade is part of a wider economic strategy by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which has increasingly focused on boosting regional commerce as a way to stabilize the country’s fragile economy.
With Afghanistan still facing banking restrictions, limited access to international financing, and reduced foreign aid, the authorities have turned to trade and transit agreements with regional partners—including Uzbekistan, Iran, and now Kazakhstan—as a key means of driving growth, creating jobs, and reducing dependency on humanitarian support.
Afghanistan' economic commission approves new policy for mineral processing, exports
