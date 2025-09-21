Afghanistan’ economic commission approves new policy for mineral processing, exports

Afghanistan’s Economic Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has approved a new policy governing the processing and export of the country’s mineral resources.

According to an official statement, the policy is designed to establish a standardized framework for mineral processing in line with national and international benchmarks.

It also seeks to attract domestic and foreign investment, improve coordination among government institutions, expand traders’ access to regional and global markets, and create jobs across the country.

The commission also endorsed a report from a committee tasked with evaluating plans for laboratory complexes at key border points.

Officials said the approved measures have been submitted to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan for final approval.

Afghanistan has been stepping up efforts to boost exports and generate revenue from its vast natural resources.

The country is believed to hold significant reserves of copper, iron ore, rare earths, lithium, and precious stones, resources that could be crucial for regional and global supply chains.

The authorities have emphasized developing domestic processing capacity to add value locally rather than relying on raw material exports.

In recent months, the Islamic Emirate has signed agreements with domestic and foreign companies to explore and develop mining projects, while also promoting cross-border trade through new infrastructure and customs facilities.