Afghanistan-Kazakhstan discussion explores ‘new and promising chapter’ in bilateral ties

Afghanistan’s Center for Strategic Studies recently organized a meeting between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul where discussions focused on boosting bilateral ties.

The forum also looked at recent developments in the country and the growing potential for cooperation between the two nations.

Waliullah Shaheen, Director of the Center for Strategic Studies, highlighted Kazakhstan’s influential role in regional affairs, describing it as a country that has consistently pursued peaceful solutions in the region.

He further emphasized that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s economic-focused foreign policy has paved the way for enhanced collaboration, particularly in the areas of trade and transit with regional partners.

Dr. Yerkin Tokumov, Director of the Presidential Institute for Strategic Studies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, also addressed the meeting.

He described the current state of Afghanistan-Kazakhstan relations as the beginning of a new and promising chapter in bilateral ties.

Tokumov noted that in the near future, several high-level delegations from Kazakhstan are expected to visit Afghanistan to observe ongoing progress across various sectors.

This comes after an official ceremony was held in Balkh province to mark the handing over of humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan.

The cargo includes wheat flour, vegetable oil, rice groats, blankets, tents, with a total volume of 2,255 kg.

The ceremony, held on Thursday, was attended by Gaziz Akbassov, Charge d’affaires of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Afghanistan, Burhanuddin Khan, Head of the International Relations Department of the National Emergency Management Agency of Afghanistan, as well as the administration of Balkh province.