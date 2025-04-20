Latest News
Sirajuddin Haqqani returns to Interior Ministry, meets with staff
Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani on Sunday met with his subordinates at the Interior Ministry’s headquarters in Kabul.
Senior officials from the ministry including deputy ministers and directors were present in the meeting, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
“We, as servants of the people, have been appointed to serve our citizens. The police of the Ministry of Interior and all employees should prioritize the peace and security of the people as their responsibility. They must strive more to engage positively with the people and coordinate with them to fulfill their duties in the best possible way,” Haqqani was quoted as saying in the statement.
Haqqani also praised the role of the security forces in ensuring security during the last Eid holidays and acknowledged their efforts.
Ten pilots graduate from Afghan Air University
Ten pilots have received their graduation certificates after completing their studies and training at the Afghan Air University.
Of these, six pilots received professional training to fly the Cessna-208 airplanes and four others received training to fly the M-17 helicopter.
The training took about three years to complete.
At the graduation ceremony, the newly graduated pilots were advised to continue their training and strive to become more professional.
“The profession of piloting is a complex profession that requires intelligence. Piloting lessons and studies are endless. You have to work hard day and night and continue your studies,” Naqibullah Muqim, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, said.
“From seniors to juniors, if we deviate from our path even a little, we will harm ourselves,” said Baz Mohammad, deputy minister of defense. “If you do not harm yourself through your words or actions, no one else can harm you.”
The newly graduated pilots said they have received good training and are ready to defend Afghanistan’s territory and serve the people of the country.
“We studied for three years. We completed theoretical courses at the Air University. Later, we went to the Air Force Field. We conducted training flights there,” said Juma Khan Salahuddin, one of the pilots.
Since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021, the Afghan Air University has held 84 training courses, during which 1,182 people have graduated from various departments.
Afghanistan-Kazakhstan discussion explores ‘new and promising chapter’ in bilateral ties
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s economic-focused foreign policy has paved the way for enhanced collaboration, particularly in the areas of trade and transit with regional partners.
Afghanistan’s Center for Strategic Studies recently organized a meeting between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul where discussions focused on boosting bilateral ties.
The forum also looked at recent developments in the country and the growing potential for cooperation between the two nations.
Waliullah Shaheen, Director of the Center for Strategic Studies, highlighted Kazakhstan’s influential role in regional affairs, describing it as a country that has consistently pursued peaceful solutions in the region.
He further emphasized that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s economic-focused foreign policy has paved the way for enhanced collaboration, particularly in the areas of trade and transit with regional partners.
Dr. Yerkin Tokumov, Director of the Presidential Institute for Strategic Studies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, also addressed the meeting.
He described the current state of Afghanistan-Kazakhstan relations as the beginning of a new and promising chapter in bilateral ties.
Tokumov noted that in the near future, several high-level delegations from Kazakhstan are expected to visit Afghanistan to observe ongoing progress across various sectors.
This comes after an official ceremony was held in Balkh province to mark the handing over of humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan.
The cargo includes wheat flour, vegetable oil, rice groats, blankets, tents, with a total volume of 2,255 kg.
The ceremony, held on Thursday, was attended by Gaziz Akbassov, Charge d’affaires of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Afghanistan, Burhanuddin Khan, Head of the International Relations Department of the National Emergency Management Agency of Afghanistan, as well as the administration of Balkh province.
IPL 2025: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest IPL player
The baby-faced Suryavanshi, called “Boss Baby” by the TV commentators, smashed 34 before being stumped off spinner Aiden Markram
Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Saturday made history as the youngest ever IPL player at 14 years old after Rajasthan Royals brought him in as their impact substitute against Lucknow Super Giants.
Suryavanshi, a left-hand batsman, earned a deal in the lucrative T20 tournament after Rajasthan bought him for $130,500 in the November auction when he was still aged just 13.
At 14 years and 23 days, Suryavanshi easily beat the previous record for the IPL’s youngest debutant held by Prayas Ray Barman, who was 16 years and 157 days old when he played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2019, AFP reported.
Suryavanshi was added as an impact player for the match at Rajasthan’s home in Jaipur after skipper Sanju Samson was ruled out due to injury.
The teenager then came out to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal as Rajasthan sought to chase down 181, replacing medium-pace bowler Sandeep Sharma.
Suryavanshi made an instant impact when he smacked his first ball for a six — a flat-batted hit over the extra-cover boundary — off pace bowler Shardul Thakur.
The baby-faced Suryavanshi, called “Boss Baby” — a popular animated film — by the TV commentators, smashed 34 before being stumped off South African spinner Aiden Markram.
The youngster hit two fours and three sixes in his 20-ball knock and put on 85 runs for the first wicket with fellow left-hander Jaiswal, who has played 19 Tests for India.
Suryavanshi comes from India’s poorest state, Bihar, and his father is a farmer and part-time journalist, according to Indian media.
He is an explosive batter and rose to prominence with a 58-ball century in an Under-19 Test against Australia — the second fastest ton in youth Tests after England’s Moeen Ali, who hit 100 in 56 balls in 2005.
Suryavanshi made his domestic Ranji debut aged 12 in January last year.
Rajasthan coach Rahul Dravid was impressed by his trial in the net session prior to the auction and later said Suryavanshi has got “some really good skills”.
Sunday’s lineup
Sunday, April 20, once again delivers a thrilling double-header, which Ariana Television will broadcast live and exclusively in Afghanistan.
First up will be Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. This match starts at 2pm.
The second match of the day will see Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings at 5pm.
