Sirajuddin Haqqani returns to Interior Ministry, meets with staff

Ten pilots have received their graduation certificates after completing their studies and training at the Afghan Air University.

Of these, six pilots received professional training to fly the Cessna-208 airplanes and four others received training to fly the M-17 helicopter.

The training took about three years to complete.

At the graduation ceremony, the newly graduated pilots were advised to continue their training and strive to become more professional.

“The profession of piloting is a complex profession that requires intelligence. Piloting lessons and studies are endless. You have to work hard day and night and continue your studies,” Naqibullah Muqim, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, said.

“From seniors to juniors, if we deviate from our path even a little, we will harm ourselves,” said Baz Mohammad, deputy minister of defense. “If you do not harm yourself through your words or actions, no one else can harm you.”

The newly graduated pilots said they have received good training and are ready to defend Afghanistan’s territory and serve the people of the country.

“We studied for three years. We completed theoretical courses at the Air University. Later, we went to the Air Force Field. We conducted training flights there,” said Juma Khan Salahuddin, one of the pilots.

Since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021, the Afghan Air University has held 84 training courses, during which 1,182 people have graduated from various departments.