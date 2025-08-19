Afghanistan marks 106th Independence Anniversary with calls for unity and reflection

Afghanistan on Tuesday, August 19, marked the 106th anniversary of its independence from Britain, with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) hailing the day as a testament to the country’s resilience, sacrifice, and determination to preserve sovereignty.

In an official statement, the IEA described Afghanistan’s independence in 1919 as the result of “sacrifice, struggle, and jihad,” crediting Afghan fighters with compelling the British Empire to recognize Afghanistan’s full authority over foreign policy.

Officials described the occasion as a source of enduring national pride, linking it to later conflicts against the Soviet Union and the United States, which they portrayed as part of a century-long struggle against foreign powers.

The statement also urged Afghan youth to honor the legacy of their ancestors by safeguarding the country’s independence and remaining steadfast “against aggression and occupation.”

The IEA drew parallels between the 1919 independence and what it calls the 2021 “victory and liberation from American occupation,” which it marked earlier this month.

Independence Day commemorates the Treaty of Rawalpindi, signed on August 19, 1919, following the Third Anglo-Afghan War under King Amanullah Khan, which restored Afghanistan’s full sovereignty. At the time, the Soviet Union and Turkey were the first nations to recognize Afghanistan’s independence.

To mark the occasion this year, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs declared a public holiday, while the Ministry of National Defense organized special ceremonies in Kabul. Afghan communities abroad also observed the day, underscoring its place as a unifying symbol in the country’s modern history.