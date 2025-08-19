Latest News
Afghanistan marks 106th Independence Anniversary with calls for unity and reflection
Afghanistan on Tuesday, August 19, marked the 106th anniversary of its independence from Britain, with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) hailing the day as a testament to the country’s resilience, sacrifice, and determination to preserve sovereignty.
In an official statement, the IEA described Afghanistan’s independence in 1919 as the result of “sacrifice, struggle, and jihad,” crediting Afghan fighters with compelling the British Empire to recognize Afghanistan’s full authority over foreign policy.
Officials described the occasion as a source of enduring national pride, linking it to later conflicts against the Soviet Union and the United States, which they portrayed as part of a century-long struggle against foreign powers.
The statement also urged Afghan youth to honor the legacy of their ancestors by safeguarding the country’s independence and remaining steadfast “against aggression and occupation.”
The IEA drew parallels between the 1919 independence and what it calls the 2021 “victory and liberation from American occupation,” which it marked earlier this month.
Independence Day commemorates the Treaty of Rawalpindi, signed on August 19, 1919, following the Third Anglo-Afghan War under King Amanullah Khan, which restored Afghanistan’s full sovereignty. At the time, the Soviet Union and Turkey were the first nations to recognize Afghanistan’s independence.
To mark the occasion this year, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs declared a public holiday, while the Ministry of National Defense organized special ceremonies in Kabul. Afghan communities abroad also observed the day, underscoring its place as a unifying symbol in the country’s modern history.
U.S. probes MTN Group over Iran, Afghanistan ties
South African mobile operator MTN Group said yesterday it was under United States investigation over its activities in Iran and Afghanistan, at a time of icy ties between Washington and Pretoria.
Africa’s biggest telecoms company is already facing court challenges in South Africa by Turkey’s Turkcell, which accuses it of winning the Iranian market through corruption.
In 2006, MTN was chosen over Turkcell to become the 49 percent minority shareholder in Iranian government-controlled mobile phone carrier Irancell.
MTN had been made aware of a US Department of Justice (DoJ) grand jury investigation relating to its former subsidiary in Afghanistan and Irancell, the company said in a statement.
“MTN is cooperating with the DoJ and voluntarily responding to requests for information,” said the statement accompanying the group’s financial results.
Grand juries typically decide whether or not to formally lay charges in a case and take it to trial.
The South African multinational is also facing a court case in the United States from US veterans wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as relatives of soldiers killed in action, the statement said.
“The plaintiffs’ complaints allege that MTN supported anti-American militias in Iraq and Afghanistan through its participation in Irancell,” it said.
MTN denied any wrongdoing and vowed to file a motion to dismiss the claims.
Relations between Pretoria and Washington have grown increasingly strained in recent months.
South Africa has drawn US criticism for its close ties with Russia, its decision to bring a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice over the Gaza war, and for what President Donald Trump claims is the persecution of white farmers.
Trump has also slapped most South African exports with a 30-percent tariff — the highest in sub-Saharan Africa.
UNHCR, Afghan envoy in Islamabad discuss refugee repatriation challenges
Philippa Candler, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative in Pakistan, met with Afghan Ambassador Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb in Islamabad to discuss the pressing challenges faced by Afghan refugees amid ongoing repatriation efforts.
The discussions focused on the situation of Afghan nationals living in Pakistan and the risks posed by potential forced deportations.
Both sides emphasized the need for additional time to enable refugees to move their belongings and return voluntarily and with dignity.
Particular concern was raised for vulnerable groups such as families of mixed nationality, students, and individuals with serious medical conditions, with both parties warning that sudden expulsions could lead to family separations and disrupt access to education and healthcare.
Shakeeb called for practical measures to ease the return process, including the opening of more border crossing points between Afghanistan and Pakistan, expanding the number of Voluntary Repatriation Centers (VRCs), and deploying mobile teams to refugee camps.
He also urged Pakistani authorities to consider waiving the requirement for Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, which remains a barrier for many Afghan families seeking to repatriate.
The meeting comes as hundreds of thousands of Afghans in Pakistan face uncertainty over their legal status, with humanitarian organizations warning that large-scale forced returns could strain Afghanistan’s already fragile economy and overburden its social services.
Iran executes 800 prisoners in less than eight months, rights group warns of escalation
Iran has carried out at least 800 executions, including 46 Afghans, since the beginning of 2025, averaging nearly 100 executions each month, according to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.
Figures compiled by Hengaw’s Statistics and Documentation Center show that among those executed were at least 30 political and ideological prisoners, as well as 22 women and one child offender — a person sentenced for a crime committed as a minor, in violation of international law.
The group noted that ethnic and national minorities were disproportionately targeted.
Of those executed, 116 were Kurdish, 107 Lor, 92 Baloch, and 82 Turk. At least 46 Afghan nationals were also executed during this period.
Hengaw described the scale of executions as “alarming,” calling on democratic governments, international organizations, and human rights defenders to take stronger action against what it termed Iran’s systematic use of capital punishment.
The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights is a Norway-based NGO that documents human rights violations in Iran, with a particular focus on Kurdish and other minority regions.
Founded in 2016, Hengaw has developed a reputation as one of the most reliable sources for tracking executions, arbitrary arrests, and crackdowns on ethnic minorities inside Iran.
Iran consistently ranks as the second-highest executioner globally, after China, though precise figures are difficult to verify due to the opaque nature of Iran’s judiciary.
Rights groups say Tehran uses the death penalty not only as a punishment for violent crimes and drug offenses but also as a tool to silence dissent, target political opponents, and intimidate minority communities.
The recent spike in executions has raised concerns that Iranian authorities are using mass executions to consolidate control amid deepening domestic unrest and worsening economic conditions.
