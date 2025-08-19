Afghanistan to host trilateral talks with Pakistan and China; a first for Kabul

Afghanistan will host its first trilateral meeting with Pakistan and China in Kabul on Wednesday, bringing together top diplomats to discuss counterterrorism, regional connectivity, peace, and economic cooperation.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi are set to lead their delegations in the day-long talks.

Senior officials from all three countries will also participate.

The meeting is expected to review progress on agreements reached during the last trilateral dialogue held in Beijing on May 21 this year.

Key topics on the agenda include extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan, boosting trade and regional connectivity, and addressing security challenges, particularly the presence of terrorist organizations operating on Afghan soil.

Officials say the talks will also explore ways to promote stability and development in Afghanistan, which remains central to regional peace and economic integration.

Following the Kabul talks, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to travel to Islamabad on August 20 to attend the annual Pakistan-China strategic dialogue the next day.