Latest News
Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan pledge to boost economic cooperation
The foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan convened in Kabul on Thursday for a high-level trilateral meeting, where they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation, expanding regional trade, and enhancing transit connectivity across Central and South Asia.
According to a statement from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released on Friday, the meeting was held in advance of the signing of a feasibility agreement for the Trans-Afghan railway project—a strategic initiative aimed at linking Afghanistan with Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, described the railway project as a cornerstone for regional integration. He noted that the project will not only strengthen regional connectivity, but also serve the shared interests of our three nations. Muttaqi emphasized that mutual benefits come with mutual responsibilities, which, he noted, must be met through sincere, sustained, and cooperative engagement.
The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Uzbekistan expressed strong support for lasting peace and economic development in Afghanistan, as well as for the successful implementation of regional connectivity projects. Both highlighted Afghanistan’s pivotal role as a land bridge between Central and South Asia, and noted that the country’s current security and stability can unlock significant economic opportunities for the entire region.
The meeting concluded with all three sides agreeing to continue trilateral dialogue and deepen political consultations, underscoring a shared vision for regional prosperity and integration.
Latest News
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals to their homeland
Germany deported dozens of Afghan nationals to their homeland on Friday, the second time it has done so since the Islamic Emirate returned to power and the first since a new government pledging a tougher line on migration took office in Berlin.
According to the Associated Press, Germany’s Interior Ministry said a flight took off Friday morning carrying 81 Afghans, all of them men who had previously come to judicial authorities’ attention. It said in a statement that the deportation was carried out with the help of Qatar, and said the government aims to deport more people to Afghanistan in the future.
More than 10 months ago, Germany’s previous government deported Afghan nationals to their homeland for the first time since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021. Then-Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to step up deportations of asylum-seekers.
New Chancellor Friedrich Merz made tougher migration policy a central plank of his campaign for Germany’s election in February.
Just after he took office in early May, the government stationed more police at the border and said some asylum-seekers trying to enter Europe’s biggest economy would be turned away. It also has suspended family reunions for many migrants.
Afghan Foreign Ministry said its consular department had issued documents for the 81 Afghans following talks with the German government.
The ministry said that it “expresses gratitude to the brotherly State of Qatar for its effective role & facilitation in this process, & assures that discussions will continue to ensure transparent & standard consular services for all Afghans residing in Germany.”
Latest News
Malaysia detains seven Afghans for using fake visas
Malaysian border authorities have apprehended seven Afghan nationals for attempting to enter the country with counterfeit visas.
According to a statement released by the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), the individuals were intercepted at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 in two separate incidents—one on Sunday morning and another on Tuesday night.
“Acting on a tip-off, AKPS personnel at KLIA inspected their documents,” the statement said.
Initial investigations revealed that the group—comprising five adults and two minors—were carrying forged visas believed to have originated from Uzbekistan.
The individuals reportedly claimed they had fled from Iran before attempting to enter Malaysia as their final destination.
Latest News
Pakistan’s Deputy PM meets Sirajuddin Haqqani in Kabul
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ishaq Dar, met with Sirajuddin Haqqani, Acting Minister of Interior Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), during his visit to Kabul on Thursday.
At the outset, Haqqani warmly welcomed the Pakistani delegation and hailed the visit as a meaningful step forward, particularly in light of the recent signing of an agreement to assess the feasibility of the Trans-Afghan Railway project, according to a statement released by the Interior Ministry. The initiative aims to establish a critical transit route linking Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.
Describing the agreement as a “foundational step” for enhancing regional economic integration, Haqqani emphasized the shared religious and cultural values, deep historical ties, and mutual economic interests between Afghanistan and Pakistan. He called for these commonalities to form the basis of practical and sustained cooperation.
Deputy Prime Minister Dar echoed these sentiments, calling the feasibility agreement for the Trans-Afghan Railway a “major advancement.” He underscored the importance of strengthening historical ties, promoting good neighborly relations, and expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, transit, security, and political dialogue.
He also expressed hope for continued and constructive cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade, transit, security, and political understanding.
