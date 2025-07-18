Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan pledge to boost economic cooperation

The foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan convened in Kabul on Thursday for a high-level trilateral meeting, where they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation, expanding regional trade, and enhancing transit connectivity across Central and South Asia.

According to a statement from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released on Friday, the meeting was held in advance of the signing of a feasibility agreement for the Trans-Afghan railway project—a strategic initiative aimed at linking Afghanistan with Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, described the railway project as a cornerstone for regional integration. He noted that the project will not only strengthen regional connectivity, but also serve the shared interests of our three nations. Muttaqi emphasized that mutual benefits come with mutual responsibilities, which, he noted, must be met through sincere, sustained, and cooperative engagement.

The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Uzbekistan expressed strong support for lasting peace and economic development in Afghanistan, as well as for the successful implementation of regional connectivity projects. Both highlighted Afghanistan’s pivotal role as a land bridge between Central and South Asia, and noted that the country’s current security and stability can unlock significant economic opportunities for the entire region.

The meeting concluded with all three sides agreeing to continue trilateral dialogue and deepen political consultations, underscoring a shared vision for regional prosperity and integration.