Afghanistan, Pakistan, China meet over expanding trade ties
Key topics on the agenda included the establishment of joint industrial parks in Afghanistan and the development of shared export processing centers
Senior officials from Afghanistan, Pakistan and China came together in Kabul to discuss the strengthening and expansion of trade relations between thethree nations.
The meeting was attended by Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan; Mohammad Sadiq, Special Representative of Pakistan; and Yue Xiaoyong, Special Representative of China.
The three parties also explored the possibility of organizing trilateral trade exhibitions and setting up support centers for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Afghanistan.
The three parties also explored the possibility of organizing trilateral trade exhibitions and setting up support centers for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Afghanistan.
Officials noted that the facilitation of banking relations between the three countries was a fundamental requirement for enhancing economic cooperation.
The Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated that the meeting reflected the strong commitment of the participating countries to deepening regional trade and economic collaboration, expressing hope that the outcomes will yield positive benefits for all parties involved.
China invites Afghanistan’s foreign minister to visit Beijing
China’s Special Representative for Afghanistan met with Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss expanding trade ties between the two nations
Baradar meets Mes Aynak project director, urges quick construction start
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Saturday in Kabul met with Wang Zhicheng, the Director General of the contracting company for the Mes Aynak copper mine in Logar province.
During the meeting, Baradar described Mes Aynak as one of Afghanistan’s key economic projects and emphasized that the Islamic Emirate has provided all necessary facilities to support the contracting company in advancing the project, according to a statement from his office.
Baradar urged the company to begin the construction phase of the project as soon as possible and to address any issues causing delays.
Wang Zhicheng, Director General of MCC, praised the cooperation of the Islamic Emirate in furthering the project.
He mentioned that significant progress has been made in several aspects of the Mes Aynak project and expressed readiness to proceed with the next steps in coordination with the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.
The Aynak copper mine contains millions of tons of copper and is believed to have the second-largest copper reserve in the world.
The contract for the Aynak copper mine was signed in 1999 with the Chinese company MCC for 30 years, but due to security issues and prolonged excavations of ancient relics in the area, the extraction of copper was delayed.
Afghanistan, Pakistan and China agree to hold sixth round of FMs’ talks in Kabul
The special representatives of Pakistan and China for Afghanistan, along with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, agreed in a trilateral meeting held on Saturday that the sixth round of foreign ministers’ talks among the three countries will be held in Kabul.
Zia Ahmad Takal, Head of Public Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that Muttaqi, Yue Xiaoyong, and Mohammad Sadiq also agreed to begin preparations for the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of Kabul, Islamabad, and Beijing.
Today’s trilateral meeting addressed follow-up issues related to the fifth round of foreign ministers’ dialogue among Afghanistan, China, and Pakistan, as well as discussions on political and economic cooperation among the three countries.
During this meeting, Muttaqi emphasized the importance of political and economic relations between Afghanistan and the two countries and expressed hope for “significant progress” in these areas in the future.
The special envoys from China and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening relations with Afghanistan based on good neighborliness and mutual respect.
Pakistan’s envoy Sadiq also said in a post on X page that today’s trilateral meeting provided an opportunity to align views on economic and security cooperation, as well as regional stability.
