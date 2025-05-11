Afghanistan, Pakistan, China meet over expanding trade ties

Senior officials from Afghanistan, Pakistan and China came together in Kabul to discuss the strengthening and expansion of trade relations between thethree nations.

The meeting was attended by Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan; Mohammad Sadiq, Special Representative of Pakistan; and Yue Xiaoyong, Special Representative of China.

Key topics on the agenda included the establishment of joint industrial parks in Afghanistan, the creation of special economic zones, and the development of shared export processing centers.

The three parties also explored the possibility of organizing trilateral trade exhibitions and setting up support centers for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Afghanistan.

Officials noted that the facilitation of banking relations between the three countries was a fundamental requirement for enhancing economic cooperation.

The Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated that the meeting reflected the strong commitment of the participating countries to deepening regional trade and economic collaboration, expressing hope that the outcomes will yield positive benefits for all parties involved.