Afghanistan, Pakistan to face off in tri-series final

Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to battle it out in the final of the ongoing tri-nation T20I series, with the championship match scheduled for Sunday. The hosts, United Arab Emirates (UAE), have been eliminated from contention after failing to secure a win in the round-robin stage.

The two finalists have already faced each other twice in the tournament. Pakistan clinched victory in the first encounter, showcasing their trademark pace attack and solid batting lineup. However, Afghanistan bounced back in the second match, leveling the head-to-head tally and setting the stage for a thrilling decider in the final.

Before the big clash, Afghanistan will take on UAE tonight at 7:30 PM (Kabul time), a match that will serve as their final tune-up before the grand finale.