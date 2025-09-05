Sport
Afghanistan, Pakistan to face off in tri-series final
Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to battle it out in the final of the ongoing tri-nation T20I series, with the championship match scheduled for Sunday. The hosts, United Arab Emirates (UAE), have been eliminated from contention after failing to secure a win in the round-robin stage.
The two finalists have already faced each other twice in the tournament. Pakistan clinched victory in the first encounter, showcasing their trademark pace attack and solid batting lineup. However, Afghanistan bounced back in the second match, leveling the head-to-head tally and setting the stage for a thrilling decider in the final.
Before the big clash, Afghanistan will take on UAE tonight at 7:30 PM (Kabul time), a match that will serve as their final tune-up before the grand finale.
Sport
Afghanistan triumphs over Pakistan in Sharjah clash
Afghanistan’s national cricket team secured a remarkable victory over Pakistan by 18 runs in their third match of the Sharjah Tri-Nation Series.
The match took place on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where Afghanistan batted first, setting a competitive target of 170 runs in 20 overs, losing five wickets. Ibrahim Zadran was the standout performer, scoring 65 runs, while Sediqullah Atal contributed 64 runs, making them Afghanistan’s top scorers.
In response, Pakistan struggled to reach the target, managing only 151 runs for nine wickets, thereby falling short.
On the bowling front, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad each took two wickets, playing a crucial role in securing Afghanistan’s victory.
This win marks Afghanistan’s first triumph over Pakistan in this tournament, following a previous defeat where Pakistan won by 39 runs.
Looking ahead, Afghanistan is scheduled to face the United Arab Emirates again on Friday.
Sport
ACB and cricket players provide financial assistance to Kunar earthquake victims
The officials, players, and staff members of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) provided financial aid to families affected by the recent earthquake in Kunar province.
The support was extended from the ACB headquarters in Kabul and also from the province of Khost.
According to the ACB, this humanitarian initiative will continue in the future as part of their commitment to support disaster-affected communities.
In addition, all members of the national cricket team currently participating in international matches in the United Arab Emirates have donated their match fees and individual player bonuses to aid those impacted by the earthquake in Kunar.
Sport
Salman, Rauf lead Pakistan to victory over Afghanistan in tri-series opener
Pakistan started their T20I tri-series campaign with a 39-run win over Afghanistan in Sharjah, powered by captain Salman Agha’s unbeaten half-century and a superb bowling performance led by Haris Rauf.
After winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 182 for 7 in 20 overs, with Sahibzada Farhan smashing 21 off just 10 balls before falling early. Afghanistan’s spinners tightened things in the middle overs, but Pakistan’s deep batting lineup responded. Salman (53* off 36) anchored the innings, while late cameos from Nawaz, Haris, and Faheem added 50 runs in 29 balls, lifting the total significantly with 99 runs coming in the last 9 overs.
Afghanistan began their chase steadily, with Gurbaz aggressive early on and support from Zadran and Atal. At 93/2 after 11 overs, they looked in control. But Haris Rauf’s double-wicket maiden in the 12th over sparked a collapse — Afghanistan lost five wickets for just four runs in 16 balls.
Despite a spirited 39 off 16 from Rashid Khan, the damage was done. Rauf, along with Muqeem, Nawaz, and Ashraf, dismantled the middle and lower order. Afghanistan managed only 6 runs in 24 balls during a critical phase, ending hopes of a comeback.
Afghanistan will face hosts UAE on Monday.
