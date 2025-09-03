Sport
Afghanistan triumphs over Pakistan in Sharjah clash
In response, Pakistan struggled to reach the target, managing only 151 runs for nine wickets, thereby falling short.
Afghanistan’s national cricket team secured a remarkable victory over Pakistan by 18 runs in their third match of the Sharjah Tri-Nation Series.
The match took place on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where Afghanistan batted first, setting a competitive target of 170 runs in 20 overs, losing five wickets. Ibrahim Zadran was the standout performer, scoring 65 runs, while Sediqullah Atal contributed 64 runs, making them Afghanistan’s top scorers.
In response, Pakistan struggled to reach the target, managing only 151 runs for nine wickets, thereby falling short.
On the bowling front, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad each took two wickets, playing a crucial role in securing Afghanistan’s victory.
This win marks Afghanistan’s first triumph over Pakistan in this tournament, following a previous defeat where Pakistan won by 39 runs.
Looking ahead, Afghanistan is scheduled to face the United Arab Emirates again on Friday.
Sport
ACB and cricket players provide financial assistance to Kunar earthquake victims
The ACB further stated that all donations—along with other financial contributions—will soon be delivered to the families of the victims in Kunar.
The officials, players, and staff members of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) provided financial aid to families affected by the recent earthquake in Kunar province.
The support was extended from the ACB headquarters in Kabul and also from the province of Khost.
According to the ACB, this humanitarian initiative will continue in the future as part of their commitment to support disaster-affected communities.
In addition, all members of the national cricket team currently participating in international matches in the United Arab Emirates have donated their match fees and individual player bonuses to aid those impacted by the earthquake in Kunar.
The ACB further stated that all donations—along with other financial contributions—will soon be delivered to the families of the victims in Kunar.
Sport
Salman, Rauf lead Pakistan to victory over Afghanistan in tri-series opener
Pakistan started their T20I tri-series campaign with a 39-run win over Afghanistan in Sharjah, powered by captain Salman Agha’s unbeaten half-century and a superb bowling performance led by Haris Rauf.
After winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 182 for 7 in 20 overs, with Sahibzada Farhan smashing 21 off just 10 balls before falling early. Afghanistan’s spinners tightened things in the middle overs, but Pakistan’s deep batting lineup responded. Salman (53* off 36) anchored the innings, while late cameos from Nawaz, Haris, and Faheem added 50 runs in 29 balls, lifting the total significantly with 99 runs coming in the last 9 overs.
Afghanistan began their chase steadily, with Gurbaz aggressive early on and support from Zadran and Atal. At 93/2 after 11 overs, they looked in control. But Haris Rauf’s double-wicket maiden in the 12th over sparked a collapse — Afghanistan lost five wickets for just four runs in 16 balls.
Despite a spirited 39 off 16 from Rashid Khan, the damage was done. Rauf, along with Muqeem, Nawaz, and Ashraf, dismantled the middle and lower order. Afghanistan managed only 6 runs in 24 balls during a critical phase, ending hopes of a comeback.
Afghanistan will face hosts UAE on Monday.
Sport
Iran defeats Afghanistan 3–1 in CAFA Nations Cup opener
Iran kicked off their 2025 CAFA Nations Cup campaign with a 3–1 win over Afghanistan on Friday at Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.
Afghanistan took a surprise lead in the 21st minute through Omid Mousavi, but Iran responded quickly. Majid Aliyari leveled the score just five minutes later before Amir Hossein Hosseinzadeh made it 2–1 in the 36th minute.
Aliyari struck again in the 64th minute, sealing a convincing victory for the three-time champions.
Iran will continue Group B play against India on September 1 and hosts Tajikistan on September 4. Group A features Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Oman.
China’s Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim
UN raises alarm over scale of Afghanistan earthquake impact
21 tonnes of relief supplies from India reach quake-hit Afghanistan
Trump says he is disappointed with Putin, not worried about China-Russia ties
Afghanistan triumphs over Pakistan in Sharjah clash
Cricket: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 set to open with foreign stars in lineup
Afghanistan hopeful of hosting an ICC tournament soon: Gulbadin Naib
Trump again threatens India with harsh tariffs over Russian oil purchases
UN warns worsening drought threatens farming in half of Afghanistan
Hundred 2025: Southern Brave edge Manchester Originals in nail-biting one-wicket win
Tahawol: Earthquake tragedy in eastern Afghanistan
Saar: Devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Discussion on severe earthquake casualties in eastern Afghanistan
Tahawol: Reviewing Afghanistan in post US era
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan, Germany FMs discuss Afghan refugees amid deportation deadline
-
Sport5 days ago
Iran defeats Afghanistan 3–1 in CAFA Nations Cup opener
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghans overwhelmingly support girls’ education despite ongoing ban: UN Women
-
Latest News4 days ago
Heavy floods kill five in Nangarhar province
-
Sport4 days ago
Salman, Rauf lead Pakistan to victory over Afghanistan in tri-series opener
-
Latest News3 days ago
Hundreds of Afghans return from Pakistan via Angoor Adda
-
Regional4 days ago
Turkey bars Israeli ships from its ports, restricts airspace
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Pakistan evacuates a million people as farming belt hit by worst floods in decades