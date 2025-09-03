Connect with us

Sport

Afghanistan triumphs over Pakistan in Sharjah clash

In response, Pakistan struggled to reach the target, managing only 151 runs for nine wickets, thereby falling short.

Published

7 hours ago

on

Afghanistan’s national cricket team secured a remarkable victory over Pakistan by 18 runs in their third match of the Sharjah Tri-Nation Series.

The match took place on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where Afghanistan batted first, setting a competitive target of 170 runs in 20 overs, losing five wickets. Ibrahim Zadran was the standout performer, scoring 65 runs, while Sediqullah Atal contributed 64 runs, making them Afghanistan’s top scorers.

In response, Pakistan struggled to reach the target, managing only 151 runs for nine wickets, thereby falling short.

On the bowling front, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad each took two wickets, playing a crucial role in securing Afghanistan’s victory.

This win marks Afghanistan’s first triumph over Pakistan in this tournament, following a previous defeat where Pakistan won by 39 runs.

Looking ahead, Afghanistan is scheduled to face the United Arab Emirates again on Friday.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Sport

ACB and cricket players provide financial assistance to Kunar earthquake victims

The ACB further stated that all donations—along with other financial contributions—will soon be delivered to the families of the victims in Kunar.

Published

23 hours ago

on

September 2, 2025

By

The officials, players, and staff members of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) provided financial aid to families affected by the recent earthquake in Kunar province.

The support was extended from the ACB headquarters in Kabul and also from the province of Khost.

According to the ACB, this humanitarian initiative will continue in the future as part of their commitment to support disaster-affected communities.

In addition, all members of the national cricket team currently participating in international matches in the United Arab Emirates have donated their match fees and individual player bonuses to aid those impacted by the earthquake in Kunar.

The ACB further stated that all donations—along with other financial contributions—will soon be delivered to the families of the victims in Kunar.

Continue Reading

Sport

Salman, Rauf lead Pakistan to victory over Afghanistan in tri-series opener

Published

4 days ago

on

August 30, 2025

By

Pakistan started their T20I tri-series campaign with a 39-run win over Afghanistan in Sharjah, powered by captain Salman Agha’s unbeaten half-century and a superb bowling performance led by Haris Rauf.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 182 for 7 in 20 overs, with Sahibzada Farhan smashing 21 off just 10 balls before falling early. Afghanistan’s spinners tightened things in the middle overs, but Pakistan’s deep batting lineup responded. Salman (53* off 36) anchored the innings, while late cameos from Nawaz, Haris, and Faheem added 50 runs in 29 balls, lifting the total significantly with 99 runs coming in the last 9 overs.

Afghanistan began their chase steadily, with Gurbaz aggressive early on and support from Zadran and Atal. At 93/2 after 11 overs, they looked in control. But Haris Rauf’s double-wicket maiden in the 12th over sparked a collapse — Afghanistan lost five wickets for just four runs in 16 balls.

Despite a spirited 39 off 16 from Rashid Khan, the damage was done. Rauf, along with Muqeem, Nawaz, and Ashraf, dismantled the middle and lower order. Afghanistan managed only 6 runs in 24 balls during a critical phase, ending hopes of a comeback.

Afghanistan will face hosts UAE on Monday.

Continue Reading

Sport

Iran defeats Afghanistan 3–1 in CAFA Nations Cup opener

Published

5 days ago

on

August 29, 2025

By

Iran kicked off their 2025 CAFA Nations Cup campaign with a 3–1 win over Afghanistan on Friday at Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.

Afghanistan took a surprise lead in the 21st minute through Omid Mousavi, but Iran responded quickly. Majid Aliyari leveled the score just five minutes later before Amir Hossein Hosseinzadeh made it 2–1 in the 36th minute.

Aliyari struck again in the 64th minute, sealing a convincing victory for the three-time champions.

Iran will continue Group B play against India on September 1 and hosts Tajikistan on September 4. Group A features Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Oman.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!