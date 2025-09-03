Afghanistan triumphs over Pakistan in Sharjah clash

Afghanistan’s national cricket team secured a remarkable victory over Pakistan by 18 runs in their third match of the Sharjah Tri-Nation Series.

The match took place on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where Afghanistan batted first, setting a competitive target of 170 runs in 20 overs, losing five wickets. Ibrahim Zadran was the standout performer, scoring 65 runs, while Sediqullah Atal contributed 64 runs, making them Afghanistan’s top scorers.

In response, Pakistan struggled to reach the target, managing only 151 runs for nine wickets, thereby falling short.

On the bowling front, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Nabi, and Noor Ahmad each took two wickets, playing a crucial role in securing Afghanistan’s victory.

This win marks Afghanistan’s first triumph over Pakistan in this tournament, following a previous defeat where Pakistan won by 39 runs.

Looking ahead, Afghanistan is scheduled to face the United Arab Emirates again on Friday.