ACB and cricket players provide financial assistance to Kunar earthquake victims

The officials, players, and staff members of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) provided financial aid to families affected by the recent earthquake in Kunar province.

The support was extended from the ACB headquarters in Kabul and also from the province of Khost.

According to the ACB, this humanitarian initiative will continue in the future as part of their commitment to support disaster-affected communities.

In addition, all members of the national cricket team currently participating in international matches in the United Arab Emirates have donated their match fees and individual player bonuses to aid those impacted by the earthquake in Kunar.

The ACB further stated that all donations—along with other financial contributions—will soon be delivered to the families of the victims in Kunar.