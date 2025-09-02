Sport
ACB and cricket players provide financial assistance to Kunar earthquake victims
The ACB further stated that all donations—along with other financial contributions—will soon be delivered to the families of the victims in Kunar.
The officials, players, and staff members of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) provided financial aid to families affected by the recent earthquake in Kunar province.
The support was extended from the ACB headquarters in Kabul and also from the province of Khost.
According to the ACB, this humanitarian initiative will continue in the future as part of their commitment to support disaster-affected communities.
In addition, all members of the national cricket team currently participating in international matches in the United Arab Emirates have donated their match fees and individual player bonuses to aid those impacted by the earthquake in Kunar.
Salman, Rauf lead Pakistan to victory over Afghanistan in tri-series opener
Pakistan started their T20I tri-series campaign with a 39-run win over Afghanistan in Sharjah, powered by captain Salman Agha’s unbeaten half-century and a superb bowling performance led by Haris Rauf.
After winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 182 for 7 in 20 overs, with Sahibzada Farhan smashing 21 off just 10 balls before falling early. Afghanistan’s spinners tightened things in the middle overs, but Pakistan’s deep batting lineup responded. Salman (53* off 36) anchored the innings, while late cameos from Nawaz, Haris, and Faheem added 50 runs in 29 balls, lifting the total significantly with 99 runs coming in the last 9 overs.
Afghanistan began their chase steadily, with Gurbaz aggressive early on and support from Zadran and Atal. At 93/2 after 11 overs, they looked in control. But Haris Rauf’s double-wicket maiden in the 12th over sparked a collapse — Afghanistan lost five wickets for just four runs in 16 balls.
Despite a spirited 39 off 16 from Rashid Khan, the damage was done. Rauf, along with Muqeem, Nawaz, and Ashraf, dismantled the middle and lower order. Afghanistan managed only 6 runs in 24 balls during a critical phase, ending hopes of a comeback.
Afghanistan will face hosts UAE on Monday.
Iran defeats Afghanistan 3–1 in CAFA Nations Cup opener
Iran kicked off their 2025 CAFA Nations Cup campaign with a 3–1 win over Afghanistan on Friday at Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.
Afghanistan took a surprise lead in the 21st minute through Omid Mousavi, but Iran responded quickly. Majid Aliyari leveled the score just five minutes later before Amir Hossein Hosseinzadeh made it 2–1 in the 36th minute.
Aliyari struck again in the 64th minute, sealing a convincing victory for the three-time champions.
Iran will continue Group B play against India on September 1 and hosts Tajikistan on September 4. Group A features Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Oman.
Afghanistan set to start UAE tri-series as favorites under Rashid Khan
Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, open the UAE T20I tri-series on Friday, August 29, against Pakistan in Sharjah, entering as tournament favorites after a strong run of T20 results over the past year.
The round-robin event features hosts UAE alongside Afghanistan and Pakistan, with all games at Sharjah and the top two advancing to the final on September 7.
Afghanistan’s spin-heavy attack and settled core underpin their status.
The squad doubles as a near full-strength Asia Cup group, giving Rashid continuity with key performers and a chance to fine-tune roles before next month’s continental event in the UAE.
Pakistan meanwhile arrive amid selection upheaval — most notably the omission of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from squads for both the tri-series and the Asia Cup — which could hand Afghanistan an early edge in conditions that suit slow bowling.
Hosts UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, have named a compact, power-hitting unit and will look to leverage local familiarity at Sharjah.
Fixtures to watch include Afghanistan vs Pakistan on August 29 and again in the return game ahead of the September 7 final, all serving as tune-ups for the Asia Cup beginning September 9.
SCO summit urges inclusive Afghan government for lasting stability
Funding cuts hamper Afghanistan’s earthquake response
Global sympathy and aid pledges pour in after deadly Afghanistan earthquake
Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly
Messages of congratulations pour in for Taha Eshaqi after historic win at Wushu Championships
Afghan, Uzbek traders sign over $20 million cooperation MoU
Cricket: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 set to open with foreign stars in lineup
Iran’s army chief says Israeli threats remain, state media say
Afghanistan hopeful of hosting an ICC tournament soon: Gulbadin Naib
Tahawol: Deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Discussion on severe earthquake casualties in eastern Afghanistan
Tahawol: Reviewing Afghanistan in post US era
Saar: Discussion on SCO summit in China
Tahawol: Pakistan’s call to Kabul to curb TTP discussed
