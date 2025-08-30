Sport
Salman, Rauf lead Pakistan to victory over Afghanistan in tri-series opener
Pakistan started their T20I tri-series campaign with a 39-run win over Afghanistan in Sharjah, powered by captain Salman Agha’s unbeaten half-century and a superb bowling performance led by Haris Rauf.
After winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 182 for 7 in 20 overs, with Sahibzada Farhan smashing 21 off just 10 balls before falling early. Afghanistan’s spinners tightened things in the middle overs, but Pakistan’s deep batting lineup responded. Salman (53* off 36) anchored the innings, while late cameos from Nawaz, Haris, and Faheem added 50 runs in 29 balls, lifting the total significantly with 99 runs coming in the last 9 overs.
Afghanistan began their chase steadily, with Gurbaz aggressive early on and support from Zadran and Atal. At 93/2 after 11 overs, they looked in control. But Haris Rauf’s double-wicket maiden in the 12th over sparked a collapse — Afghanistan lost five wickets for just four runs in 16 balls.
Despite a spirited 39 off 16 from Rashid Khan, the damage was done. Rauf, along with Muqeem, Nawaz, and Ashraf, dismantled the middle and lower order. Afghanistan managed only 6 runs in 24 balls during a critical phase, ending hopes of a comeback.
Afghanistan will face hosts UAE on Monday.
Iran defeats Afghanistan 3–1 in CAFA Nations Cup opener
Iran kicked off their 2025 CAFA Nations Cup campaign with a 3–1 win over Afghanistan on Friday at Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.
Afghanistan took a surprise lead in the 21st minute through Omid Mousavi, but Iran responded quickly. Majid Aliyari leveled the score just five minutes later before Amir Hossein Hosseinzadeh made it 2–1 in the 36th minute.
Aliyari struck again in the 64th minute, sealing a convincing victory for the three-time champions.
Iran will continue Group B play against India on September 1 and hosts Tajikistan on September 4. Group A features Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Oman.
Afghanistan set to start UAE tri-series as favorites under Rashid Khan
Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, open the UAE T20I tri-series on Friday, August 29, against Pakistan in Sharjah, entering as tournament favorites after a strong run of T20 results over the past year.
The round-robin event features hosts UAE alongside Afghanistan and Pakistan, with all games at Sharjah and the top two advancing to the final on September 7.
Afghanistan’s spin-heavy attack and settled core underpin their status.
The squad doubles as a near full-strength Asia Cup group, giving Rashid continuity with key performers and a chance to fine-tune roles before next month’s continental event in the UAE.
Pakistan meanwhile arrive amid selection upheaval — most notably the omission of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from squads for both the tri-series and the Asia Cup — which could hand Afghanistan an early edge in conditions that suit slow bowling.
Hosts UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, have named a compact, power-hitting unit and will look to leverage local familiarity at Sharjah.
Fixtures to watch include Afghanistan vs Pakistan on August 29 and again in the return game ahead of the September 7 final, all serving as tune-ups for the Asia Cup beginning September 9.
Afghanistan names 23-player squad for 2025 CAFA Nations Cup
The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) has unveiled a 23-member national squad for the upcoming Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup, set to begin on Friday, August 29.
The lineup includes goalkeepers Faisal Ahmad Hamidi, Issa Azizi, and Keyvan Mottaqian. In defense, the squad features Sharif Mohammad, Elias Mansour, Mahboob Hanifi, Ruhollah Iqbalzada, Amid Arezo, Syed Arif Akbar, and Thomas Safari.
Midfield duties will be carried out by Zolfaqar Nazari, Rahmat Akbari, Yama Shirzad, Alireza Panahi, Mohammad Naeem Rahimi, and Syed Mortaza Fatemi. Leading the attack are forwards Tawafa Sikandari, Mosawer Ahadi, Qamaruddin Mazyar Kohyar, Hossain Zamani, Omid Mosavi, Habibollah Hotak, and Bilal Arezo.
Afghanistan has been placed in Group B alongside Iran, India, and host nation Tajikistan.
The national team will face Iran in its opening match on August 29, followed by Tajikistan on September 1 and India on September 4.
Group A, hosted in Uzbekistan, includes Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Oman.
The tournament will run until September 8.
In recent years, Afghanistan’s national football team has shown mixed results on the international stage.
While the team has struggled in World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers, it has consistently remained competitive in regional tournaments.
Afghanistan’s most notable achievement came in 2013, when it won the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship, and since then the squad has worked to rebuild and integrate young talent.
Participation in CAFA tournaments has given the team valuable experience against stronger Central Asian sides and the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup is seen as an important test for the squad’s progress, offering a chance to measure themselves against some of Asia’s top-ranked teams.
