Salman, Rauf lead Pakistan to victory over Afghanistan in tri-series opener

Pakistan started their T20I tri-series campaign with a 39-run win over Afghanistan in Sharjah, powered by captain Salman Agha’s unbeaten half-century and a superb bowling performance led by Haris Rauf.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 182 for 7 in 20 overs, with Sahibzada Farhan smashing 21 off just 10 balls before falling early. Afghanistan’s spinners tightened things in the middle overs, but Pakistan’s deep batting lineup responded. Salman (53* off 36) anchored the innings, while late cameos from Nawaz, Haris, and Faheem added 50 runs in 29 balls, lifting the total significantly with 99 runs coming in the last 9 overs.

Afghanistan began their chase steadily, with Gurbaz aggressive early on and support from Zadran and Atal. At 93/2 after 11 overs, they looked in control. But Haris Rauf’s double-wicket maiden in the 12th over sparked a collapse — Afghanistan lost five wickets for just four runs in 16 balls.

Despite a spirited 39 off 16 from Rashid Khan, the damage was done. Rauf, along with Muqeem, Nawaz, and Ashraf, dismantled the middle and lower order. Afghanistan managed only 6 runs in 24 balls during a critical phase, ending hopes of a comeback.

Afghanistan will face hosts UAE on Monday.