Sport
Iran defeats Afghanistan 3–1 in CAFA Nations Cup opener
Iran kicked off their 2025 CAFA Nations Cup campaign with a 3–1 win over Afghanistan on Friday at Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.
Afghanistan took a surprise lead in the 21st minute through Omid Mousavi, but Iran responded quickly. Majid Aliyari leveled the score just five minutes later before Amir Hossein Hosseinzadeh made it 2–1 in the 36th minute.
Aliyari struck again in the 64th minute, sealing a convincing victory for the three-time champions.
Iran will continue Group B play against India on September 1 and hosts Tajikistan on September 4. Group A features Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Oman.
Sport
Afghanistan set to start UAE tri-series as favorites under Rashid Khan
Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, open the UAE T20I tri-series on Friday, August 29, against Pakistan in Sharjah, entering as tournament favorites after a strong run of T20 results over the past year.
The round-robin event features hosts UAE alongside Afghanistan and Pakistan, with all games at Sharjah and the top two advancing to the final on September 7.
Afghanistan’s spin-heavy attack and settled core underpin their status.
The squad doubles as a near full-strength Asia Cup group, giving Rashid continuity with key performers and a chance to fine-tune roles before next month’s continental event in the UAE.
Pakistan meanwhile arrive amid selection upheaval — most notably the omission of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from squads for both the tri-series and the Asia Cup — which could hand Afghanistan an early edge in conditions that suit slow bowling.
Hosts UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, have named a compact, power-hitting unit and will look to leverage local familiarity at Sharjah.
Fixtures to watch include Afghanistan vs Pakistan on August 29 and again in the return game ahead of the September 7 final, all serving as tune-ups for the Asia Cup beginning September 9.
Sport
Afghanistan names 23-player squad for 2025 CAFA Nations Cup
Afghanistan has been placed in Group B alongside Iran, India, and host nation Tajikistan.
The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) has unveiled a 23-member national squad for the upcoming Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup, set to begin on Friday, August 29.
The lineup includes goalkeepers Faisal Ahmad Hamidi, Issa Azizi, and Keyvan Mottaqian. In defense, the squad features Sharif Mohammad, Elias Mansour, Mahboob Hanifi, Ruhollah Iqbalzada, Amid Arezo, Syed Arif Akbar, and Thomas Safari.
Midfield duties will be carried out by Zolfaqar Nazari, Rahmat Akbari, Yama Shirzad, Alireza Panahi, Mohammad Naeem Rahimi, and Syed Mortaza Fatemi. Leading the attack are forwards Tawafa Sikandari, Mosawer Ahadi, Qamaruddin Mazyar Kohyar, Hossain Zamani, Omid Mosavi, Habibollah Hotak, and Bilal Arezo.
Afghanistan has been placed in Group B alongside Iran, India, and host nation Tajikistan.
The national team will face Iran in its opening match on August 29, followed by Tajikistan on September 1 and India on September 4.
Group A, hosted in Uzbekistan, includes Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Oman.
The tournament will run until September 8.
In recent years, Afghanistan’s national football team has shown mixed results on the international stage.
While the team has struggled in World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers, it has consistently remained competitive in regional tournaments.
Afghanistan’s most notable achievement came in 2013, when it won the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship, and since then the squad has worked to rebuild and integrate young talent.
Participation in CAFA tournaments has given the team valuable experience against stronger Central Asian sides and the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup is seen as an important test for the squad’s progress, offering a chance to measure themselves against some of Asia’s top-ranked teams.
Sport
Afghanistan set for tough CAFA Nations Cup group clashes
All of Afghanistan’s group stage matches will be played at the Republican Central Stadium in Dushanbe.
The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) has released the schedule for the 2025 Nations Cup, which will run from 29 August to 8 September in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan has been drawn in Group B, based in Dushanbe, alongside host nation Tajikistan, regional powerhouse Iran, and guest team India.
Afghanistan will open its campaign against Iran on 29 August, a challenging fixture against the highest-ranked side in the tournament. Their second match will be on 1 September against India, followed by a clash with hosts Tajikistan on 4 September.
All of Afghanistan’s group stage matches will be played at the Republican Central Stadium in Dushanbe.
Group A, hosted in Tashkent, includes Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Oman. The top team from each group will qualify directly for the final on 8 September in Tashkent, while the runners-up will meet in the third-place playoff the same day in Dushanbe.
For Afghanistan, the tournament represents both a competitive challenge and an opportunity to measure progress on the international stage.
Facing Iran, a regular World Cup contender, will test the team’s resilience, while the clash with India is expected to be one of the most closely watched encounters of the group.
Meeting Tajikistan in front of their home fans adds further pressure, with the hosts aiming to capitalize on local support.
The CAFA Nations Cup, now in its second edition, brings together six member nations along with invited teams Oman and India.
Iran defeats Afghanistan 3–1 in CAFA Nations Cup opener
Pakistan, Germany FMs discuss Afghan refugees amid deportation deadline
Yaqoob Mujahid: Pakistan blames Afghanistan to mask its own security failures
India’s powerful Hindu group chief urges three-child families as fertility rates fall
Top Russian official says it’s time to consider resuming SCO-Afghanistan relations
The Hundred: ATN set to broadcast this exciting cricket event live on Ariana TV
Afghanistan and Turkmenistan sign $5 million agreement for Torghundi Port development
Afghanistan announces dates for T20I Tri-Nation Series against Pakistan and UAE
Sadaqat FC crowned champions of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4
Pakistani cabinet approves tariff concessions in trade with Afghanistan
Tahawol: Reason behind Pakistani airstrike on Nangarhar discussed
Saar: Discussion on IEA’s economic outlook for next five years
Exclusive interview with Zalmay Khalilzad, former US special envoy for Afghanistan
Saar: Discussion on Pakistan’s readiness to deport Afghan refugees
Tahawol: US foreign policy in the region and world discussed
Trending
-
International Sports4 days ago
The Hundred: Phoenix outclass Originals with seven-wicket win
-
World4 days ago
Syria’s Sharaa expected to address UN in New York in September
-
Latest News3 days ago
Foreign arrivals to Afghanistan rise sharply in August
-
Business4 days ago
Completion of power project at Pul-e-Khumri dam brings electricity to hundreds of families
-
Regional3 days ago
Australia blames Iran for two antisemitic attacks, vows to expel envoy
-
Latest News3 days ago
ATN celebrates 20 years of service and commitment to the Afghan people
-
Latest News3 days ago
Trump honors fallen US soldiers on Afghanistan bombing anniversary
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran and OIC representatives hold talks on Afghanistan