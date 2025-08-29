Iran defeats Afghanistan 3–1 in CAFA Nations Cup opener

Iran kicked off their 2025 CAFA Nations Cup campaign with a 3–1 win over Afghanistan on Friday at Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.

Afghanistan took a surprise lead in the 21st minute through Omid Mousavi, but Iran responded quickly. Majid Aliyari leveled the score just five minutes later before Amir Hossein Hosseinzadeh made it 2–1 in the 36th minute.

Aliyari struck again in the 64th minute, sealing a convincing victory for the three-time champions.

Iran will continue Group B play against India on September 1 and hosts Tajikistan on September 4. Group A features Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Oman.