Afghanistan ranks lowest in Henley Passport Index 2023
Afghanistan ranked the weakest in the Henley Passport Index 2023 which includes 199 passports worldwide.
Japan, which was sitting in the No.1 position in the index for five years, has fallen to third place. The No.1 position is now held by Singapore.
Singapore’s citizens are able to visit 193 destinations out of 227 around the world visa-free.
Germany, Italy and Spain have all moved up into second place with visa-free access to 190 destinations.
In its latest release, Henley & Partners noted that over the history of the 18-year-old ranking the average number of destinations travelers are able access visa-free has nearly doubled, from 58 in 2006 to 109.
Citizens of Afghanistan are only able to visit 27 destinations without a visa.
Only e-IDs or passports accepted for SIM card purchases
Officials at Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) say from now on, applicants should have an electronic ID card or a passport with them when they buy a SIM card, as paper IDs will no longer be accepted.
This plan was approved after being presented by ATRA and the Ministry of Telecommunications to the Islamic Emirate’s cabinet.
Jalal Shams, ATRA’s spokesperson, said that if a person does not have an electronic ID card or a passport when buying a SIM card, someone with the required documents needs to stand as guarantor.
“According to the change in obtaining a SIM card, the person who wants to get a SIM card must have an electronic ID or a passport,” said Shams.
He said that telecommunication companies are obliged to implement the new rule and accept only passports or electronic IDs. Paper IDs are no longer acceptable as there is the possibility of fraud, he said.
Members of the public have however said that the government should improve facilities for them to get electronic IDs and passports.
Since the IEA takeover, all SIM cards now have to be registered.
640 Afghan children killed or injured in landmine explosions since January 2022: ICRC
The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) reported on Tuesday that 640 children were killed or injured in 541 incidents involving landmine explosions and explosive remnants between January 2022 and June 2023.
This is nearly 60 per cent of the total number of civilian casualties (1,092 people) because of unexploded ordnance related incidents, ICRC said in the report.
ICRC said that unexploded and abandoned weapons are a very real and persisting threat to civilians returning to the homes and communities they had fled amid decades of fighting in Afghanistan.
“Though the fighting has decreased, people’s lives continue to be disrupted because efforts to clear the landmines and other unexploded weapons have not been entirely successful. This has resulted in an increase in casualties since August of 2021,” ICRC said.
Children have been particularly vulnerable to fatal or life-changing injuries as they unintentionally step on landmines or pick up unexploded ordnance (UXO) littered around the places they stay, play or do household chores, ICRC said.
Korean couple cross Afghanistan by road in multi-country tour
A Korean couple drove through Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province during their multi-country visit which included Russia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan.
The couple say they have not stayed at a hotel since the beginning of their trip and are traveling in a camper that has a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.
They say the purpose of their trip to Afghanistan is to visit historical places, and to learn about the culture and traditions of the Afghan people.
“I have come from South Korea and my first country was Russia, [then] Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan,” said the couple.
“I came with my camping vehicle, my camper’s name is Balela, and I came with my family. Afghanistan is a very safe country and Afghan people are very friendly, and Afghan food and traditions are very good.”
Recently, the number of foreign tourists visiting Afghanistan has increased.
Officials at Balkh Department of Information and Culture say since the beginning of this year, about 1,000 foreign tourists have traveled to Balkh province.
“Nearly, 248 foreign tourists have come to Balkh province in the last three months,” said Abdulwahid Ahadi, head of tourism at Balkh Department of Information and Culture.
Meanwhile, local officials in the province also ensure the safety of foreign tourists in the country.
Noorulhadi Abdu Idris, the deputy governor of Balkh, said that foreign tourists can travel to this province with full confidence without any security problems.
Two days ago, 16 tourists from Belarus, Serbia and China also visited Balkh province.
