(Last Updated On: July 19, 2023)

Afghanistan ranked the weakest in the Henley Passport Index 2023 which includes 199 passports worldwide.

Japan, which was sitting in the No.1 position in the index for five years, has fallen to third place. The No.1 position is now held by Singapore.

Singapore’s citizens are able to visit 193 destinations out of 227 around the world visa-free.

Germany, Italy and Spain have all moved up into second place with visa-free access to 190 destinations.

In its latest release, Henley & Partners noted that over the history of the 18-year-old ranking the average number of destinations travelers are able access visa-free has nearly doubled, from 58 in 2006 to 109.

Citizens of Afghanistan are only able to visit 27 destinations without a visa.