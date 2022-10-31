Sport
Afghanistan set to face Sri Landa in 4th World Cup match
Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in the 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Brisbane on Tuesday, after last week’s run of bad luck which saw both their matches, against New Zealand and Ireland, being washed out in Melbourne.
In fact neither Afghanistan nor Sri Lanka have had a great start to their Super 12 stage of the World Cup. While Afghanistan is yet to win a single game, Sri Lanka managed to register only one win out of the three played.
Sri Lanka lost their last game against New Zealand with a huge margin, and Afghanistan shared two points with their opponents in the last two games as they were abandoned due to rain.
The upcoming fixture will be an exciting battle between Afghanistan’s bowling and Sri Lanka batters.
Meanwhile, in other matches, Zimbabwe lost to Bangladesh by three wickets and Pakistan defeated Holland by six wickets.
But Pakistan’s chances to reach the semi-final of the T20 World Cup has taken a major hit after India was defeated by South Africa in the Super 12 stage of the tournament on Sunday. Pakistan, who lost their first two matches of the T20 World Cup were dependent on India beating South Africa.
Thousands of workers evicted in Qatar’s capital ahead of World Cup
Qatar has emptied apartment blocks housing thousands of foreign workers in the same areas in the center of the capital Doha where visiting soccer fans will stay during the World Cup, workers who were evicted from their homes told Reuters.
They said more than a dozen buildings had been evacuated and shut down by authorities, forcing the mainly Asian and African workers to seek what shelter they could – including bedding down on the pavement outside one of their former homes.
The move comes less than four weeks before the Nov. 20 start of the global soccer tournament which has drawn intense international scrutiny of Qatar’s treatment of foreign workers and its restrictive social laws.
At one building which residents said housed 1,200 people in Doha’s Al Mansoura district, authorities told people at about 8 pm on Wednesday they had just two hours to leave.
Municipal officials returned around 10.30 pm, forced everyone out and locked the doors to the building, they said. Some men had not been able to return in time to collect their belongings.
“We don’t have anywhere to go,” one man told Reuters the next day as he prepared to sleep out for a second night with around 10 other men.
He, and most other workers who spoke to Reuters, declined to give their names or personal details for fear of reprisals from the authorities or employers.
Nearby, five men were loading a mattress and a small fridge into the back of a pickup truck. They said they had found a room in Sumaysimah, about 40 km north of Doha.
A Qatari government official said the evictions are unrelated to the World Cup and were designed “in line with ongoing comprehensive and long-term plans to re-organise areas of Doha.”
“All have since been rehoused in safe and appropriate accommodation,” the official said, adding that requests to vacate “would have been conducted with proper notice.”
World soccer’s governing body FIFA did not respond to a request for comment and Qatar’s World Cup organizers directed inquiries to the government.
“DELIBERATE GHETTO-ISATION”
Around 85% of Qatar’s three million population are foreign workers. Many of those evicted work as drivers, day laborers or have contracts with companies but are responsible for their own accommodation – unlike those working for major construction firms who live in camps housing tens of thousands of people.
One worker said the evictions targeted single men, while foreign workers with families were unaffected.
A Reuters reporter saw more than a dozen buildings where residents said people had been evicted. Some buildings had their electricity switched off.
Most were in neighborhoods where the government has rented buildings for World Cup fan accommodation. The organizers’’ website lists buildings in Al Mansoura and other districts where flats are advertised for between $240 and $426 per night, Reuters reported.
The Qatari official said municipal authorities have been enforcing a 2010 Qatari law which prohibits “workers’ camps within family residential areas” – a designation encompassing most of central Doha – and gives them the power to move people out.
Some of the evicted workers said they hoped to find places to live amid purpose-built workers’ accommodation in and around the industrial zone on Doha’s southwestern outskirts or in outlying cities, a long commute from their jobs.
The evictions “keep Qatar’s glitzy and wealthy facade in place without publicly acknowledging the cheap labor that makes it possible,” said Vani Saraswathi, Director of Projects at Migrant-Rights.org, which campaigns for foreign workers in the Middle East.
“This is deliberate ghetto-isation at the best of times. But evictions with barely any notice are inhumane beyond comprehension.”
Some workers said they had experienced serial evictions.
One said he was forced to change buildings in Al Mansoura at the end of September, only to be moved on 11 days later with no prior notice, along with some 400 others. “In one minute, we had to move,” he said.
Mohammed, a driver from Bangladesh, said he had lived in the same neighborhood for 14 years until Wednesday, when the municipality told him he had 48 hours to leave the villa he shared with 38 other people.
He said laborers who built up the infrastructure for Qatar to host the World Cup were being pushed aside as the tournament approaches.
“Who made the stadiums? Who made the roads? Who made everything? Bengalis, Pakistanis. People like us. Now they are making us all go outside.”
How net run rate could decide fate of teams in Group 1 of World Cup
Everybody now knows that net run rate is almost certain to be a huge factor in Group 1 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, but with two must-win rounds of the tournament left it’s too early to focus on only that.
England and Australia’s washout in Melbourne has left both teams on three points and with all six teams in Group 1 still able to qualify.
Results are still the most important thing, with all teams knowing they will need to win each of their remaining two games to qualify for the next round. But one eye will have to be kept on the issue of the net run rate.
The net run rate situation
Of the teams who have played three games in Group 1, it is England who have the superior NRR. But margins are small.
England: +0.239
The loss to Ireland and a tentative chase against Afghanistan has left England with a lower run rate than they would have hoped for at this stage.
Afghanistan: -0.620
Two no-result games have left Afghanistan behind on points but still in with an outside chance of qualifying if results go their way. A big win is needed though.
Ireland: -1.169
With fixtures against Australia and New Zealand to come, Ireland face a tricky task to reach the semi-finals. And they’ll probably need a decent margin of victory in one of those games to overturn the damage of the nine-wicket loss to Sri Lanka
Australia: -1.555
The hammering by New Zealand dented Australia’s NRR right from the off, but Marcus Stoinis’ flurry against Sri Lanka improved it a little.
England’s qualification equation
This is a position neither side wanted to be in, with England arriving at this point thanks partly to two games being impacted by rain.
“Unfortunately we’ve had two games affected by weather,” England captain Jos Buttler said after the points were shared against Australia following the shock loss to Ireland on DLS Method.
“You don’t want to be involved in those games, but it’s going to happen wherever you play, you’re generally going to be affected by some weather at some point.”
It was put to Buttler in his post-match media conference that the team’s next match against New Zealand is now effectively a World Cup Final for the English.
“We’d do well to live up to that one, wouldn’t it?” Buttler said, referring back to England’s 2019 triumph over New Zealand at Lord’s.
“For us, we knew, having lost the game against Ireland, the way the format is anyway, every game is pretty much a must-win.”
If England beat New Zealand in that “must-win” game, they will have the advantage of playing last in the final round of matches, meaning they will know exactly what they need in terms of net run rate to qualify.
“It could be a small advantage, but to make use of that, of course, we need to win the game against New Zealand,” Buttler said, keen not to look too far ahead.
“We’ll travel up to Brisbane, everyone’s rested and ready to go. There’s a lot of frustration as well from the last game. People want to right that performance. So we’ll train well and look forward to a tough challenge against New Zealand.”
Australia look for big wins
Australia’s task is simple: win twice and win big.
Two large margins of victory against the two lowest-ranked teams in the group, Ireland and Afghanistan, could be enough in themselves to send Australia through.
But that fact won’t impact player selection, according to coach Andrew McDonald.
“Net run rate is going to come into it,” he said. “We knew that at the start of the tournament.
“When you only play five games, net run rate can decide and influence who goes through into the final four,” McDonald continued. “We feel as though we’ve been here before.
“I don’t think it will shift team selection too much. We’ve picked a pretty powerful batting line-up, and we’ve got bowlers that we think in certain conditions against certain opposition can do the job. So we feel as though we’re pretty well covered for the options we have.”
Even if Australia win their two remaining games heavily, that may not be enough given England and Sri Lanka play last in this group, handing them a potential advantage. But that scenario is some way off still.
“It depends on England and New Zealand really, doesn’t it?” McDonald said.
Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s next match is on Tuesday, against Sri Lanka in Brisbane where they will be hoping for a resounding win after Friday’s disappointment – where the match against Ireland was abandoned due to rain.
Afghan football chief meets AFC leadership in Malaysia
Mohammad Yousef Kargar, head of Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) has met with the leadership of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to discuss numerous issues including the promotion of women’s football in the country.
The Afghanistan Football Federation said on its Facebook page that Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, the AFC president, congratulated Afghanistan’s under-17 national football team on their promotion to the Asian Nations Cup, as well as the runner-ups of the under-19 national futsal team in the Central Asia tournament.
“In order to strengthen and help the development of women’s football, the Asian Football Confederation will support the Afghanistan Football Federation in holding women’s football competitions,” said Sheikh Salman.
According to AFF, Sheikh Salman promised that the AFC would continue its assistance to Afghanistan football and seeks to strengthen cooperation with the AFF.
In this meeting, he also explained the confederation’s development plans and technical and refereeing projects for the development of this game in Asia and emphasized that the AFC is eager to continue its cooperation and support of football in Afghanistan.
