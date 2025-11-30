Afghanistan U19 and India A U19 share tri-series trophy after final washed out

The Abu Dhabi T10 League reaches a crucial stage on today, Sunday November 30, as Quetta Qavalry take on UAE Bulls in Qualifier 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, with the winner advancing to the tournament final.

Both sides enter the knockout fixture with contrasting momentum. Quetta Qavalry are looking to recover quickly after a seven-wicket defeat to Aspin Stallions in Qualifier 1, while UAE Bulls arrive buoyed by a dominant 47-run victory over Ajman Titans in the Eliminator.

Quetta Qavalry: Searching for a Turnaround

Quetta’s campaign hit a setback after posting 102/6 in Qualifier 1, a total that proved insufficient despite efforts from Andries Gous (26) and Liam Livingstone (25).

The team’s standout performers this season include Waseem Muhammad, who has scored 176 runs so far, and Khuzaima Tanveer, the side’s leading wicket-taker with nine wickets.

Aspin Stallions successfully chased down Quetta’s target thanks to a blistering 66* off 22 balls from Sherfane Rutherford.

UAE Bulls: Confidence on the Rise

The UAE Bulls sealed their place in Qualifier 2 with an explosive batting display, piling up 162/3 in 10 overs against Ajman Titans.

Phil Salt struck a commanding 59 off 26 balls, supported by Tim David (40) and Rovman Powell (32). The Bulls’ bowlers then restricted Ajman to 115/4 to secure a comfortable win.

Tim David leads the Bulls’ run chart with 238 runs this season, while Junaid Siddique tops their wicket-taking list with eight dismissals.

Players to Watch

Quetta Qavalry: Waseem Muhammad, Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Amir

UAE Bulls: Phil Salt, Tim David, Junaid Siddique

League Leaders

Phil Salt and Tim David remain among the tournament’s top six-hitters, with 19 each. Waseem Muhammad sits ninth on the overall runs list with 176.

Squads

Quetta Qavalry: Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, Sikandar Raza, Andries Gous, Imran Tahir, Muhammad Waseem, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan Niazi, George Scrimshaw, Khawaja Nafay, Abdul Ghaffar, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Arafat Minhas, Umar Lohya, Gudakesh Motie, Ali Naseer.

UAE Bulls: Rovman Powell, Phil Salt, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sunil Narine, Salman Irshad, Muhammad Rohid, Blessing Muzarabani, James Vince, Tom Moores, Qais Ahmad, Mir Hamza, James Coles, Junaid Siddique, Farhan Khan, Brian Bennett, Arab Gul, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

What’s at Stake

The winner of Qualifier 2 will secure a place in the Abu Dhabi T10 2025 final, while the losing side will bow out one step short of the championship match.

Fans across Afghanistan can tune in from 3:30pm to watch this exciting match live and exclusively on Ariana Television.