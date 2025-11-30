Sport
Afghanistan U19 and India A U19 share tri-series trophy after final washed out
The final match of the Triangular One-Day Series between Afghanistan Under-19 and India A Under-19 was abandoned due to persistent rain in Bengaluru, resulting in both sides being declared joint champions of the event.
The tournament featured three teams: Afghanistan U19, India A U19, and India B U19.
Afghanistan’s Abdul Aziz Khan earned the Player of the Series award for his exceptional performance, taking 13 wickets across the competition.
Before the final, each team had played four matches, with Afghanistan U19 winning three and finishing at the top of the table with 12 points.
Quetta Qavalry to face UAE Bulls in Abu Dhabi T10 qualifier 2
The winner of Qualifier 2 will secure a place in the Abu Dhabi T10 2025 final, while the losing side will bow out one step short of the championship match.
The Abu Dhabi T10 League reaches a crucial stage on today, Sunday November 30, as Quetta Qavalry take on UAE Bulls in Qualifier 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, with the winner advancing to the tournament final.
Both sides enter the knockout fixture with contrasting momentum. Quetta Qavalry are looking to recover quickly after a seven-wicket defeat to Aspin Stallions in Qualifier 1, while UAE Bulls arrive buoyed by a dominant 47-run victory over Ajman Titans in the Eliminator.
Quetta Qavalry: Searching for a Turnaround
Quetta’s campaign hit a setback after posting 102/6 in Qualifier 1, a total that proved insufficient despite efforts from Andries Gous (26) and Liam Livingstone (25).
The team’s standout performers this season include Waseem Muhammad, who has scored 176 runs so far, and Khuzaima Tanveer, the side’s leading wicket-taker with nine wickets.
Aspin Stallions successfully chased down Quetta’s target thanks to a blistering 66* off 22 balls from Sherfane Rutherford.
UAE Bulls: Confidence on the Rise
The UAE Bulls sealed their place in Qualifier 2 with an explosive batting display, piling up 162/3 in 10 overs against Ajman Titans.
Phil Salt struck a commanding 59 off 26 balls, supported by Tim David (40) and Rovman Powell (32). The Bulls’ bowlers then restricted Ajman to 115/4 to secure a comfortable win.
Tim David leads the Bulls’ run chart with 238 runs this season, while Junaid Siddique tops their wicket-taking list with eight dismissals.
Players to Watch
Quetta Qavalry: Waseem Muhammad, Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Amir
UAE Bulls: Phil Salt, Tim David, Junaid Siddique
League Leaders
Phil Salt and Tim David remain among the tournament’s top six-hitters, with 19 each. Waseem Muhammad sits ninth on the overall runs list with 176.
Squads
Quetta Qavalry: Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, Sikandar Raza, Andries Gous, Imran Tahir, Muhammad Waseem, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan Niazi, George Scrimshaw, Khawaja Nafay, Abdul Ghaffar, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Arafat Minhas, Umar Lohya, Gudakesh Motie, Ali Naseer.
UAE Bulls: Rovman Powell, Phil Salt, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sunil Narine, Salman Irshad, Muhammad Rohid, Blessing Muzarabani, James Vince, Tom Moores, Qais Ahmad, Mir Hamza, James Coles, Junaid Siddique, Farhan Khan, Brian Bennett, Arab Gul, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
What’s at Stake
The winner of Qualifier 2 will secure a place in the Abu Dhabi T10 2025 final, while the losing side will bow out one step short of the championship match.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in from 3:30pm to watch this exciting match live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Arman FC and Sarafan Herat triumph in Saturday ACL matches
Saturday’s action in the 16th match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League saw Arman FC deliver an impressive performance, defeating Ettifaq Khanzadah 3–1 in an exciting and competitive game. The victory highlights Arman FC’s strong form this season and keeps fans eager for the matches ahead.
In the second match of the day, Sarafan Herat faced off against Istiqlal Kabul in another thrilling encounter. Sarafan Herat emerged victorious with a 4–2 win, showcasing their attacking prowess and determination on the field.
The league will take a short break on Sunday, but the action returns on Monday with two more exciting fixtures. In the 18th match, Aino Mina will clash with Sorkh Poshan Khafi at 10:00 AM, followed by the 19th match where Khurasan Faryab will meet Sarsabz Yashlar at 1:30 PM.
Fans across Afghanistan can watch all matches live on Ariana Television, allowing them to follow every goal, tackle, and moment of excitement throughout this season’s Champions League. With the competition heating up, supporters can expect more thrilling action as the league progresses.
ACL: Abu Muslim Farah beats SPK 1-0 as Sarsabz Yashlar and Jawanan Perozi draw
In the 13th match of the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League on Friday, Abu Muslim Farah edged out Sorkh Poshan Khafi in a thrilling 1-0 victory.
Later today, Sarsabz Yashlar and Jawanan Perozi faced off, but neither team was able to find the net, and the match ended in a goalless 0-0 draw.
The Afghanistan Champions League continues tomorrow with two more fixtures. In the 15th match, Ettifaq Khanzadah will take on Arman FC at 10:00 AM, followed by Sarafan Herat facing Istiqlal Kabul at 1:30 PM in the 16th match.
All games are broadcast live on Ariana Television, giving fans across the country the chance to follow the excitement of the ACL throughout the season.
