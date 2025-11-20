Sport
Afghanistan U19 drawn with South Africa, West Indies and Tanzania for 2026 World Cup
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the groups and fixtures for the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2026, placing Afghanistan in Pool D alongside South Africa, the West Indies, and tournament debutant Tanzania.
Afghanistan will open their campaign on January 16 with a high-stakes clash against South Africa in Windhoek, Namibia.
The ICC has also confirmed the full schedule, with Afghanistan set to play three group-stage matches as part of their bid to advance to the Super Six round.
Sixteen teams are divided into groups of four in the first stage. 41 matches will be played in the tournament over 23 days.
Zimbabwe and Namibia will host the matches.
Sport
Early golds secured as Greco-Roman wrestling opens at Islamic Games 2025
One of the biggest surprises came in the 77 kg division, where Uzbekistan’s Aram Vardanyan was replaced at the last minute by Abdullo Aliyev. Aliyev went on to claim a bronze medal.
The Greco-Roman wrestling competition at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 began on Tuesday, November 18 in Riyadh, with athletes from Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Egypt securing the first gold medals of the tournament.
Medals across five weight categories were decided on the opening day, which delivered several unexpected moments. One of the biggest surprises came in the 77 kg division, where Uzbekistan’s Aram Vardanyan was expected to compete but was replaced at the last minute by Abdullo Aliyev. Aliyev went on to claim a bronze medal.
The tournament will continue in the Saudi capital until November 21.
Day One Results – Greco-Roman Wrestling (Islamic Games 2025)
60 kg
Gold: Alisher Ganiyev (Uzbekistan)
Silver: Ekrem Oztürk (Turkey)
Bronze: Ali Ahmadi Vafa (Iran), Sajad Albidhan (Iraq)
67 kg
Gold: Seyyed Esmaili Leyvesi (Iran)
Silver: Hasrat Jafarov (Azerbaijan)
Bronze: Razzak Beyshekeev (Kyrgyzstan), Aytzhan Khalmakhanov (Uzbekistan)
77 kg
Gold: Akzhol Makhmudov (Kyrgyzstan)
Silver: Amir Abdi (Iran)
Bronze: Shahin Badagimorfad (Qatar), Abdullo Aliyev (Uzbekistan)
87 kg
Gold: Gholamreza Farokhisenjani (Iran)
Silver: Islam Evloev (Kazakhstan)
Bronze: Sid Azara Bachir (Algeria), Asan Zhanyshov (Kyrgyzstan)
130 kg
Gold: Abdellatif Mohamed (Egypt)
Silver: Fatih Bozkurt (Turkey)
Bronze: Fardin Hedayati (Iran)
In another highlight from the broader Games program, weightlifter Gor Minasyan, competing for Bahrain, won gold and was crowned Islamic Games champion in his category.
Sport
Afghan snooker players advance to round of 32 at 2025 World Championship
The 2025 World Championship, hosted by Oman, runs from November 15 to 23 and features competitors from over 30 countries around the world.
Afghan snooker players Mohammad Rais Hotak and Mohammad Mir Noorzai have advanced to the Round of 32 at the 2025 Snooker and Billiards World Championship, held in Muscat, Oman.
Both players delivered a commanding performance, defeating their Omani opponents with a 3–0 scoreline.
The Afghan delegation includes three athletes, one coach, and an accompanying team representing the country in the prestigious international event.
The 2025 World Championship, hosted by Oman, runs from November 15 to 23 and features competitors from over 30 countries around the world.
The victories of Rais Hotak and Mir Noorzai mark a significant milestone for Afghan snooker and billiards, highlighting the growing talent and development of specialized sports in Afghanistan.
Sport
ATN secures exclusive broadcast rights in Afghanistan for Abu Dhabi T10 2025
This year’s event boasts some of the biggest names in international cricket — led by Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla — promising high-intensity action over 12 days.
The ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to light up Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 18 to 30, 2025, with eight franchises competing in what has become one of the fastest-growing short-format cricket tournaments in the world.
This year’s event boasts some of the biggest names in international cricket — led by Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla — promising high-intensity action over 12 days.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the tournament live across Afghanistan, ensuring fans nationwide can watch every match, highlight, and star performance on Ariana Television. With cricket enjoying a massive following in Afghanistan, ATN’s coverage is expected to attract millions of viewers throughout the event.
The competition features a powerful roster of global talent:
Harbhajan Singh headlines the Aspin Stallions, marking the franchise’s debut season.
Piyush Chawla brings World Cup–winning experience to the Ajman Titans.
Power-hitters Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, and Nicholas Pooran add world-class firepower across the teams.
Franchises have blended veteran stars with emerging players to elevate the league’s competitiveness.
Team Highlights
Ajman Titans have reinforced their squad with Piyush Chawla, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, and Alex Hales.
Aspin Stallions, newcomers to the league, feature Harbhajan Singh, Sam Billings, Tymal Mills, and Andre Fletcher.
Deccan Gladiators boast one of the strongest lineups with Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis, and David Wiese.
UAE Bulls, captained by Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine, field one of the most explosive batting units this season.
Northern Warriors remain title contenders with Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Dinesh Chandimal.
Quetta Qavalry, another debut side, bring together Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Sikandar Raza, and Imran Tahir.
Royal Champs include Jason Roy, Angelo Mathews, Shakib Al Hasan, and Chris Jordan.
Vista Riders, powered by Faf du Plessis and Matthew Wade, have S. Sreesanth leading their bowling attack.
Growing Global Appeal
The Abu Dhabi T10 has grown rapidly since its inception, drawing international attention for its fast-paced format and ability to attract elite talent. With Afghanistan’s strong cricket fanbase, ATN’s exclusive broadcast is expected to significantly expand the tournament’s viewership. This is the second consecutive year that ATN is broadcasting the event – after its successful initiative in 2024.
The full squads for all eight participating teams underline the depth and diversity of talent, setting the stage for another thrilling season of T10 cricket — all of it broadcast live and exclusively in Afghanistan on Ariana Television Network.
In addition to all the above mentioned foreign players, several stars from Afghanistan will also take part in this year’s event.
They are Azmatullah Omarzai; Fazalhaq Farooqi; Hazratullah Zazai; Mohammad Shahzad; Ziaur Rahman Sharifi; Sharafuddin Ashraf; Bilal Sami; Qais Ahmad; Izharulhaq Naveed; Wafiullah Tarakhil; Arab Gul Momand and Faridoon Dawoodza.
US approves $93 million arms sale to India as defence partnership accelerates
Few Afghans accept German pay-outs to drop visa applications
Afghanistan U19 drawn with South Africa, West Indies and Tanzania for 2026 World Cup
Iran eyes investment in Afghan mining sector; promises technical and industrial cooperation
Afghan forces thwart arms smuggling attempt from Pakistan in Paktia
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
India gains regional support in dispute over Asia Cup 2025 trophy
Tahawol: Moscow’s ease of Kabul-Islamabad tensions discussed
Saar: Kabul delegation’s visit to India discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan in future India–Russia talks discussed
Saar: India-Russia dialogue on Afghanistan reviewed
Tahawol: Efforts to resolve Kabul-Islamabad tensions
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Tashkent: Central Asian leaders say regional stability hinges on Afghanistan
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghan Abdalyan beat Sri Lanka A by 3 wickets in Rising Stars Asia Cup opener
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan records $580m in fruit exports in six months
-
Latest News2 days ago
Muttaqi accuses international community of double standards in Afghanistan engagement
-
Sport4 days ago
Four Afghan players retained by IPL franchises ahead of 2026 auction
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia offers to mediate Pakistan–Afghanistan tensions
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan and Tajikistan commit to expanding diplomatic and economic cooperation
-
Sport3 days ago
ATN secures exclusive broadcast rights in Afghanistan for Abu Dhabi T10 2025