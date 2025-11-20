Afghanistan U19 drawn with South Africa, West Indies and Tanzania for 2026 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the groups and fixtures for the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2026, placing Afghanistan in Pool D alongside South Africa, the West Indies, and tournament debutant Tanzania.

Afghanistan will open their campaign on January 16 with a high-stakes clash against South Africa in Windhoek, Namibia.

The ICC has also confirmed the full schedule, with Afghanistan set to play three group-stage matches as part of their bid to advance to the Super Six round.

Sixteen teams are divided into groups of four in the first stage. 41 matches will be played in the tournament over 23 days.

Zimbabwe and Namibia will host the matches.