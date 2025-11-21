Afghanistan U19 cricket team defeats India A U19

Afghanistan’s national Under-19 cricket team defeated India’s Under-19 A side by six wickets in the second match of the 2025 Youth Tri-Series (50 overs) on Friday.

India won the toss and opted to bat first, setting a target of 162 runs after being bowled out in 42.3 overs.

In response, Afghanistan comfortably chased down the total in 41 overs, losing only four wickets and securing a six-wicket victory.

Afghanistan had also beaten India in their opening match, winning that game by 71 runs.