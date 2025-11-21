Connect with us

Afghanistan U19 cricket team defeats India A U19

Published

2 hours ago

on

Afghanistan’s national Under-19 cricket team defeated India’s Under-19 A side by six wickets in the second match of the 2025 Youth Tri-Series (50 overs) on Friday.

India won the toss and opted to bat first, setting a target of 162 runs after being bowled out in 42.3 overs.

In response, Afghanistan comfortably chased down the total in 41 overs, losing only four wickets and securing a six-wicket victory.

Afghanistan had also beaten India in their opening match, winning that game by 71 runs.

Afghanistan U19 drawn with South Africa, West Indies and Tanzania for 2026 World Cup

Published

1 day ago

on

November 20, 2025

By

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the groups and fixtures for the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2026, placing Afghanistan in Pool D alongside South Africa, the West Indies, and tournament debutant Tanzania.

Afghanistan will open their campaign on January 16 with a high-stakes clash against South Africa in Windhoek, Namibia.

The ICC has also confirmed the full schedule, with Afghanistan set to play three group-stage matches as part of their bid to advance to the Super Six round.

Sixteen teams are divided into groups of four in the first stage. 41 matches will be played in the tournament over 23 days.

Zimbabwe and Namibia will host the matches.

Early golds secured as Greco-Roman wrestling opens at Islamic Games 2025

Published

2 days ago

on

November 19, 2025

By

The Greco-Roman wrestling competition at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 began on Tuesday, November 18 in Riyadh, with athletes from Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Egypt securing the first gold medals of the tournament.

Medals across five weight categories were decided on the opening day, which delivered several unexpected moments. One of the biggest surprises came in the 77 kg division, where Uzbekistan’s Aram Vardanyan was expected to compete but was replaced at the last minute by Abdullo Aliyev. Aliyev went on to claim a bronze medal.

The tournament will continue in the Saudi capital until November 21.

Day One Results – Greco-Roman Wrestling (Islamic Games 2025)

60 kg
Gold: Alisher Ganiyev (Uzbekistan)
Silver: Ekrem Oztürk (Turkey)
Bronze: Ali Ahmadi Vafa (Iran), Sajad Albidhan (Iraq)

67 kg
Gold: Seyyed Esmaili Leyvesi (Iran)
Silver: Hasrat Jafarov (Azerbaijan)
Bronze: Razzak Beyshekeev (Kyrgyzstan), Aytzhan Khalmakhanov (Uzbekistan)

77 kg
Gold: Akzhol Makhmudov (Kyrgyzstan)
Silver: Amir Abdi (Iran)
Bronze: Shahin Badagimorfad (Qatar), Abdullo Aliyev (Uzbekistan)

87 kg
Gold: Gholamreza Farokhisenjani (Iran)
Silver: Islam Evloev (Kazakhstan)
Bronze: Sid Azara Bachir (Algeria), Asan Zhanyshov (Kyrgyzstan)

130 kg
Gold: Abdellatif Mohamed (Egypt)
Silver: Fatih Bozkurt (Turkey)
Bronze: Fardin Hedayati (Iran)

In another highlight from the broader Games program, weightlifter Gor Minasyan, competing for Bahrain, won gold and was crowned Islamic Games champion in his category.

 

Afghan snooker players advance to round of 32 at 2025 World Championship

Published

4 days ago

on

November 17, 2025

By

Afghan snooker players Mohammad Rais Hotak and Mohammad Mir Noorzai have advanced to the Round of 32 at the 2025 Snooker and Billiards World Championship, held in Muscat, Oman.

Both players delivered a commanding performance, defeating their Omani opponents with a 3–0 scoreline.

The Afghan delegation includes three athletes, one coach, and an accompanying team representing the country in the prestigious international event.

The 2025 World Championship, hosted by Oman, runs from November 15 to 23 and features competitors from over 30 countries around the world.

The victories of Rais Hotak and Mir Noorzai mark a significant milestone for Afghan snooker and billiards, highlighting the growing talent and development of specialized sports in Afghanistan.

