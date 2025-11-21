Sport
Afghanistan U19 cricket team defeats India A U19
Afghanistan’s national Under-19 cricket team defeated India’s Under-19 A side by six wickets in the second match of the 2025 Youth Tri-Series (50 overs) on Friday.
India won the toss and opted to bat first, setting a target of 162 runs after being bowled out in 42.3 overs.
In response, Afghanistan comfortably chased down the total in 41 overs, losing only four wickets and securing a six-wicket victory.
Afghanistan had also beaten India in their opening match, winning that game by 71 runs.
Sport
Afghanistan U19 drawn with South Africa, West Indies and Tanzania for 2026 World Cup
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the groups and fixtures for the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2026, placing Afghanistan in Pool D alongside South Africa, the West Indies, and tournament debutant Tanzania.
Afghanistan will open their campaign on January 16 with a high-stakes clash against South Africa in Windhoek, Namibia.
The ICC has also confirmed the full schedule, with Afghanistan set to play three group-stage matches as part of their bid to advance to the Super Six round.
Sixteen teams are divided into groups of four in the first stage. 41 matches will be played in the tournament over 23 days.
Zimbabwe and Namibia will host the matches.
Sport
Early golds secured as Greco-Roman wrestling opens at Islamic Games 2025
One of the biggest surprises came in the 77 kg division, where Uzbekistan’s Aram Vardanyan was replaced at the last minute by Abdullo Aliyev. Aliyev went on to claim a bronze medal.
The Greco-Roman wrestling competition at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 began on Tuesday, November 18 in Riyadh, with athletes from Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Egypt securing the first gold medals of the tournament.
Medals across five weight categories were decided on the opening day, which delivered several unexpected moments. One of the biggest surprises came in the 77 kg division, where Uzbekistan’s Aram Vardanyan was expected to compete but was replaced at the last minute by Abdullo Aliyev. Aliyev went on to claim a bronze medal.
The tournament will continue in the Saudi capital until November 21.
Day One Results – Greco-Roman Wrestling (Islamic Games 2025)
60 kg
Gold: Alisher Ganiyev (Uzbekistan)
Silver: Ekrem Oztürk (Turkey)
Bronze: Ali Ahmadi Vafa (Iran), Sajad Albidhan (Iraq)
67 kg
Gold: Seyyed Esmaili Leyvesi (Iran)
Silver: Hasrat Jafarov (Azerbaijan)
Bronze: Razzak Beyshekeev (Kyrgyzstan), Aytzhan Khalmakhanov (Uzbekistan)
77 kg
Gold: Akzhol Makhmudov (Kyrgyzstan)
Silver: Amir Abdi (Iran)
Bronze: Shahin Badagimorfad (Qatar), Abdullo Aliyev (Uzbekistan)
87 kg
Gold: Gholamreza Farokhisenjani (Iran)
Silver: Islam Evloev (Kazakhstan)
Bronze: Sid Azara Bachir (Algeria), Asan Zhanyshov (Kyrgyzstan)
130 kg
Gold: Abdellatif Mohamed (Egypt)
Silver: Fatih Bozkurt (Turkey)
Bronze: Fardin Hedayati (Iran)
In another highlight from the broader Games program, weightlifter Gor Minasyan, competing for Bahrain, won gold and was crowned Islamic Games champion in his category.
Sport
Afghan snooker players advance to round of 32 at 2025 World Championship
The 2025 World Championship, hosted by Oman, runs from November 15 to 23 and features competitors from over 30 countries around the world.
Afghan snooker players Mohammad Rais Hotak and Mohammad Mir Noorzai have advanced to the Round of 32 at the 2025 Snooker and Billiards World Championship, held in Muscat, Oman.
Both players delivered a commanding performance, defeating their Omani opponents with a 3–0 scoreline.
The Afghan delegation includes three athletes, one coach, and an accompanying team representing the country in the prestigious international event.
The 2025 World Championship, hosted by Oman, runs from November 15 to 23 and features competitors from over 30 countries around the world.
The victories of Rais Hotak and Mir Noorzai mark a significant milestone for Afghan snooker and billiards, highlighting the growing talent and development of specialized sports in Afghanistan.
Around 500 media outlets operating across Afghanistan: Ghufran
Afghanistan U19 cricket team defeats India A U19
Azizi urges Indian private sector to boost investment and trade with Afghanistan
Air cargo services between India, Afghanistan to be launched soon
Torkham crossing closure causes significant losses for wholesalers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
Tahawol: Steps to strengthen Kabul’s ties with world discussed
Tahawol: Moscow’s ease of Kabul-Islamabad tensions discussed
Saar: Kabul delegation’s visit to India discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan in future India–Russia talks discussed
Saar: India-Russia dialogue on Afghanistan reviewed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan records $580m in fruit exports in six months
-
Latest News3 days ago
Muttaqi accuses international community of double standards in Afghanistan engagement
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN secures exclusive broadcast rights in Afghanistan for Abu Dhabi T10 2025
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan and Tajikistan commit to expanding diplomatic and economic cooperation
-
Latest News2 days ago
IEA supreme leader: Ulama responsible for guiding people
-
Latest News4 days ago
Senior ISIS-K commander reportedly killed in Punjab, Pakistan
-
Sport5 days ago
Full match schedule unveiled as draw launches Afghanistan Champions League Season 5
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan snooker players advance to round of 32 at 2025 World Championship