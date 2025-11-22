Sport
ACL kicks off: Abu Muslim and Khurasan Faryab secure opening wins
The ACL Season 5 will run until December 17, with Ariana Television Network (ATN) providing exclusive live coverage of every match, allowing fans across Afghanistan to follow all the action.
The Afghanistan Champions League (ACL) Season 5 officially kicked off on Saturday at Kabul Football Stadium, drawing sports officials and enthusiastic football fans.
In the opening match, defending champions Abu Muslim Farah FC faced Istiqlal Kabul FC. Abu Muslim took a 2-0 lead by halftime and added three more goals in the second half, securing a dominant 5-0 victory.
In the day’s second match, Jawanan Perozi FC met Khurasan Faryab FC. Khurasan Faryab led 1-0 at halftime, and despite efforts from Jawanan Perozi, the match ended 2-1 in favor of Khurasan Faryab.
Fans are now looking forward to tomorrow’s (Sunday) third match between Ettifaq Khanzadah FC and Aino Mina FC at 10:30 AM, followed by Arman FC versus Sarrafan Herat FC at 2:00 PM.
Afghanistan U19 cricket team defeats India A U19
Afghanistan’s national Under-19 cricket team defeated India’s Under-19 A side by six wickets in the second match of the 2025 Youth Tri-Series (50 overs) on Friday.
India won the toss and opted to bat first, setting a target of 162 runs after being bowled out in 42.3 overs.
In response, Afghanistan comfortably chased down the total in 41 overs, losing only four wickets and securing a six-wicket victory.
Afghanistan had also beaten India in their opening match, winning that game by 71 runs.
Afghanistan U19 drawn with South Africa, West Indies and Tanzania for 2026 World Cup
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the groups and fixtures for the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2026, placing Afghanistan in Pool D alongside South Africa, the West Indies, and tournament debutant Tanzania.
Afghanistan will open their campaign on January 16 with a high-stakes clash against South Africa in Windhoek, Namibia.
The ICC has also confirmed the full schedule, with Afghanistan set to play three group-stage matches as part of their bid to advance to the Super Six round.
Sixteen teams are divided into groups of four in the first stage. 41 matches will be played in the tournament over 23 days.
Zimbabwe and Namibia will host the matches.
Early golds secured as Greco-Roman wrestling opens at Islamic Games 2025
One of the biggest surprises came in the 77 kg division, where Uzbekistan’s Aram Vardanyan was replaced at the last minute by Abdullo Aliyev. Aliyev went on to claim a bronze medal.
The Greco-Roman wrestling competition at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 began on Tuesday, November 18 in Riyadh, with athletes from Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Egypt securing the first gold medals of the tournament.
Medals across five weight categories were decided on the opening day, which delivered several unexpected moments. One of the biggest surprises came in the 77 kg division, where Uzbekistan's Aram Vardanyan was expected to compete but was replaced at the last minute by Abdullo Aliyev. Aliyev went on to claim a bronze medal.
The tournament will continue in the Saudi capital until November 21.
Day One Results – Greco-Roman Wrestling (Islamic Games 2025)
60 kg
Gold: Alisher Ganiyev (Uzbekistan)
Silver: Ekrem Oztürk (Turkey)
Bronze: Ali Ahmadi Vafa (Iran), Sajad Albidhan (Iraq)
67 kg
Gold: Seyyed Esmaili Leyvesi (Iran)
Silver: Hasrat Jafarov (Azerbaijan)
Bronze: Razzak Beyshekeev (Kyrgyzstan), Aytzhan Khalmakhanov (Uzbekistan)
77 kg
Gold: Akzhol Makhmudov (Kyrgyzstan)
Silver: Amir Abdi (Iran)
Bronze: Shahin Badagimorfad (Qatar), Abdullo Aliyev (Uzbekistan)
87 kg
Gold: Gholamreza Farokhisenjani (Iran)
Silver: Islam Evloev (Kazakhstan)
Bronze: Sid Azara Bachir (Algeria), Asan Zhanyshov (Kyrgyzstan)
130 kg
Gold: Abdellatif Mohamed (Egypt)
Silver: Fatih Bozkurt (Turkey)
Bronze: Fardin Hedayati (Iran)
In another highlight from the broader Games program, weightlifter Gor Minasyan, competing for Bahrain, won gold and was crowned Islamic Games champion in his category.
