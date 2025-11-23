Aino Mina and Sarrafan Herat claim Sunday victories in Afghanistan Champions League

Aino Mina and Sarrafan Herat delivered strong performances on Sunday as the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League continued in Kabul.

In the day’s opening match, Aino Mina edged past Ettifaq Khanzadah with a 2–1 win. Samiullah Naderi was the standout performer, scoring both goals for Aino Mina, while Munir Ahmad Halimi found the net for Ettifaq Khanzadah.

Later in the afternoon fixture, Sarrafan Herat claimed a solid 2–0 victory over Arman. Goals from Arsalan Mohammadi and Jawad Alokozay sealed three points for the Herat side, showcasing their growing confidence early in the season.

The results underscore the competitive intensity of Season 5, with teams battling to establish momentum in the league standings.

Now in its fifth edition, the Afghanistan Champions League has become one of the country’s most prominent football tournaments, drawing increased nationwide attention and helping spotlight local talent. The league brings together top clubs from across Afghanistan, contributing to the sport’s growing popularity and offering a platform for young players to advance their careers.

All matches are being broadcast live by Ariana Television Network, ensuring fans across the country can follow the action throughout the season.