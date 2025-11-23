Sport
Aino Mina and Sarrafan Herat claim Sunday victories in Afghanistan Champions League
Aino Mina and Sarrafan Herat delivered strong performances on Sunday as the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League continued in Kabul.
In the day’s opening match, Aino Mina edged past Ettifaq Khanzadah with a 2–1 win. Samiullah Naderi was the standout performer, scoring both goals for Aino Mina, while Munir Ahmad Halimi found the net for Ettifaq Khanzadah.
Later in the afternoon fixture, Sarrafan Herat claimed a solid 2–0 victory over Arman. Goals from Arsalan Mohammadi and Jawad Alokozay sealed three points for the Herat side, showcasing their growing confidence early in the season.
The results underscore the competitive intensity of Season 5, with teams battling to establish momentum in the league standings.
Now in its fifth edition, the Afghanistan Champions League has become one of the country’s most prominent football tournaments, drawing increased nationwide attention and helping spotlight local talent. The league brings together top clubs from across Afghanistan, contributing to the sport’s growing popularity and offering a platform for young players to advance their careers.
All matches are being broadcast live by Ariana Television Network, ensuring fans across the country can follow the action throughout the season.
Sport
ACL kicks off: Abu Muslim and Khurasan Faryab secure opening wins
The ACL Season 5 will run until December 17, with Ariana Television Network (ATN) providing exclusive live coverage of every match, allowing fans across Afghanistan to follow all the action.
The Afghanistan Champions League (ACL) Season 5 officially kicked off on Saturday at Kabul Football Stadium, drawing sports officials and enthusiastic football fans.
In the opening match, defending champions Abu Muslim Farah FC faced Istiqlal Kabul FC. Abu Muslim took a 2-0 lead by halftime and added three more goals in the second half, securing a dominant 5-0 victory.
In the day’s second match, Jawanan Perozi FC met Khurasan Faryab FC. Khurasan Faryab led 1-0 at halftime, and despite efforts from Jawanan Perozi, the match ended 2-1 in favor of Khurasan Faryab.
Fans are now looking forward to tomorrow’s (Sunday) third match between Ettifaq Khanzadah FC and Aino Mina FC at 10:30 AM, followed by Arman FC versus Sarrafan Herat FC at 2:00 PM.
The ACL Season 5 will run until December 17, with Ariana Television Network (ATN) providing exclusive live coverage of every match, allowing fans across Afghanistan to follow all the action.
Sport
Afghanistan U19 cricket team defeats India A U19
Afghanistan’s national Under-19 cricket team defeated India’s Under-19 A side by six wickets in the second match of the 2025 Youth Tri-Series (50 overs) on Friday.
India won the toss and opted to bat first, setting a target of 162 runs after being bowled out in 42.3 overs.
In response, Afghanistan comfortably chased down the total in 41 overs, losing only four wickets and securing a six-wicket victory.
Afghanistan had also beaten India in their opening match, winning that game by 71 runs.
Sport
Afghanistan U19 drawn with South Africa, West Indies and Tanzania for 2026 World Cup
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the groups and fixtures for the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2026, placing Afghanistan in Pool D alongside South Africa, the West Indies, and tournament debutant Tanzania.
Afghanistan will open their campaign on January 16 with a high-stakes clash against South Africa in Windhoek, Namibia.
The ICC has also confirmed the full schedule, with Afghanistan set to play three group-stage matches as part of their bid to advance to the Super Six round.
Sixteen teams are divided into groups of four in the first stage. 41 matches will be played in the tournament over 23 days.
Zimbabwe and Namibia will host the matches.
Tahawol: China-Tajikistan discussion on Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan-India political and economic relations
Aino Mina and Sarrafan Herat claim Sunday victories in Afghanistan Champions League
Ministry of Finance: Afghanistan unaffected by suspension of trade with Pakistan
Afghanistan economy under pressure as Pakistan shocks reshape trade flows
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
Tahawol: China-Tajikistan discussion on Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan-India political and economic relations
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concerns over Afghan soil discussed
Saar: Boosting Afghanistan-India trade discussed
Tawsia: Boosting economic links Between Kabul and New Delhi discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA supreme leader: Ulama responsible for guiding people
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan U19 cricket team defeats India A U19
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan excluded from SCO summit, misses out on trade and security opportunities
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan offers wide investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, and industry
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia says terrorist influence in Afghanistan is growing
-
Latest News4 days ago
India may strike across border, says Pakistan’s Defense Minister
-
World5 days ago
Trump defends Saudi crown prince, rejects US intel on Khashoggi murder
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan refugees remain on edge after mass deportations from Tajikistan