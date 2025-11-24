Connect with us

Afghanistan Champions League match postponed following former player’s death

Published

4 hours ago

on

Monday’s Afghanistan Champions League (ACL) match in Kabul, between Sarsabz Yashlar and Sorkh Poshan Khafi, was postponed following the death of former player Farhad Adil.

Adil, who previously served as captain of Sarsabz Yashlar and also played for Sorkh Poshan Khafi, was found dead in Herat on Sunday under circumstances indicating he had been hanged.

Meanwhile, the sixth match of the tournament went ahead as planned, with Istiqlal Kabul and Khurasan Faryab playing to a 1-1 draw.

All ACL matches are being broadcast live on Ariana Television Network, allowing fans across Afghanistan to follow the season’s action.

 

Sport

Aino Mina and Sarrafan Herat claim Sunday victories in Afghanistan Champions League

Published

1 day ago

on

November 23, 2025

By

Aino Mina and Sarrafan Herat delivered strong performances on Sunday as the fifth season of the Afghanistan Champions League continued in Kabul.

In the day’s opening match, Aino Mina edged past Ettifaq Khanzadah with a 2–1 win. Samiullah Naderi was the standout performer, scoring both goals for Aino Mina, while Munir Ahmad Halimi found the net for Ettifaq Khanzadah.

Later in the afternoon fixture, Sarrafan Herat claimed a solid 2–0 victory over Arman. Goals from Arsalan Mohammadi and Jawad Alokozay sealed three points for the Herat side, showcasing their growing confidence early in the season.

The results underscore the competitive intensity of Season 5, with teams battling to establish momentum in the league standings.

Now in its fifth edition, the Afghanistan Champions League has become one of the country’s most prominent football tournaments, drawing increased nationwide attention and helping spotlight local talent. The league brings together top clubs from across Afghanistan, contributing to the sport’s growing popularity and offering a platform for young players to advance their careers.

All matches are being broadcast live by Ariana Television Network, ensuring fans across the country can follow the action throughout the season.

 

Sport

ACL kicks off: Abu Muslim and Khurasan Faryab secure opening wins

Published

2 days ago

on

November 22, 2025

By

The Afghanistan Champions League (ACL) Season 5 officially kicked off on Saturday at Kabul Football Stadium, drawing sports officials and enthusiastic football fans.

In the opening match, defending champions Abu Muslim Farah FC faced Istiqlal Kabul FC. Abu Muslim took a 2-0 lead by halftime and added three more goals in the second half, securing a dominant 5-0 victory.

In the day’s second match, Jawanan Perozi FC met Khurasan Faryab FC. Khurasan Faryab led 1-0 at halftime, and despite efforts from Jawanan Perozi, the match ended 2-1 in favor of Khurasan Faryab.

Fans are now looking forward to tomorrow’s (Sunday) third match between Ettifaq Khanzadah FC and Aino Mina FC at 10:30 AM, followed by Arman FC versus Sarrafan Herat FC at 2:00 PM.

The ACL Season 5 will run until December 17, with Ariana Television Network (ATN) providing exclusive live coverage of every match, allowing fans across Afghanistan to follow all the action.

Sport

Afghanistan U19 cricket team defeats India A U19

Published

3 days ago

on

November 21, 2025

By

Afghanistan’s national Under-19 cricket team defeated India’s Under-19 A side by six wickets in the second match of the 2025 Youth Tri-Series (50 overs) on Friday.

India won the toss and opted to bat first, setting a target of 162 runs after being bowled out in 42.3 overs.

In response, Afghanistan comfortably chased down the total in 41 overs, losing only four wickets and securing a six-wicket victory.

Afghanistan had also beaten India in their opening match, winning that game by 71 runs.

