Afghanistan Champions League match postponed following former player’s death

Monday’s Afghanistan Champions League (ACL) match in Kabul, between Sarsabz Yashlar and Sorkh Poshan Khafi, was postponed following the death of former player Farhad Adil.

Adil, who previously served as captain of Sarsabz Yashlar and also played for Sorkh Poshan Khafi, was found dead in Herat on Sunday under circumstances indicating he had been hanged.

Meanwhile, the sixth match of the tournament went ahead as planned, with Istiqlal Kabul and Khurasan Faryab playing to a 1-1 draw.

All ACL matches are being broadcast live on Ariana Television Network, allowing fans across Afghanistan to follow the season’s action.