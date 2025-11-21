Business
Afghanistan urges India to scale up trade, expand use of Iran’s Chabahar Port
Afghan commerce minister aims to strengthen economic ties during official visit to India
In a separate meeting, Minister Azizi held discussions with the leadership of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the main organizer of the exhibition.
Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, continued his official visit to India with a tour of the Pragati Maidan International Trade Exhibition in New Delhi. During the visit, he met with representatives of Afghan companies participating in the event and reviewed their products, activities, and recent achievements.
Afghan traders expressed satisfaction with the growing trade opportunities in India but also highlighted several challenges—particularly in banking, customs procedures, and regulatory frameworks—that continue to affect their operations. Minister Azizi assured them that these concerns would be conveyed to Indian authorities and that the Ministry would pursue practical solutions.
In a separate meeting, Minister Azizi held discussions with the leadership of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the main organizer of the exhibition. Talks focused on expanding trade cooperation, securing a dedicated pavilion for Afghan companies at future events, facilitating visas for Afghan participants, and organizing joint Afghanistan–India trade exhibitions in both New Delhi and Kabul.
The engagements mark a significant step in the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to strengthen Afghanistan’s commercial presence in regional markets and broaden economic cooperation with India.
Afghan trade minister’s visit to India signals new push for regional investment cooperation
Key discussions will centre on activating the full potential of the Chabahar Port corridor, increasing Afghan exports to India, and promoting long-term investment partnerships.
Afghanistan has launched a renewed diplomatic and economic outreach as Industry and Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi departed for New Delhi at the official invitation of the Government of India.
The visit places Afghanistan’s economic priorities at the centre, with a strong focus on expanding trade, strengthening regional transit routes, and attracting foreign investment.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the delegation will attend the Pragati Maidan International Exhibition and meet senior Indian officials, including the Ministers of External Affairs and Commerce, along with leading investors, business groups and traders.
Key discussions will centre on activating the full potential of the Chabahar Port corridor, increasing Afghan exports to India, and promoting long-term investment partnerships.
Officials in Kabul say the visit reflects Afghanistan’s strategy to reposition itself as a vital trade and transit hub linking South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Strengthening the Chabahar route—viewed as Afghanistan’s most reliable access to the sea—remains a priority amid regional transport disruptions.
The ministry stated that Azizi’s engagements in India aim to secure new market access for Afghan products, support joint industrial ventures, and enhance Afghanistan’s role in regional supply chains.
The visit also comes as Kazakhstan’s state-owned mining company, Tau-Ken Samruk, confirmed ongoing exploration activities in Afghanistan as part of its international critical minerals strategy. According to company chairman Togzhan Zhakupov, initial geological samples taken from two Afghan sites have shown “promising results,” and discussions are underway with local partners to move toward licensing.
Afghan officials view both the India trip and growing regional interest in Afghanistan’s mineral potential as signs of strengthening economic confidence. They expect the outcomes of the New Delhi visit to help expand trade flows, boost connectivity, and accelerate investment—key elements for Afghanistan’s economic recovery and long-term growth.
Trade body urges urgent government action to restore exports to Afghanistan
In a letter to the Ministry of Commerce and the Federal Board of Revenue's Directorate General of Transit Trade, Makda reported that thousands of containers carrying bilateral, transit and Central Asian Republic (CARs) cargo remain stuck across Pakistan.
The Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has urged the government to immediately intervene as prolonged land port closures have halted exports to Afghanistan and triggered a deepening trade crisis.
PAJCCI President Junaid Makda warned that the shutdown of major crossings has disrupted supply chains, caused widespread unemployment among transporters and labourers, and left hundreds of commercial vehicles stranded at Torkham, Chaman, Ghulam Khan and other points. The paralysis, he said, is inflicting heavy financial damage on both sides of the crossings.
In a letter to the Ministry of Commerce and the Federal Board of Revenue’s Directorate General of Transit Trade, Makda reported that thousands of containers carrying bilateral, transit and Central Asian Republic (CARs) cargo remain stuck across Pakistan, including shipments destined for Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other regional markets.
He noted that traders, transporters and clearing agents are facing daily port demurrage and shipping line detention charges of $150–200 per container, pushing many to the brink of financial collapse.
Makda stressed that Pakistan–Afghanistan bilateral and transit trade has the potential to exceed $5 billion annually. However, repeated disruptions and the current port closures have pushed trade volumes below $1 billion, raising concerns over revenue losses and long-term economic stability.
“While PAJCCI fully supports Pakistan’s national security imperatives, it is distressing to see the severe economic hardship faced by those whose livelihoods depend on this trade,” he said.
He added that PAJCCI’s chapters in Pakistan and Kabul are coordinating closely and prepared to assist in resolving the crisis.
PAJCCI has urged authorities to prioritize the movement of Afghan commercial cargo, reopen all trade gates with Afghanistan, introduce a relief mechanism for affected businesses, and grant a full waiver of demurrage and detention charges under the exceptional circumstances.
