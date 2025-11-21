Afghanistan urges India to scale up trade, expand use of Iran’s Chabahar Port

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has urged India to expand trade ties and establish cargo hubs inside the country, as Kabul looks for alternatives to Pakistan following recurring crossing closures and clashes.

During a meeting in New Delhi, Afghan Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi called on India to help launch scheduled shipping services for Afghan exports via Iran’s Chabahar Port, which India operates, the commerce ministry said.

Landlocked Afghanistan has increasingly diverted trade toward Iran and Central Asian countries in recent months, after armed confrontations repeatedly shut key crossings with Pakistan.

Azizi met India’s Minister of State for Commerce, Jitin Prasada, to discuss investment, joint ventures, and broader opportunities for Afghan exporters, according to the ministry. He also proposed that India develop dry ports in southwestern Nimroz province, which borders Iran, and streamline cargo handling at Nhava Sheva, India’s largest container port near Mumbai.

Afghan officials told Reuters last week that trade flows through Iran and Central Asia are growing faster than through Pakistan, where frequent border closures have disrupted Afghanistan’s primary transit route.

Azizi also requested faster visa processing for Afghan traders and suggested cooperation in sectors including pharmaceuticals, cold storage, fruit processing, industrial parks, and small-business development.

Prasada wrote on X that the discussions underscored a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral trade. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he and Azizi reviewed ways to expand trade and connectivity, and reaffirmed India’s support for Afghanistan’s development.