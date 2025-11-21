Connect with us

Afghanistan urges India to scale up trade, expand use of Iran’s Chabahar Port

Published

41 minutes ago

on

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has urged India to expand trade ties and establish cargo hubs inside the country, as Kabul looks for alternatives to Pakistan following recurring crossing closures and clashes.

During a meeting in New Delhi, Afghan Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi called on India to help launch scheduled shipping services for Afghan exports via Iran’s Chabahar Port, which India operates, the commerce ministry said.

Landlocked Afghanistan has increasingly diverted trade toward Iran and Central Asian countries in recent months, after armed confrontations repeatedly shut key crossings with Pakistan.

Azizi met India’s Minister of State for Commerce, Jitin Prasada, to discuss investment, joint ventures, and broader opportunities for Afghan exporters, according to the ministry. He also proposed that India develop dry ports in southwestern Nimroz province, which borders Iran, and streamline cargo handling at Nhava Sheva, India’s largest container port near Mumbai.

Afghan officials told Reuters last week that trade flows through Iran and Central Asia are growing faster than through Pakistan, where frequent border closures have disrupted Afghanistan’s primary transit route.

Azizi also requested faster visa processing for Afghan traders and suggested cooperation in sectors including pharmaceuticals, cold storage, fruit processing, industrial parks, and small-business development.

Prasada wrote on X that the discussions underscored a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral trade. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he and Azizi reviewed ways to expand trade and connectivity, and reaffirmed India’s support for Afghanistan’s development.

 
 
Business

Afghan commerce minister aims to strengthen economic ties during official visit to India

In a separate meeting, Minister Azizi held discussions with the leadership of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the main organizer of the exhibition.

Published

24 hours ago

on

November 20, 2025

By

Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, continued his official visit to India with a tour of the Pragati Maidan International Trade Exhibition in New Delhi. During the visit, he met with representatives of Afghan companies participating in the event and reviewed their products, activities, and recent achievements.

Afghan traders expressed satisfaction with the growing trade opportunities in India but also highlighted several challenges—particularly in banking, customs procedures, and regulatory frameworks—that continue to affect their operations. Minister Azizi assured them that these concerns would be conveyed to Indian authorities and that the Ministry would pursue practical solutions.

In a separate meeting, Minister Azizi held discussions with the leadership of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the main organizer of the exhibition. Talks focused on expanding trade cooperation, securing a dedicated pavilion for Afghan companies at future events, facilitating visas for Afghan participants, and organizing joint Afghanistan–India trade exhibitions in both New Delhi and Kabul.

The engagements mark a significant step in the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to strengthen Afghanistan’s commercial presence in regional markets and broaden economic cooperation with India.

Business

Afghan trade minister’s visit to India signals new push for regional investment cooperation

Key discussions will centre on activating the full potential of the Chabahar Port corridor, increasing Afghan exports to India, and promoting long-term investment partnerships.

Published

2 days ago

on

November 19, 2025

By

Afghanistan has launched a renewed diplomatic and economic outreach as Industry and Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi departed for New Delhi at the official invitation of the Government of India.

The visit places Afghanistan’s economic priorities at the centre, with a strong focus on expanding trade, strengthening regional transit routes, and attracting foreign investment.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the delegation will attend the Pragati Maidan International Exhibition and meet senior Indian officials, including the Ministers of External Affairs and Commerce, along with leading investors, business groups and traders.

Key discussions will centre on activating the full potential of the Chabahar Port corridor, increasing Afghan exports to India, and promoting long-term investment partnerships.

Officials in Kabul say the visit reflects Afghanistan’s strategy to reposition itself as a vital trade and transit hub linking South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Strengthening the Chabahar route—viewed as Afghanistan’s most reliable access to the sea—remains a priority amid regional transport disruptions.

The ministry stated that Azizi’s engagements in India aim to secure new market access for Afghan products, support joint industrial ventures, and enhance Afghanistan’s role in regional supply chains.

The visit also comes as Kazakhstan’s state-owned mining company, Tau-Ken Samruk, confirmed ongoing exploration activities in Afghanistan as part of its international critical minerals strategy. According to company chairman Togzhan Zhakupov, initial geological samples taken from two Afghan sites have shown “promising results,” and discussions are underway with local partners to move toward licensing.

Afghan officials view both the India trip and growing regional interest in Afghanistan’s mineral potential as signs of strengthening economic confidence. They expect the outcomes of the New Delhi visit to help expand trade flows, boost connectivity, and accelerate investment—key elements for Afghanistan’s economic recovery and long-term growth.

Business

Trade body urges urgent government action to restore exports to Afghanistan

In a letter to the Ministry of Commerce and the Federal Board of Revenue’s Directorate General of Transit Trade, Makda reported that thousands of containers carrying bilateral, transit and Central Asian Republic (CARs) cargo remain stuck across Pakistan.

Published

3 days ago

on

November 18, 2025

By

The Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has urged the government to immediately intervene as prolonged land port closures have halted exports to Afghanistan and triggered a deepening trade crisis.

PAJCCI President Junaid Makda warned that the shutdown of major crossings has disrupted supply chains, caused widespread unemployment among transporters and labourers, and left hundreds of commercial vehicles stranded at Torkham, Chaman, Ghulam Khan and other points. The paralysis, he said, is inflicting heavy financial damage on both sides of the crossings.

In a letter to the Ministry of Commerce and the Federal Board of Revenue’s Directorate General of Transit Trade, Makda reported that thousands of containers carrying bilateral, transit and Central Asian Republic (CARs) cargo remain stuck across Pakistan, including shipments destined for Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other regional markets.

He noted that traders, transporters and clearing agents are facing daily port demurrage and shipping line detention charges of $150–200 per container, pushing many to the brink of financial collapse.

Makda stressed that Pakistan–Afghanistan bilateral and transit trade has the potential to exceed $5 billion annually. However, repeated disruptions and the current port closures have pushed trade volumes below $1 billion, raising concerns over revenue losses and long-term economic stability.

“While PAJCCI fully supports Pakistan’s national security imperatives, it is distressing to see the severe economic hardship faced by those whose livelihoods depend on this trade,” he said.

He added that PAJCCI’s chapters in Pakistan and Kabul are coordinating closely and prepared to assist in resolving the crisis.

PAJCCI has urged authorities to prioritize the movement of Afghan commercial cargo, reopen all trade gates with Afghanistan, introduce a relief mechanism for affected businesses, and grant a full waiver of demurrage and detention charges under the exceptional circumstances.

