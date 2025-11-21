Torkham crossing closure causes significant losses for wholesalers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

The prolonged closure of the Torkham crossing amid Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions has caused severe financial losses for wholesale traders in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Dozens of major and mid-sized wholesalers report losses ranging from $141,000 to $531,000, with some previously prosperous traders now facing near-ruin, local media reported on Friday.

Advance payments for high-value consignments of Afghan produce — including grapes, Kandahari pomegranates, vegetables, and dried fruits — have gone to waste as containers remain stranded on the Afghan side. Afghan suppliers have refused to reimburse losses, arguing that goods were shipped per contract, the Express Tribune reported.

The disruption has pushed prices of grapes and pomegranates in the twin cities to more than $2 kilogram, also affecting domestic produce prices. Traders are urging the Pakistani government to negotiate with Afghan authorities to allow the release of stranded containers, even if future orders are paused.

Previously, crossing closures lasted only a week to 10 days, but the extended shutdown has left wholesalers scrambling for loans to continue local trading, while trucks carrying Pakistani goods remain stuck, causing reciprocal losses.

Durand Line crossings have remained closed since October 11, following ground fighting and Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan.