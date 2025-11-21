Air cargo services between India, Afghanistan to be launched soon

Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, has urged India’s private sector to expand investment and commercial activities in Afghanistan. He made the remarks during a meeting with Indian business leaders, where officials from the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also present.

Azizi briefed Indian companies on the Afghan government’s incentive packages for foreign investors, noting that Indian firms could play a stronger role in sectors such as cement, pharmaceuticals, food products, and textiles.

He also highlighted Afghanistan’s broad export potential—particularly in cotton, as well as fresh and dried fruits.

Azizi has previously called on India to deepen trade ties and expand the use of Iran’s Chabahar Port.

His remarks come as Kabul seeks alternatives to Pakistan amid repeated crossing closures and ongoing tensions.