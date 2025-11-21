Business
Azizi urges Indian private sector to boost investment and trade with Afghanistan
Air cargo services between India, Afghanistan to be launched soon
Air cargo services between India and Afghanistan will be launched soon, an Indian foreign ministry official said on Friday, during a visit by Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi to New Delhi.
“I am pleased to announce that the air freight corridor on the Kabul-Delhi sector and Kabul-Amristar routes have been activated and cargo flights on these sectors will come very soon,” the official, Anand Prakash, said, Reuters reported.
Torkham crossing closure causes significant losses for wholesalers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi
The prolonged closure of the Torkham crossing amid Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions has caused severe financial losses for wholesale traders in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Dozens of major and mid-sized wholesalers report losses ranging from $141,000 to $531,000, with some previously prosperous traders now facing near-ruin, local media reported on Friday.
Advance payments for high-value consignments of Afghan produce — including grapes, Kandahari pomegranates, vegetables, and dried fruits — have gone to waste as containers remain stranded on the Afghan side. Afghan suppliers have refused to reimburse losses, arguing that goods were shipped per contract, the Express Tribune reported.
The disruption has pushed prices of grapes and pomegranates in the twin cities to more than $2 kilogram, also affecting domestic produce prices. Traders are urging the Pakistani government to negotiate with Afghan authorities to allow the release of stranded containers, even if future orders are paused.
Previously, crossing closures lasted only a week to 10 days, but the extended shutdown has left wholesalers scrambling for loans to continue local trading, while trucks carrying Pakistani goods remain stuck, causing reciprocal losses.
Durand Line crossings have remained closed since October 11, following ground fighting and Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan urges India to scale up trade, expand use of Iran’s Chabahar Port
