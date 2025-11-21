Connect with us

Business

Azizi urges Indian private sector to boost investment and trade with Afghanistan

Published

4 minutes ago

on

Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, has urged India’s private sector to expand investment and commercial activities in Afghanistan. He made the remarks during a meeting with Indian business leaders, where officials from the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also present.

Azizi briefed Indian companies on the Afghan government’s incentive packages for foreign investors, noting that Indian firms could play a stronger role in sectors such as cement, pharmaceuticals, food products, and textiles.

He also highlighted Afghanistan’s broad export potential—particularly in cotton, as well as fresh and dried fruits.

Azizi has previously called on India to deepen trade ties and expand the use of Iran’s Chabahar Port.

His remarks come as Kabul seeks alternatives to Pakistan amid repeated crossing closures and ongoing tensions.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Business

Air cargo services between India, Afghanistan to be launched soon

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 21, 2025

By

Air cargo services between India and Afghanistan will be launched soon, an Indian foreign ministry official said on Friday, during a visit by Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi to New Delhi.

“I am pleased to announce that the air freight corridor on the Kabul-Delhi sector and Kabul-Amristar routes have been activated and cargo flights on these sectors will come very soon,” the official, Anand Prakash, said, Reuters reported.

Continue Reading

Business

Torkham crossing closure causes significant losses for wholesalers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 21, 2025

By

The prolonged closure of the Torkham crossing amid Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions has caused severe financial losses for wholesale traders in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Dozens of major and mid-sized wholesalers report losses ranging from $141,000 to $531,000, with some previously prosperous traders now facing near-ruin, local media reported on Friday.

Advance payments for high-value consignments of Afghan produce — including grapes, Kandahari pomegranates, vegetables, and dried fruits — have gone to waste as containers remain stranded on the Afghan side. Afghan suppliers have refused to reimburse losses, arguing that goods were shipped per contract, the Express Tribune reported.

The disruption has pushed prices of grapes and pomegranates in the twin cities to more than $2 kilogram, also affecting domestic produce prices. Traders are urging the Pakistani government to negotiate with Afghan authorities to allow the release of stranded containers, even if future orders are paused.

Previously, crossing closures lasted only a week to 10 days, but the extended shutdown has left wholesalers scrambling for loans to continue local trading, while trucks carrying Pakistani goods remain stuck, causing reciprocal losses.

Durand Line crossings have remained closed since October 11, following ground fighting and Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan.

 

Continue Reading

Business

Afghanistan urges India to scale up trade, expand use of Iran’s Chabahar Port

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 21, 2025

By

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has urged India to expand trade ties and establish cargo hubs inside the country, as Kabul looks for alternatives to Pakistan following recurring crossing closures and clashes.

During a meeting in New Delhi, Afghan Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi called on India to help launch scheduled shipping services for Afghan exports via Iran’s Chabahar Port, which India operates, the commerce ministry said.

Landlocked Afghanistan has increasingly diverted trade toward Iran and Central Asian countries in recent months, after armed confrontations repeatedly shut key crossings with Pakistan.

Azizi met India’s Minister of State for Commerce, Jitin Prasada, to discuss investment, joint ventures, and broader opportunities for Afghan exporters, according to the ministry. He also proposed that India develop dry ports in southwestern Nimroz province, which borders Iran, and streamline cargo handling at Nhava Sheva, India’s largest container port near Mumbai.

Afghan officials told Reuters last week that trade flows through Iran and Central Asia are growing faster than through Pakistan, where frequent border closures have disrupted Afghanistan’s primary transit route.

Azizi also requested faster visa processing for Afghan traders and suggested cooperation in sectors including pharmaceuticals, cold storage, fruit processing, industrial parks, and small-business development.

Prasada wrote on X that the discussions underscored a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral trade. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he and Azizi reviewed ways to expand trade and connectivity, and reaffirmed India’s support for Afghanistan’s development.

 
 
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!